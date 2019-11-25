55 Vegan & Gluten free Thanksgiving Recipes. Main Dishes, Sides, Desserts and other options for a vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving menu. Veggie Loafs, Stuffing, Casseroles, Pies and more.

Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default Gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post. Have a wonderful festive season!

Soy-free (SF) options and Nut-free NF Options and Oil-free OF options are marked as well.



Mains: Lentil Loafs, Pot Pies, Roasted Cauliflower, Zucchini Lasagna and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Main Dish Ideas

Scalloped Potatoes, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Greens, Soups, Pasta and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Sides





Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Appetizer





Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Flan, Marble Cake, Christmas Cake and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Dessert



