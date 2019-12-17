Vegan Richa

Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge (5 Ingredient)

Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge Bars on parchment

When life (read delivery person) gives you extra avocados, you make avocado chocolate fudge!

These fudge bars are creamy, dreamy, chocolatey and oh so swoon worthy! Just 5 ingredients and 10 mins active time! Mash the avocado really well. Melt the chocolate, and mix in some vanilla, salt, coconut oil and other flavors if you like whisk, even it out in a pan and freeze. Slice and serve! You can make these into truffles as well, just chill the mixture for an hour, then scoop and roll. Or add toppings of choice such as a nut butter swirl, whipped coconut cream swirl etc

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge in parchment lined brownie pan

Ingredients for Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

For these fudgy bars, you need

  • semi-sweet vegan chocolate. I use semi-sweet chocolate as that is sweet enough that you dont need added sweet/sugar. If using dark chocolate or unsweetened chocolate, add sugar or sweetener of choice as needed.
  • coconut oil, along with the chocolate the oil helps is setting these bars so that they retain their shape for some time even at room temperature.
  • vanilla extract and salt add some flavor
  • mashed avocado makes up the rest of the bulk that also makes these bars super fudgy without anyone guessing there is anything other than chocolate in these.

How to make Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

Assemble the ingredients. Start the double boiler. Mash the avocados really well and measure out. Scroll down to the end of the post for the full detailed recipe.

Ingredients for Vegan Chocolate Avocado freezer Fudge Chocolate in a double boiler

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler When smooth fold in vanilla, salt and coconut oil.

Melted chocolate in a double boiler

Add in the mashed avocado and mix in. Take off the heat and transfer to parchment lined pan.

Chocolate avocado fudge mixture in a glass bowl

Freeze for a few hours, slice and serve or store between parchment. Grab from the freezer directly. You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles. Keep these frozen as well.

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge in parchment lined brownie pan

More chocolate options for the holidays

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge Bars on parchment

Vegan Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge Bars on parchment
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge

Easy Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge! 5 Ingredient Gooey chocolatey bars that are truffles in fudge form! Chocolate Avocado Truffles Bars. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Freeze time:1 hr
Total Time1 hr 25 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Chocolate Avocado Truffles
Servings: 16 pieces
Calories: 129.47kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1.75 cups (315 g) semisweet vegan chocolate chips or chunks
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp refined coconut oil
  • 1 cup (150 g) mashed avocado about 3, mash 3 avocados really well until smooth, then measure out 1 cup

Instructions

  • Line a 8 by 8 inch pan with parchment. In a double boiler add the chocolate. Whisk until melted and smooth. (To make a double boiler, use a saucepan and a glass bowl that fits the saucepan. Add enough water in the pan so that there is 1-2 inch distance between the water level and the bowl bottom. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and add the chocolate to the bowl and continue)
  • Fold in the vanilla, salt, coconut oil and whisk again.
  • Fold in the mashed avocado and whisk well to mix evenly. Carefully taste and add some powdered sugar if needed. Mix well. Take off heat.
  • Pour the mixture in parchment lined pan and even it out with a spatula. You can now top this fudge with nuts, candy cane, coconut, whipped coconut cream or other toppings. Freeze, slice and serve, or place slices on parchment and store in the freezer again. Grab from the freezer to serve!
    Store: In the freezer for upto 2 months.

Notes

Truffles: You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles. Keep these frozen as well.
Variations: add spices and flavors. Spice Blend recipes: pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .
Add toppings such as coconut, nut butter swirl, whipped coconut cream swirl etc
Coconut Oil-free: There's some form of oil or cocoa butter in the chocolate, so the recipe cant be oil-free. To make without coconut oil, omit the oil and use more chocolate
Nutrition is for 1 bar

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Chocolate Avocado Freezer Fudge
Amount Per Serving
Calories 129.47 Calories from Fat 88
% Daily Value*
Fat 9.73g15%
Saturated Fat 5.18g32%
Sodium 37mg2%
Potassium 45.47mg1%
Carbohydrates 12.71g4%
Fiber 1.95g8%
Sugar 9.31g10%
Protein 1.51g3%
Vitamin A 13.69IU0%
Vitamin C 0.94mg1%
Calcium 26.72mg3%
Iron 1.47mg8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

