Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Breakfast Cookies (Gluten-free)

By 10 Comments

These Vegan Breakfast Cookies are satisfying with the oats, nuts, seeds. They are also gluten-free and have no added oil! Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

Vegan Breakfast Cookies in small white plate

These snack cookies are a perfect quick bite to get you between meals. They also taste so decadent but pack a nutrition punch.

Loaded with nuts, seeds, oats and no oil, these breakfast cookies come together really quickly. Change up the additions and flavors to preference and keep them around on the counter or in the freezer for quick snacking!

Wet ingredients for our breakfast Cookies in a white bowl  Ingredients for these Vegan Breakfast Cookies

  • Wet ingredients: flax seed meal mixed with water, nut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract
  • Dry Ingredients: almond flour, oats, coconut, seeds or nuts
  • Additional flavors: chocolate chips or chunks, dried fruit such as cranberries, raisins, apricot.
  • Leavening with baking powder

How to make Vegan Breakfast Cookies with Step pictures

Make flax egg in a large bowl by mixing the flax seed meal with warm water and let sit for 2 mins.  Add nut butter, maple, and vanilla and mix well.

Dough for our Vegan Breakfast Cookies in a white bowl Nut Butter mixture in a whit bowl

Mix the baking powder and salt into the almond flour. Add to the bowl. Add oats, coconut, seeds, chocolate Mix everything until well combined. Press and mix to hydrate all the dry evenly. Chill for half an hour.

Dry ingredients for our Breakfast Cookies in a white bowl

Scoop and shape into flat cookies. Press chocolate chips on top. Bake at 340 degrees F for 18 to 20 mins. Cool completely and store.

Vegan Breakfast Cookies on parchment lined baking sheet Vegan Breakfast Cookies on parchment lined baking sheet

More Cookies to try

Vegan Breakfast Cookies in small white plate

Vegan Breakfast Cookies in small white plate
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Breakfast Cookies

These Gluten-free Vegan Breakfast Cookies are satisfying with the oats, nuts, seeds. They are also gluten-free and have no added oil! Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. No Bananas

Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Breakfast, Cookie, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: everything cookie, gluten free vegan breakfast cookies
Servings: 18
Calories: 142.9kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax seed meal mixed in 2.5 tbsp water)
  • 1/4 cup (62.5 g) nut butter
  • 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) maple syrup
  • 1/2 to 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 cup (112 g) almond flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup (81 g) old fashioned oats
  • 1/4 cup (20 g) coconut
  • 1/3 cup (46.67 g) seeds , sunflower, pumpkin, hemp, sesame, chia or use a mix of seeds and chopped nuts such as pecans, walnuts
  • 3 tbsp chocolate chips plus 1 tbsp for topping or use dried fruit

Instructions

  • Make flax egg by mixing 1 tbsp flax seed meal with 2.5 tbsp warm water in a large bowl.
  • Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract and mix well.
  • Mix the baking powder and salt into the almond flour. Add to the bowl.
  • Add oats, coconut, seeds, chocolate. Mix everything until well combined. Press and mix to evenly hydrate the dry ingredients. Chill for half an hour.
  • Preheat the oven to 340 deg F (170 C). Scoop and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Press to shape into flat cookies. Press chocolate chips on top.
  • Bake for 18 to 20 mins. Cool completely then store on the counter in a covered container for the week. Refrigerate for a few weeks. Freeze for upto 2 months.

Notes

Nutrition is for 1 cookie

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Breakfast Cookies
Amount Per Serving
Calories 142.9 Calories from Fat 77
% Daily Value*
Fat 8.55g13%
Saturated Fat 1.58g10%
Sodium 36.03mg2%
Potassium 84.54mg2%
Carbohydrates 13.52g5%
Fiber 1.99g8%
Sugar 7.25g8%
Protein 4.11g8%
Vitamin A 24.79IU0%
Calcium 51.48mg5%
Iron 1.16mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

  2. Hi. This recipe looks awesome and want to make rigbt NOW ! I am little confused. Diections said add oil but I dont see oil in the ingredients. Maybe I am misreading?

    Reply

  3. These look delicious Richa. We have been all about breakfast cookies lately. They tend to disappear during the day, too. 🙂

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    HI Richa,
    Thank you for your wonderful recipes!!!
    This is the part of your recipe that states oil that needs to be recitified.

    HOW TO MAKE VEGAN BREAKFAST COOKIES WITH STEP PICTURES
    Make flax egg in a large bowl by mixing the flax seed meal with warm water and let sit for 2 mins. Add nut butter, maple, oil and vanilla and mix well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers