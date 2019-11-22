Vegan Richa

Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuits

Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free. Jump to Recipe

Our Vegan Pot Pie in a white baking dish

Holiday Meals wouldn’t be complete without a classic pot pie. This Savory herby filling reminds me of a chickin pot pie. The black pepper biscuit topping is crisp and delightful over this veggie filled pot pie.

Change up the herbs and veggies to preference. Add some soy curls for a chickin like texture, use other biscuit topping, or puff pastry or a pie crust of choice.

Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish

Ingredients for Vegan Pot Pie

For the Pot Pie filling:

  • Onion, garlic, mushrooms, veggies make up the bulk
  • bay leaves, rosemary add flavor
  • flour adds thickness

For the Biscuit topping:

  • All purpose flour and almond flour make up the dry volume
  • salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper and herbs add flavor
  • baking powder adds leavening
  • non dairy milk is the wet ingredient.

How to Make this Oil-free Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping

Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp broth. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until translucent , 4 to 6 mins. Deglaze if needed with more broth. Add mushrooms and mix in and cook for 3 mins.

Ingredients for our vegan pot pie in bowls

Onion and garlic in a saucepan

Mushroom and bay leaves added to a saucepan

Add in the bay leaves, herbs, salt and mix in. Add the flour and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup broth and mix in until there are no lumps, then add the rest of the broth. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Add the veggies and mix in andcontinue to cook for 4 to 6 minutes. If the mixture is not thick to preference,mix in 1 tbsp flour in 2 tbsp broth and add to the saucepan and bring to a boil again.

Pot Pie filling in a saucepan

Pot Pie filling in a saucepan

Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 9 inch baking dish. Let it cool for 10 mins. Preheat the oven to 425 deg F and make the biscuit topping.

Add flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, nutritional yeast, herbs and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.

Add 1/2 cup chilled non dairy milk mix in. Add 1 tbsp milk at a time to make a soft sticky dough. Let it sit for 5 mins, then add spoonfuls of the mixture on top of the pot pie.

Biscuit ingredients in a glass bowl

Biscuit ingredients in a glass bowl

Bake at 435 deg F for 16 to 20 mins or until the topping is golden. Garnish with fresh herbs and freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 5 mins then serve.

Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish

To make this Nut-free

Omit the almond flour from the biscuit dough and use 2 tbsp vegan butter or oil

To make this Gluten-free

Use a mix of 3/4 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour and 1/4 cup starch mix for the biscuits.

Make ahead

Refrigerate the filling for upto 2 days, then drop biscuit dough or pie crust of choice and bake.

Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish

More Holiday Main Dish Ideas

Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish

Our Vegan Pot Pie in an off- white baking dish
5 from 4 votes

Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping

Vegan Pot Pie with Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Veggies in Savory herbed sauce topped with easy No Oil Black Pepper Biscuit topping. Classic flavors, easier and simpler! Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Option for Nut-free Gluten-free
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: vegan chicken pot pie, vegetable pot pie, veggie pot pie
Servings: 6
Calories: 188.43kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (5.64 oz) chopped onion
  • 3 cloves of garlic , finely chopped
  • 4 oz (113.4 g) mushroom , thinly sliced or chopped
  • 1/4 cup (31.25 g) flour (all purpose, Use 2 tbsp rice flour + 2 tbsp tapioca starch for gluten-free)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 cups (473.18 ml) veggie broth
  • 2.5 cups (455 g) veggies , frozen veggies or chopped veggies such as green beans, corn, carrots, peas, zucchini, potatoes etc

Biscuit topping:

  • 3/4 cup (3.31 oz) all purpose flour or a mix of all purpose and wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup (28 g) almond flour or ground cashews
  • 1 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 tsp dried herbs such as oregano ,rosemary, basil
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper and more for garnish
  • 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) chilled non dairy milk such as almond milk,light coconut milk or soy milk

Instructions

  • Pot Pie Filling: Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp broth or 1 tsp oil. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until translucent , 4 to 6 mins. Add mushrooms and mix in and cook for 3 mins.
  • Add in the bay leaves, herbs, salt and mix in. Add the flour and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup broth and mix in until there are no lumps, then add the rest of the broth. Stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Add the veggies and mix in and continue to cook for 4 to 6 minutes. If the mixture is not thick to preference, mix in 1 tbsp flour in 2 tbsp broth and add to the saucepan and bring to a boil again. The mixture thickens on cooling, so you just want slightly thick filling.
  • Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 9 inch baking dish. Remove the bay leaves. Let it cool for 10 mins. Meanwhile prepare the biscuit topping. Preheat the oven to 435 deg F (225 C)
  • Biscuit Topping: Add flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, nutritional yeast, herbs and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
  • Add 1/2 cup chilled non dairy milk and mix in. Add 1 tbsp milk at a time to make a soft sticky dough. Let it sit for 5 mins, then add spoonfuls of the mixture on top of the pot pie filling.
  • Bake at 435 deg F for 17 to 20 mins or until the topping is golden. Garnish with fresh herbs and freshly ground black pepper. Let it sit for 5 mins then serve.
    Make Ahead: Make the pot pie filling ahead and refrigerate for upto 2 days. Then add biscuit topping mixture, puff pastry biscuits or crust of choice and bake.
    Store: Store the baked Pot pie for upto 2 days in the refrigerator.

Video

Notes

Make this Nut-free: Omit the almond flour from the biscuit dough and use 2 tbsp vegan butter or oil
Make this Gluten-free: Use a mix of 3/4 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour and 1/4 cup starch to substitute all purpose flour for the biscuit topping or use a gluten-free pie crust of choice..
Make ahead: Refrigerate the filling for upto 2 days, then drop biscuit dough or pie crust of choice and bake.
Variation: Add 1 cup shredded seitan or soaked and squeezed soy curls for a vegan chicken pot pie. Add more broth if the mixture is too thick, 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Pot Pie with Biscuit topping
Amount Per Serving
Calories 188.43 Calories from Fat 35
% Daily Value*
Fat 3.9g6%
Saturated Fat 0.44g3%
Sodium 490.91mg21%
Potassium 447.69mg13%
Carbohydrates 32.52g11%
Fiber 4.99g21%
Sugar 1.87g2%
Protein 9.01g18%
Vitamin A 3850.82IU77%
Vitamin C 10.72mg13%
Calcium 116.7mg12%
Iron 2.29mg13%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. This sounds delicious! If I add soy curls to the casserole, should I soak, rinse and bake the curls to crisp them first, or just add them directly to the sauce with the vegetables? How much would you suggest adding?

    Reply

  2. This looks and sounds amazing!! My son is gluten free and I saw your GF option-I really appreciate that you include that in your recipes! 🙂 What starch do you think would work best here? Thank you!

    Reply

  3. 5 stars
    Wow! I literally just logged onto my computer to check my email and look for a vegan pot pie recipe! I didn’t have to look far! Thanks!

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    I made this recipe last night, and OMG, it is delicious! The biscuits are amazing and are the perfect complement to the filling. For vegetables, I used my 4 year old’s favorite, broccoli, carrots and green beans (all fresh). It was his first pot pie, and he LOVED it. For the biscuits, I used 1/4 cup all purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. I also used soy milk as the non dairy milk. This recipe will definitely be in the monthly rotation! Thank you Richa!

    Reply

  7. 5 stars
    This was delicious! I made it exactly as written with the exception of some frozen broccoli added to the vegetable mix. My family was ecstatic! Definitely a keeper. Thank you, Richa!

    Reply

