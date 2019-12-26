Tofu and Cauliflower in Kolhapuri Sauce

Tofu and Cauliflower in Indian Kolhapuri Sauce. Creamy Spicy Pepper Coconut Sesame Sauce with baked veggies and Tofu. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Soy-free option. Jump to Recipe

Kolhapuri cuisine is a regional cuisine from a town in the state of Maharashtra in India. The region has its own cuisine, various chilies and is know for hot, deep colored, spicy dishes and sauces. The cuisine has its own spice blend called kolhapuri masala which uses spices, coconut, fenugreek and chilies. I make a simplified version of the masala blend and the sauce and use it with Baked Tofu and Cauliflower here. I’ve made a version of this cooked with various veggies here (instant pot recipe).

The sauce use whole spices and ingredients such as sesame and coconut that add a unique flavor. Try this sauce with baked veggies, chickpeas or chickpea tofu for variation.

Ingredients for the Vegan Kolhapuri Sauce

Whole Spices: Coriander seeds, black pepper corns, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon stick are the spice flavor ingredients. You can use ground spices for some of these. Add them to th skillet after the whole spices have roasted enough.

onion, sesame seeds, shredded coconut and onion makeup the sauce volume

garam masala or kolhapuri masala blend or goda masala blend tot finish the sauce

Veggies and Tofu are tossed in ginger, garlic, turmeric, cayenne/chili powder, and lime juice to bake. Use more veggies or cooked chickpeas to substitute tofu.

How to Make this Tofu and Cauliflower in Vegan Kolhapuri sauce

For the full recipe, scroll to the end of the post for the detailed printable recipe.

Press and cube the tofu and add to large bowl. Chop the cauliflower add to the bowl. Blend the spices, salt, ginger, garlic, lime juice with 1-2 tbsp of water to make puree. Alternatively, blend ginger, garlic, lime with the water and sprinkle spices and salt in the next step.

Add half of the ginger, garlic puree to the tofu and cauliflower. (add the turmeric, cayenne and half the salt if you dint blend them in).

Toss well and transfer to parchment lined baking sheet or dish. (use baking sheet for crispier, drier tofu, and baking dish for moist). Bake at 400 deg F for 25 to 28 mins

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. When just about hot, add the coriander seeds, black pepper, bay leaf, cinnamon cloves and mix well. Cook until fragrant. about 1 minute.

Add the onion and 1/4 tsp salt. Mix and cook until translucent. Add the sesame seeds and mix in.

Add the ginger garlic paste from step 2 and mix in. Cook for a minute.

Add the tomatoes, coconut, salt and garam masala if using and mix in. Cover and cook until tomatoes are tender. Deglaze after 2-3 mins if needed. Mash the larger tomato pieces and take off heat. (The mixture will reduce and can easily be transferred to a blender for the next step)

Blend with 1 cup of water in a blender.

Transfer back to the skillet over medium heat. Use 1/4 cup water to rinse out the blender and add to the skillet. and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add the tofu and cauliflower and and mix. Cover and cook for 2 to 4 mins for the flavors to meld. Take off heat but let sit covered for a few mins.

Can I make this Soy-free?

Yes use more veggies or 1 cup cooked chickpeas or chickpea tofu instead of tofu

