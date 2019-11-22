Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuits

Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free. Jump to Recipe

Holiday Meals wouldn’t be complete without a classic pot pie. This Savory herby filling reminds me of a chickin pot pie. The black pepper biscuit topping is crisp and delightful over this veggie filled pot pie.

Change up the herbs and veggies to preference. Add some soy curls for a chickin like texture, use other biscuit topping, or puff pastry or a pie crust of choice.

Ingredients for Vegan Pot Pie

For the Pot Pie filling:

Onion, garlic, mushrooms, veggies make up the bulk

bay leaves, rosemary add flavor

flour adds thickness

For the Biscuit topping:

All purpose flour and almond flour make up the dry volume

salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper and herbs add flavor

baking powder adds leavening

non dairy milk is the wet ingredient.

How to Make this Oil-free Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping

Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp broth. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until translucent , 4 to 6 mins. Deglaze if needed with more broth. Add mushrooms and mix in and cook for 3 mins.

Add in the bay leaves, herbs, salt and mix in. Add the flour and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup broth and mix in until there are no lumps, then add the rest of the broth. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Add the veggies and mix in andcontinue to cook for 4 to 6 minutes. If the mixture is not thick to preference,mix in 1 tbsp flour in 2 tbsp broth and add to the saucepan and bring to a boil again.

Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 9 inch baking dish. Let it cool for 10 mins. Preheat the oven to 425 deg F and make the biscuit topping.

Add flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, nutritional yeast, herbs and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.

Add 1/2 cup chilled non dairy milk mix in. Add 1 tbsp milk at a time to make a soft sticky dough. Let it sit for 5 mins, then add spoonfuls of the mixture on top of the pot pie.

Bake at 435 deg F for 16 to 20 mins or until the topping is golden. Garnish with fresh herbs and freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 5 mins then serve.

To make this Nut-free

Omit the almond flour from the biscuit dough and use 2 tbsp vegan butter or oil

To make this Gluten-free

Use a mix of 3/4 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour and 1/4 cup starch mix for the biscuits.

Make ahead

Refrigerate the filling for upto 2 days, then drop biscuit dough or pie crust of choice and bake.

