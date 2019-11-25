55 Vegan & Gluten free Thanksgiving Recipes. Main Dishes, Sides, Desserts and other options for a vegan gluten-free Thanksgiving menu. Veggie Loafs, Stuffing, Casseroles, Pies and more.
Planning a feast this holiday season? Here are some vegan and gluten-free options to add to the menu! Most of these recipes are by default Gluten-free or have easy gluten-free options mentioned on the post. Have a wonderful festive season!
Soy-free (SF) options and Nut-free NF Options and Oil-free OF options are marked as well.
* Jump to Mains
* Jump to Sides, Soups, Dinner rolls
* Jump to Appetizers
* Jump to Desserts
Mains: Lentil Loafs, Pot Pies, Roasted Cauliflower, Zucchini Lasagna and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Main Dish Ideas
- Lentil Quinoa Loaf NF, options for SF GF OF
- Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. GF NF, options for SF OF
- Chickpea Veggie Loaf NF, options for SF GF OF
- Zucchini Lasagna with Tofu Ricotta. GF, options for NF SF OF
- Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce. GF Options for GF NF
- Shepherd’s Pie with Chickpeas/Lentils & Sweet Potato SF GF NF
- Gobi Musalam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy gravy. (GF SF)
- Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravy. (GF)
- Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuits. SF, OF, GF option
- Lentil Shepherd’s Pie. GF NF, Options for SF OF
- Mushroom Bourguignon with Potato Cauliflower Mash. NF, GF option for OF
- Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Herbs + spices. GF NF
- Lentil Mushroom Stew with Sweet Potato Mash. IP, GF NF, option for SF, OF
- Over-Stuffed Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas, veggies, cashews. SF, options for GF, NF
- Chickpea Stuffed Poblano Peppers with roasted red pepper sauce. GF SF NF, OF option
- Lentil Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. GF SF NF, OF optiton
- Red Lentil Cauliflower Cutlets/patties (GF SF, grain-free), NF, OF option
- Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips with Butternut Squash Pilaf, NF, Options for GF and OF
Scalloped Potatoes, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Greens, Soups, Pasta and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Sides
- Creamed spinach, SF, Options for GF NF OF
- Scalloped Potatoes, SF, NF, options for GF OF
- Vegan Gravy 1 Pot without mushrooms GF NF SF Option
- Easy Vegan Mashed Potatoes in Instant Pot or Saucepan GF SF Nf option
- Potato Sweet Potato Latkes Fritters SF NF, GF option
- Instant Pot Mushroom Gravy. GF , option for NF Of
- Black pepper Mac and Cheese Nut-free, SF, can be GF
- Pumpkin Sage Pasta with Pumpkin Cream Sauce and crispy Sage. SF, easily GF
- Cream of Mushroom soup (GF)
- Creamy Pumpkin Soup, GF, SF, Option for NF, OF
- Wild Rice Mushroom soup, GF, SF, option for NF, OF
- Chickpea Mushroom Soup GF SF
- Curried Butternut Soup with toasted coconut and Pepitas. GF SF
- Lasagna Soup. SF, NF, GF option, OF option
- GF Garlic Dinner Rolls, SF
- Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits. GF
- Chickpea flour snack bread, SF, Option for NF
Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Appetizer
- Samosa Pinwheels – 15 minute. SF NF Of, GF option
- Tortilla roll ups with Tofu herb Cream Cheese. NF, GF option
- Cheese Balls – SF GF , Nut-free option
- Baked Garlic Fried with garlic tahini dressing SF GF
- Deviled Cucumbers with turmeric hummus. SF GF NF OF
Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Flan, Marble Cake, Christmas Cake and more Vegan Gluten free Thanksgiving Dessert
- Chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Almond Crust. GF SF Grain-free.
- Pumpkin Cheesecake SF, option for GF, OF
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie. GF No Bake
- Classic Baked Pumpkin Pie with Rustic Crust. Cashew-free SF, use my almond crust for GF
- Sweet Potato Crumb Cake, GF, SF,
- Dark Chocolate Silk Pie. GF SF
- Chocolate Pecan Pie. SF Option for GF
- Christmas Fruit and Nut Cake. SF GF
- Pumpkin Pie Truffles, GF SF OF
- Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Crust No Bake. GF SF
- Creme Brulee – GF
- Lemon Flan. GF SF
- Pumpkin Bars, GF, SF
- Tiramisu Bars SF GF
- Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake. GF No Bake, No Palm-oil
- Nut Butter Chocolate Marble Cake SF GF
Comments
Sue saysNovember 25, 2019 at 6:17 am
Sigh. So many phenomenal recipes…how to choose just a few. I think we’ll be eating these all winter! Happy Thanksgiving .
Richa saysNovember 25, 2019 at 10:17 am
Happy thanksgiving!
Joshua Howard saysNovember 26, 2019 at 12:39 am
Wow! Thank you for these ideas! All the recipes sound soooo delicious!
Richa saysNovember 26, 2019 at 10:19 am
Thanks
Valerie saysNovember 26, 2019 at 9:35 pm
Beautiful recipies! Thank you so much! I made your apple cider donuts this morning…oh my! So yummy! Happy Thanksgiving Richa!
Richa saysNovember 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm
awesome!