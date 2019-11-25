Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

55 Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Recipes

By 6 Comments

55 Vegan & Gluten free Thanksgiving Recipes. Main Dishes, Sides, Desserts and other options for a vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving menu. Veggie Loafs, Stuffing, Casseroles, Pies and more.

Collage of Vegan Gluten-free Thanksgiving Recipes from VeganRicha.com

Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default Gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post. Have a wonderful festive season!

Soy-free (SF) options and Nut-free NF Options and Oil-free OF options are marked as well.


Jump to Mains
Jump to Sides, Soups, Dinner rolls
Jump to Appetizers
Jump to Desserts

Our Vegan Gluten free Zucchini Lasagna in a cream baking dish and white plate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu | Vegan RichaOur Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie in green and blue baking dishes Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe. Can be soy-free. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

Mains: Lentil Loafs, Pot Pies, Roasted Cauliflower, Zucchini Lasagna and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Main Dish Ideas

Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon served over Potato Cauliflower Mash. All Cooked in an Instant Pot together with PIP (pot in pot). ##VeganRicha Vegan #Glutenfree #Nutfree Recipe, can be #Soyfree

Spicy Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips. Marinated Tofu breaded and grilled or baked. Flavorful and easy. | VeganRicha.com #Vegan #Holiday #Side #glutenfree #veganricha

 

Scalloped Potatoes, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Greens, Soups, Pasta and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Sides


Vegan Scalloped Potatoes in a cast iron skillet on wood board

 

Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot - Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. #Vegan #Recipe #veganricha | VeganRicha.com Our Creamy Vegan Pumpkin soup in white bowls

 

Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Appetizer


Tortilla Rolls Ups with Tofu herb cream cheese and Sun-dried tomato. Easy No Bake sun dried tomato pinwheels. Vegan Nutfree Recipe, can be gluten-free soy-free #Vegan#veganricha #tortillarollups #sundriedtotmatopinwheels Everything bagel Seasoning Vegan Cheese Ball. No soaking, blending, straining needed! 10 minute vegan cheese ball. Gluten-free. Can be soy-free #vegan #cheese #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

 

Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Flan, Marble Cake, Christmas Cake and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Dessert


Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie | Vegan Richa Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust.# Soyfree #Recipe #vegan #pumpkinheesecake #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

Vegan Gluten free Christmas Cake Fruit Cake full of nuts, dried fruits, candied ginger. Soft, Flavorful and great for gifting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. #veganricha #vegan #glutenfree | VeganRicha.com Gluten-free Cashew Butter Chocolate Marble Cake Vegan Gluten free Cake. Peanut butter chocolate marble loaf. Soft, Moist, Delicious and Easy Gluten-free Marble Cake. Soy-free gum-free Recipe.  #vegan #glutenfree #veganricha | VeganRicha.com

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

  1. Sigh. So many phenomenal recipes…how to choose just a few. I think we’ll be eating these all winter! Happy Thanksgiving .

    Reply

  3. Beautiful recipies! Thank you so much! I made your apple cider donuts this morning…oh my! So yummy! Happy Thanksgiving Richa!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers