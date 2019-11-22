Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuits

Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free. Jump to Recipe
Holiday Meals wouldn’t be complete without a classic pot pie. This Savory herby filling reminds me of a chickin pot pie. The black pepper biscuit topping is crisp and delightful over this veggie filled pot pie.
Change up the herbs and veggies to preference. Add some soy curls for a chickin like texture, use other biscuit topping, or puff pastry or a pie crust of choice.
Ingredients for Vegan Pot Pie
For the Pot Pie filling:
- Onion, garlic, mushrooms, veggies make up the bulk
- bay leaves, rosemary add flavor
- flour adds thickness
For the Biscuit topping:
- All purpose flour and almond flour make up the dry volume
- salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper and herbs add flavor
- baking powder adds leavening
- non dairy milk is the wet ingredient.
How to Make this Oil-free Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping
Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp broth. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until translucent , 4 to 6 mins. Deglaze if needed with more broth. Add mushrooms and mix in and cook for 3 mins.
Add in the bay leaves, herbs, salt and mix in. Add the flour and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup broth and mix in until there are no lumps, then add the rest of the broth. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Add the veggies and mix in andcontinue to cook for 4 to 6 minutes. If the mixture is not thick to preference,mix in 1 tbsp flour in 2 tbsp broth and add to the saucepan and bring to a boil again.
Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 9 inch baking dish. Let it cool for 10 mins. Preheat the oven to 425 deg F and make the biscuit topping.
Add flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, nutritional yeast, herbs and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
Add 1/2 cup chilled non dairy milk mix in. Add 1 tbsp milk at a time to make a soft sticky dough. Let it sit for 5 mins, then add spoonfuls of the mixture on top of the pot pie.
Bake at 435 deg F for 16 to 20 mins or until the topping is golden. Garnish with fresh herbs and freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 5 mins then serve.
To make this Nut-free
Omit the almond flour from the biscuit dough and use 2 tbsp vegan butter or oil
To make this Gluten-free
Use a mix of 3/4 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour and 1/4 cup starch mix for the biscuits.
Make ahead
Refrigerate the filling for upto 2 days, then drop biscuit dough or pie crust of choice and bake.
Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping
Ingredients
- 1 cup (5.64 oz) chopped onion
- 3 cloves of garlic , finely chopped
- 4 oz (113.4 g) mushroom , thinly sliced or chopped
- 1/4 cup (31.25 g) flour (all purpose, Use 2 tbsp rice flour + 2 tbsp tapioca starch for gluten-free)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 cups (473.18 ml) veggie broth
- 2.5 cups (455 g) veggies , frozen veggies or chopped veggies such as green beans, corn, carrots, peas, zucchini, potatoes etc
Biscuit topping:
- 3/4 cup (3.31 oz) all purpose flour or a mix of all purpose and wheat flour
- 1/4 cup (28 g) almond flour or ground cashews
- 1 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp nutritional yeast
- 2 tsp dried herbs such as oregano ,rosemary, basil
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper and more for garnish
- 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) chilled non dairy milk such as almond milk,light coconut milk or soy milk
Instructions
- Pot Pie Filling: Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp broth or 1 tsp oil. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until translucent , 4 to 6 mins. Add mushrooms and mix in and cook for 3 mins.
- Add in the bay leaves, herbs, salt and mix in. Add the flour and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup broth and mix in until there are no lumps, then add the rest of the broth. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Add the veggies and mix in and continue to cook for 4 to 6 minutes. If the mixture is not thick to preference, mix in 1 tbsp flour in 2 tbsp broth and add to the saucepan and bring to a boil again. The mixture thickens on cooling, so you just want slightly thick filling.
- Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 9 inch baking dish. Remove the bay leaves. Let it cool for 10 mins. Meanwhile prepare the biscuit topping. Preheat the oven to 435 deg F (225 C)
- Biscuit Topping: Add flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, nutritional yeast, herbs and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
- Add 1/2 cup chilled non dairy milk and mix in. Add 1 tbsp milk at a time to make a soft sticky dough. Let it sit for 5 mins, then add spoonfuls of the mixture on top of the pot pie filling.
- Bake at 435 deg F for 17 to 20 mins or until the topping is golden. Garnish with fresh herbs and freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 5 mins then serve.Make Ahead: Make the pot pie filling ahead and refrigerate for upto 2 days. Then add biscuit topping mixture, puff pastry biscuits or crust of choice and bake. Store: Store the baked Pot pie for upto 2 days in the refrigerator.
Comments
Diane Corrie saysNovember 22, 2019 at 4:23 pm
This sounds delicious! If I add soy curls to the casserole, should I soak, rinse and bake the curls to crisp them first, or just add them directly to the sauce with the vegetables? How much would you suggest adding?
Richa saysNovember 22, 2019 at 4:28 pm
just soak, squeeze and add with the veggies. If the mixtures thickens too much, add a bit more broth.
Lyla saysNovember 22, 2019 at 4:35 pm
This looks and sounds amazing!! My son is gluten free and I saw your GF option-I really appreciate that you include that in your recipes! 🙂 What starch do you think would work best here? Thank you!
Richa saysNovember 22, 2019 at 4:44 pm
use a mix of potato starch and tapioca
Ryan Matzen saysNovember 22, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Wow! I literally just logged onto my computer to check my email and look for a vegan pot pie recipe! I didn’t have to look far! Thanks!
Julie Burge saysNovember 22, 2019 at 6:05 pm
Richa, this looks beautiful and so delicious. I’m going to make this weekend. I’ve been craving biscuits lately, and cannot wait to try these. Love your recipes!
Lisa W saysNovember 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm
I made this recipe last night, and OMG, it is delicious! The biscuits are amazing and are the perfect complement to the filling. For vegetables, I used my 4 year old’s favorite, broccoli, carrots and green beans (all fresh). It was his first pot pie, and he LOVED it. For the biscuits, I used 1/4 cup all purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. I also used soy milk as the non dairy milk. This recipe will definitely be in the monthly rotation! Thank you Richa!
Richa saysNovember 23, 2019 at 6:10 pm
Awesome!!
Maureen Voltz saysNovember 28, 2019 at 3:28 pm
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner tonight…It was delicious!!!!
Richa saysNovember 28, 2019 at 5:15 pm
aweesome!!
Jennifer saysDecember 13, 2019 at 9:46 am
This was delicious! I made it exactly as written with the exception of some frozen broccoli added to the vegetable mix. My family was ecstatic! Definitely a keeper. Thank you, Richa!
Richa saysDecember 13, 2019 at 11:30 am
yay!