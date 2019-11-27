Vegan Pumpkin Risotto Instant Pot. Easy Pumpkin Risotto with Wild Rice Brown Rice Blend and Mushrooms. Make it in an Instant Pot pressure cooker or Saucepan. Vegan Glutenfree soyfree Recipe, Oil-free option Jump to Recipe
This easy risotto is comfort food with seasonal winter squash. There is squash in the risotto and and roasted squash mixed in to serve! Herbs such as sage and thyme add wonderful flavor.
This risotto is cooked in an Instant pot, but you can easily cook in a saucepan as well, see recipe below for details. I use wild rice blend in this risotto for a hearty option. Use arborio for variation. Fresh sage and thyme with mushrooms and pumpkin or squash puree together add wonderful flavor to this risotto. Dont have pumpkin puree? roast the pumpkin or butternut squash,mash and use. Change up the herbs to preference, omit the mushrooms, add other veggies in this versatile Instant Pot Pumpkin/Butternut Squash risotto and serve garnished with some vegan parm!
Ingredients for Vegan Pumpkin Risotto
- onion, garlic and mushrooms form the aromatic base
- thyme, sage, pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon, onion powder add flavor
- pumpkin puree and water or broth.
- I use wild rice blend for this risotto. You can use arborio rice.
- non dairy cream and vegan parmesan finish the risotto
- Roasted Pumpkin or butternut squash, roasted with garlic and herbs, and crisp sage as topping
Vegan Pumpkin Risotto Instant Pot
Ingredients
- 2 tsp oil or 1/4 cup broth
- 1/2 white onion chopped
- 4 cloves of garlic chopped
- 10 oz sliced mushrooms , white, cremini, portabella or mixed
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh sage
- 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon , optional
- 1/4 tsp white pepper
- 1/2 tsp salt less or more depending on if you use water or unsalted/salted broth
- 1/3 cup white wine (or omit)
- 3/4 cup (183.75 g) pumpkin puree , see notes for alternatives
- 2 1/4 cups (532.32 ml) water or veggie broth or mushroom broth , add some dried mushroom mix powder for additional flavor
- 1 cup wild rice brown rice blend
- 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) non dairy cream or cashew milk
- vegan butter , vegan parm, fresh sage for garnish
Roasted Pumpkin/Butternut/Sweet Potato
- 16 oz (453.59 g) cubed pumpkin ,butternut squash, winter squash or sweet potato
- 2 tsp oil or aquafaba for oil-free
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp dried rosemary or 1 tbsp fresh
- black pepper to taste
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
Instructions
- Select Saute on the Instant Pot. Once hot, add oil or broth. Add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt and mix and cook for 2 mins.
- Add the mushrooms and mix in. Cook for 3 mins. Add the herbs and white pepper and mix in. Add wine and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Add salt, pumpkin puree/mash, water or broth, and mix well. Add the rice and mix in.
- Cancel saute, close the lid, and Pressure cook for 23 mins(high pressure). For Arborio rice, use 2 cups broth and pressure cook for 6 mins.
- Let the pressure release naturally. Open the lid, Add in cashew milk or non dairy cream and mix in. Taste and adjust salt and flavor if needed. Add some extra virgin olive oil and vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast.
- Serve garnished with fresh or crisped(in oil) sage and a good dash of black pepper with roasted butternut, pumpkin or sweet potato. Serve with a side salad, garlic bread and other sides.
- Roasted Squash: Toss the cubed pumpkin, butternut squash or sweet potato with oil. Then sprinkle in the herbs and spices. Toss well to coat. Spread on parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400 deg F (205 C) for 30 mins or until tender to preference.
- Stove top: Follow steps 1,2,3 in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reserve half of the mushrooms to mix in later. Add salt, pumpkin, 4 cups broth and mix in. Bring to a boil. Add the wild rice blend and mix in. Cook partially covered for 50 mins or until rice is cooked through. Taste and adjust, Take off heat. Stir in cashew milk, vegan parm. Garnish with the reserved mushrooms and roasted squash.
Notes
Nutrition
Comments
Meg saysNovember 27, 2019 at 5:25 pm
Sound delicious! I don’t see wine mentioned in the ingredient list, only on the directions. Did you use white wine? Going to make this tomorrow and roast some tofu along with the veggies!
Richa saysNovember 27, 2019 at 9:59 pm
oops use a 1/3 cup , updating now
Coryne saysNovember 28, 2019 at 6:10 pm
I made this as a Thanksgiving side using Arborio rice and without the wine (I just used a little extra broth). The vegan (me) and non-vegans all thought it was delicious! I found that it dried out a little when chilled, but it was still delicious and I’m sure I could have added a little extra cashew milk or vegan butter if needed.
Honestly, I’ve never made a single recipe from Richa that wasn’t delicious … it you don’t have her cookbooks, GET THEM! 🙂
Richa saysNovember 28, 2019 at 10:34 pm
awesome! yes just reheat with additional non dairy milk. Arborio keeps absorbing moisture
Jackie of Vegan Yack Attack saysNovember 29, 2019 at 3:03 pm
Great minds! I made an IP squash and mushroom risotto a few weeks ago! 😍
Richa saysNovember 29, 2019 at 3:57 pm
yup! I found this in drafts from last year!