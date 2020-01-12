Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry – Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe
Some days you just want a good potato side. This easy garlic potato spinach stir fry is like my Aloo Palak with cumin. This one has whole spices, well cooked golden garlic slices and more potatoes to spinach. Lasooni means Garlicky, Aloo means potato, palak means spinach.
Its a great side with dals and curries and flatbread or Naan. Adjust the flavors to preference. Add in some cooked chickpeas to make it into a meal!
Ingredients for Indian Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry
- Cumin seeds and coriander seeds make up the whole spices
- hot green chili such as serrano or thai adds heat. Use mild chili to preference.
- Sliced garlic adds a lot of flavor
- turmeric and paprika are the ground spices
- potatoes, tomato and spinach make up the bulk
- cilantro, pepper flakes and lemon juice for garnish
How to make Garlic Potato Spinach stir fry
Heat oil over medium heat. Add seeds and cook until well toasted. Or dry roast the seeds.
Add the chili and garlic and reduce heat to medium low. (Use broth if omitting oil), until golden, you can also add in 1/4 cup cooked onion here.
Add the turmeric and paprika and mix in. Add the potatoes and toss well.
Add tomatoes cilantro, salt and 1 cup water. Mix well, cover and cook for 12 to 14 mins or until potatoes are tender.
Add in the spinach in 2 batches, cover and wilt. then mix in, add a dash of salt and cover and cook for another minute. Tasteeand adjust salt and flavor. You can also add some cooked chickpeas at this point to make it into a meal. You can also add in some garam masala or curry powder. Serve with flatbread or rice.
Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak)
Ingredients
- 1 tsp oil
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp coriander seeds or mustard seeds
- 1 green chili ,thinly sliced
- 4 cloves of garlic thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 3 medium potatoes , peeled and cubed (white or yukon gold)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 medium tomato chopped
- 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped cilantro
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) water
- 5 oz (141.75 g) spinach baby or chopped
- cayenne or pepper flakes for garnish
- lemon juice for garnish
Instructions
- Heat oil over medium heat. Add seeds and cook until well toasted. (For oil free, dry roast the seeds over medium heat until fragrant, then add 2 tbsp water or broth and proceed. )
- Add the chili and garlic and reduce heat to medium low. Cook until golden, you can also add in 1/4 cup cooked onion here.
- Add the turmeric and paprika and mix in. Add the potatoes and toss well for a few seconds.
- Add tomatoes, cilantro, salt and 1 cup water. Mix well, cover and cook for 12 to 14 mins or until potatoes are tender.( You can add some cooked chickpeas at this point to make it into a meal)
- Add in the spinach in 2 batches, cover and wilt. then mix in, add a dash of salt and cover and cook for another minute. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. You can also add in some garam masala or curry powder
- Serve with flatbread or rice.Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days.
Danielle saysJanuary 12, 2020 at 8:09 am
This looks delicious. I will make it tonight, along with your no butter soy curls, some rice and naan. Thank you for the recipe! As always!
Richa saysJanuary 12, 2020 at 11:41 am
Thanks
Danielle saysJanuary 14, 2020 at 6:53 am
I made it last night, it was really delicious. I love cumin and mustard seed with potatoes! I used Russet potatoes, as it was what I had, and it was delicious. I also went rogue and added peas to the butter soy curls. lol
Richa saysJanuary 14, 2020 at 10:54 am
🙂
Sylvia saysJanuary 12, 2020 at 12:56 pm
Yum, another great recipe! I made it with chickpeas and garam masala.
Richa saysJanuary 12, 2020 at 2:06 pm
awesome! Thanks!
Susan saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 2:35 am
This looks delicious! My two favorite foods. Have to try!😋
Stephanie Swisher saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 8:23 am
Hi, can you make this in an instant pot?
Richa saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 10:43 am
sure, try 3 mins, natural reelease, then fold in spinach after opening
Tedicah saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 8:43 am
Love it!!! I just made this dish and it is quite delightful . My four year old loves it. We had it with a side of coconut parsley rice. Very quick and easy to make. Thank you!
Richa saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 10:11 am
awesome!
Amber saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 11:43 am
This looks fantastic. I have a small request. Is it possible that when you send out a new recipe, you put somewhere in or near the header that it is either “not in your book” or “is in your book” because I’ve started printing out the ones that aren’t in your book to create another cookbook but it would be so much easier to know when we get them so I don’t have to search your book to see if I already have it. I hope that makes sense. Thank you!
Richa saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 1:49 pm
everything dated after july 2017 is not in any books 🙂
Amber L. Stine saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm
Oh man, I’m going to need another folder . . . LOL. Thank you very much!
Barbara Stokes saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 8:24 pm
This looks amazing and I’m going to make it for sure. Can you tell me what type of pan is shown in the pictures? I’m looking for new cookware. Thanks!
Richa saysJanuary 13, 2020 at 8:36 pm
Thats a green pan. I also use ecolution terra and ozeri brands
Charmaine Mc Knight saysJanuary 14, 2020 at 11:13 am
Looks delicious. Can I substitute with sweet potatoes.
Richa saysJanuary 14, 2020 at 11:14 am
yes