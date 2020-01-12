Vegan Richa

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry – Lasooni Aloo Palak

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry – Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry in a white skillet

Some days you just want a good potato side. This easy garlic potato spinach stir fry is like my Aloo Palak with cumin. This one has whole spices, well cooked golden garlic slices and more potatoes to spinach. Lasooni means Garlicky, Aloo means potato, palak means spinach.

Its a great side with dals and curries and flatbread or Naan. Adjust the flavors to preference. Add in some cooked chickpeas to make it into a meal!

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry with Naan bread in a white bowl

Ingredients for Indian Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry

  • Cumin seeds and coriander seeds make up the whole spices
  • hot green chili such as serrano or thai adds heat. Use mild chili to preference.
  • Sliced garlic adds a lot of flavor
  • turmeric and paprika are the ground spices
  • potatoes, tomato and spinach make up the bulk
  • cilantro, pepper flakes and lemon juice for garnish

Ingredients for Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry in bowls

How to make Garlic Potato Spinach stir fry

Heat oil over medium heat. Add seeds and cook until well toasted. Or dry roast the seeds.

Add the chili and garlic and reduce heat to medium low. (Use broth if omitting oil), until golden, you can also add in 1/4 cup cooked onion here.

Spices in oil in a white skillet

Garlic in white skillet

Add the turmeric and paprika and mix in. Add the potatoes and toss well.

Add tomatoes cilantro, salt and 1 cup water. Mix well, cover and cook for 12 to 14 mins or until potatoes are tender.

Potatoes in white skillet

Potatoes and tomatoes in white skillet

Potatoes and tomatoes in white skillet

Add in the spinach in 2 batches, cover and wilt. then mix in, add a dash of salt and cover and cook for another minute. Tasteeand adjust salt and flavor.  You can also add some cooked chickpeas at this point to make it into a meal. You can also add in some garam masala or curry powder. Serve with flatbread or rice.

Spinach Potato and tomato curry in white skillet

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry with Naan bread in a white bowl

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry in a white skillet
5 from 8 votes

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak)

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry - Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe

Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Side
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: lasooni aloo palak
Servings: 4
Calories: 125.45kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1/2 tsp coriander seeds or mustard seeds
  • 1 green chili ,thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves of garlic thinly sliced
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 3 medium potatoes , peeled and cubed (white or yukon gold)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 medium tomato chopped
  • 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped cilantro
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) water
  • 5 oz (141.75 g) spinach baby or chopped
  • cayenne or pepper flakes for garnish
  • lemon juice for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat oil over medium heat. Add seeds and cook until well toasted. (For oil free, dry roast the seeds over medium heat until fragrant, then add 2 tbsp water or broth and proceed. )
  • Add the chili and garlic and reduce heat to medium low. Cook until golden, you can also add in 1/4 cup cooked onion here.
  • Add the turmeric and paprika and mix in. Add the potatoes and toss well for a few seconds.
  • Add tomatoes, cilantro, salt and 1 cup water. Mix well, cover and cook for 12 to 14 mins or until potatoes are tender.( You can add some cooked chickpeas at this point to make it into a meal)
  • Add in the spinach in 2 batches, cover and wilt. then mix in, add a dash of salt and cover and cook for another minute. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. You can also add in some garam masala or curry powder
  • Serve with flatbread or rice.
    Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days.

Notes

Nutrition is for 1 serve

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 125.45 Calories from Fat 13
% Daily Value*
Fat 1.49g2%
Saturated Fat 0.17g1%
Sodium 378.44mg16%
Potassium 942.41mg27%
Carbohydrates 24.54g8%
Fiber 5.67g24%
Sugar 1.41g2%
Protein 5.7g11%
Vitamin A 3769.69IU75%
Vitamin C 34.94mg42%
Calcium 91.51mg9%
Iron 6.59mg37%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

