Vegan Breakfast Cookies (Gluten-free)

These Vegan Breakfast Cookies are satisfying with the oats, nuts, seeds. They are also gluten-free and have no added oil! Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

These snack cookies are a perfect quick bite to get you between meals. They also taste so decadent but pack a nutrition punch.

Loaded with nuts, seeds, oats and no oil, these breakfast cookies come together really quickly. Change up the additions and flavors to preference and keep them around on the counter or in the freezer for quick snacking!

Ingredients for these Vegan Breakfast Cookies

Wet ingredients: flax seed meal mixed with water, nut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract

Dry Ingredients: almond flour, oats, coconut, seeds or nuts

Additional flavors: chocolate chips or chunks, dried fruit such as cranberries, raisins, apricot.

Leavening with baking powder

How to make Vegan Breakfast Cookies with Step pictures

Make flax egg in a large bowl by mixing the flax seed meal with warm water and let sit for 2 mins. Add nut butter, maple, and vanilla and mix well.

Mix the baking powder and salt into the almond flour. Add to the bowl. Add oats, coconut, seeds, chocolate Mix everything until well combined. Press and mix to hydrate all the dry evenly. Chill for half an hour.

Scoop and shape into flat cookies. Press chocolate chips on top. Bake at 340 degrees F for 18 to 20 mins. Cool completely and store.

