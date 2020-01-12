Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry – Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

Some days you just want a good potato side. This easy garlic potato spinach stir fry is like my Aloo Palak with cumin. This one has whole spices, well cooked golden garlic slices and more potatoes to spinach. Lasooni means Garlicky, Aloo means potato, palak means spinach.

Its a great side with dals and curries and flatbread or Naan. Adjust the flavors to preference. Add in some cooked chickpeas to make it into a meal!

Ingredients for Indian Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry

Cumin seeds and coriander seeds make up the whole spices

hot green chili such as serrano or thai adds heat. Use mild chili to preference.

Sliced garlic adds a lot of flavor

turmeric and paprika are the ground spices

potatoes, tomato and spinach make up the bulk

cilantro, pepper flakes and lemon juice for garnish

How to make Garlic Potato Spinach stir fry

Heat oil over medium heat. Add seeds and cook until well toasted. Or dry roast the seeds.

Add the chili and garlic and reduce heat to medium low. (Use broth if omitting oil), until golden, you can also add in 1/4 cup cooked onion here.

Add the turmeric and paprika and mix in. Add the potatoes and toss well.

Add tomatoes cilantro, salt and 1 cup water. Mix well, cover and cook for 12 to 14 mins or until potatoes are tender.

Add in the spinach in 2 batches, cover and wilt. then mix in, add a dash of salt and cover and cook for another minute. Tasteeand adjust salt and flavor. You can also add some cooked chickpeas at this point to make it into a meal. You can also add in some garam masala or curry powder. Serve with flatbread or rice.

