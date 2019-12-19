Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal (No Oil)

Easy Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. Oats tossed with gingerbread spices, molasses, candied ginger and non dairy milk and baked to make moist gingerbread oat bars. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, can be nut-free. Jump to Recipe
These past few months can be labelled as he baked oatmeal months on the blog. Since I started making baled oatmeal, I’ve fallen in love with the texture and love to play around with the flavor options. Be it PB&J baked oatmeal, Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal or Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal.
Just a few everyday ingredients, No added Oil, no added refined sugar(omit candied ginger) and takes just 10 minutes to put together. Bake, slice and serve warm or cold! No gummy Oatmeal! Its fluffy and just the right amount of soft. Top the oatmeal with nuts or spices, and serve with maple syrup or whipped coconut cream.
Ingredients needed for Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal
- Old fashioned oats, gluten-free if needed, are the oats of choice. You can also use other grain flakes such as quinoa or rice to make without oats.
- baking powder is the leavening
- salt, gingerbread spices, candied ginger and molasses add flavor
- chia seeds add some binding, You can also us flax seed meal
- maple syrup and applesauce add the sweet and some moisture
- non dairy milk such as light coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk or oat milk
How to make Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal with step pictures
Mix all the dry ingredients from oats to chia seeds. Add dates or other optional add ins and mix in.
Add the molasses, maple, non dairy milk and apple sauce and mix well. Let the mixture sit for 15 mins.
Preheat the oven to 350 deg F (180 c) and bake for 35 to 40 mins. Brush maple syrup when you take the pan out of the oven so the pecans get a glaze.
Slice and serve with whipped coconut cream, yogurt, or maple syrup.
HOW TO STORE THIS BAKED OATMEAL
Store: Store unbaked at step 4. Store baked oatmeal in a closed container in the fridge for upto 4 days.
Reheat: Reheat the refrigerated oatmeal in a microwave or in the oven for 10 mins or so to crisp up.
CAN I SUBSTITUTE THE OATS?
Yes, use equal quantity of other grain flakes such as rice flakes or quinoa flakes. Or use quick cooking grains such as quinoa or buckwheat groats. Use 2/3 cup uncooked grains.
CAN I SUBSTITUTE MAPLE SYRUP?
Yes use equal amount of coconut sugar, date sugar, or other sugar, or use other sweetener of choice.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (162 g) old fashioned oats ,use certified gluten-free if needed, see notes for substitution
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1.5 tsp gingerbread spice or 1 tsp gingerbread spice + 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp chopped pecans or walnuts , or omit for nutfree
- 1 tbsp coconut
- 3 tbsp chopped candied ginger
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 3 tbsp light molasses (or 2 tbsp dark molasses)
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) warm non dairy milk such as coconut or almond
- 1/4 cup (61 g) applesauce
- optional add ins: chopped dates ,chocolate chips, dried fruit
Instructions
- Mix all the dry ingredients from oats to chia seeds in a baking dish(9 by 9 inch or 8 by 10 inch or similar). Add dates or other optional add ins and mix in. Add the molasses, maple, non dairy milk and apple sauce and mix well. Let the mixture sit for 15 mins for the oats to soak in some of the liquid. Top the oatmeal with halved pecans(optional)
- Preheat the oven to 350 deg F (180 c). Bake the oatmeal for 35 to 40 mins. Take the pan out of the oven, Brush some maple syrup so the pecans get a glaze.
- Cool for 10 mins, then Slice and serve with whipped coconut cream, yogurt, or maple syrup.
- Store: Store unbaked at step 4. Store the baked oatmeal in a closed container in the fridge for upto 4 days.
- Reheat: Reheat the refrigerated oatmeal in a microwave or in the oven for 10 mins or so to crisp
