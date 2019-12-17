Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

When life (read delivery person) gives you extra avocados, you make avocado chocolate fudge!

These fudge bars are creamy, dreamy, chocolatey and oh so swoon worthy! Just 5 ingredients and 10 mins active time! Mash the avocado really well. Melt the chocolate, and mix in some vanilla, salt, coconut oil and other flavors if you like whisk, even it out in a pan and freeze. Slice and serve! You can make these into truffles as well, just chill the mixture for an hour, then scoop and roll. Or add toppings of choice such as a nut butter swirl, whipped coconut cream swirl etc

Ingredients for Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

For these fudgy bars, you need

semi-sweet vegan chocolate. I use semi-sweet chocolate as that is sweet enough that you dont need added sweet/sugar. If using dark chocolate or unsweetened chocolate, add sugar or sweetener of choice as needed.

coconut oil, along with the chocolate the oil helps is setting these bars so that they retain their shape for some time even at room temperature.

vanilla extract and salt add some flavor

mashed avocado makes up the rest of the bulk that also makes these bars super fudgy without anyone guessing there is anything other than chocolate in these.

How to make Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

Assemble the ingredients. Start the double boiler. Mash the avocados really well and measure out. Scroll down to the end of the post for the full detailed recipe.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler When smooth fold in vanilla, salt and coconut oil.

Add in the mashed avocado and mix in. Take off the heat and transfer to parchment lined pan.

Freeze for a few hours, slice and serve or store between parchment. Grab from the freezer directly. You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles. Keep these frozen as well.

More chocolate options for the holidays