Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe
When life (read delivery person) gives you extra avocados, you make avocado chocolate fudge!
These fudge bars are creamy, dreamy, chocolatey and oh so swoon worthy! Just 5 ingredients and 10 mins active time! Mash the avocado really well. Melt the chocolate, and mix in some vanilla, salt, coconut oil and other flavors if you like whisk, even it out in a pan and freeze. Slice and serve! You can make these into truffles as well, just chill the mixture for an hour, then scoop and roll. Or add toppings of choice such as a nut butter swirl, whipped coconut cream swirl etc
Ingredients for Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge
For these fudgy bars, you need
- semi-sweet vegan chocolate. I use semi-sweet chocolate as that is sweet enough that you dont need added sweet/sugar. If using dark chocolate or unsweetened chocolate, add sugar or sweetener of choice as needed.
- coconut oil, along with the chocolate the oil helps is setting these bars so that they retain their shape for some time even at room temperature.
- vanilla extract and salt add some flavor
- mashed avocado makes up the rest of the bulk that also makes these bars super fudgy without anyone guessing there is anything other than chocolate in these.
How to make Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge
Assemble the ingredients. Start the double boiler. Mash the avocados really well and measure out. Scroll down to the end of the post for the full detailed recipe.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler When smooth fold in vanilla, salt and coconut oil.
Add in the mashed avocado and mix in. Take off the heat and transfer to parchment lined pan.
Freeze for a few hours, slice and serve or store between parchment. Grab from the freezer directly. You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles. Keep these frozen as well.
Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge
Ingredients
- 1.75 cups (315 g) semisweet vegan chocolate chips or chunks
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp refined coconut oil
- 1 cup (150 g) mashed avocado about 3, mash 3 avocados really well until smooth, then measure out 1 cup
Instructions
- Line a 8 by 8 inch pan with parchment. In a double boiler add the chocolate. Whisk until melted and smooth. (To make a double boiler, use a saucepan and a glass bowl that fits the saucepan. Add enough water in the pan so that there is 1-2 inch distance between the water level and the bowl bottom. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and add the chocolate to the bowl and continue)
- Fold in the vanilla, salt, coconut oil and whisk again.
- Fold in the mashed avocado and whisk well to mix evenly. Carefully taste and add some powdered sugar if needed. Mix well. Take off heat.
- Pour the mixture in parchment lined pan and even it out with a spatula. You can now top this fudge with nuts, candy cane, coconut, whipped coconut cream or other toppings. Freeze, slice and serve, or place slices on parchment and store in the freezer again. Grab from the freezer to serve!Store: In the freezer for upto 2 months.
Notes
Nutrition
Comments
Judith saysDecember 17, 2019 at 11:52 am
I would give 5 stars to every one of your recipes.
Thank you for for such an amazing healthful alternative to traditional fudge.
Denise J. saysDecember 17, 2019 at 6:01 pm
Great idea, Richa!! Can’t wait for my avocados to ripen and make this freezer fudge! Thank you.