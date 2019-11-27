Vegan Pumpkin Risotto Instant Pot. Easy Pumpkin Risotto with Wild Rice Brown Rice Blend and Mushrooms. Make it in an Instant Pot pressure cooker or Saucepan. Vegan Glutenfree soyfree Recipe, Oil-free option Jump to Recipe



This easy risotto is comfort food with seasonal winter squash. There is squash in the risotto and and roasted squash mixed in to serve! Herbs such as sage and thyme add wonderful flavor.

This risotto is cooked in an Instant pot, but you can easily cook in a saucepan as well, see recipe below for details. I use wild rice blend in this risotto for a hearty option. Use arborio for variation. Fresh sage and thyme with mushrooms and pumpkin or squash puree together add wonderful flavor to this risotto. Dont have pumpkin puree? roast the pumpkin or butternut squash,mash and use. Change up the herbs to preference, omit the mushrooms, add other veggies in this versatile Instant Pot Pumpkin/Butternut Squash risotto and serve garnished with some vegan parm!

Ingredients for Vegan Pumpkin Risotto

onion, garlic and mushrooms form the aromatic base

thyme, sage, pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon, onion powder add flavor

pumpkin puree and water or broth.

I use wild rice blend for this risotto. You can use arborio rice.

non dairy cream and vegan parmesan finish the risotto

Roasted Pumpkin or butternut squash, roasted with garlic and herbs, and crisp sage as topping

