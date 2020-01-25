Vegan Breakfast Cookies (Gluten-free)

These Vegan Breakfast Cookies are satisfying with the oats, nuts, seeds. They are also gluten-free and have no added oil! Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe
These snack cookies are a perfect quick bite to get you between meals. They also taste so decadent but pack a nutrition punch.
Loaded with nuts, seeds, oats and no oil, these breakfast cookies come together really quickly. Change up the additions and flavors to preference and keep them around on the counter or in the freezer for quick snacking!
Ingredients for these Vegan Breakfast Cookies
- Wet ingredients: flax seed meal mixed with water, nut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract
- Dry Ingredients: almond flour, oats, coconut, seeds or nuts
- Additional flavors: chocolate chips or chunks, dried fruit such as cranberries, raisins, apricot.
- Leavening with baking powder
How to make Vegan Breakfast Cookies with Step pictures
Make flax egg in a large bowl by mixing the flax seed meal with warm water and let sit for 2 mins. Add nut butter, maple, and vanilla and mix well.
Mix the baking powder and salt into the almond flour. Add to the bowl. Add oats, coconut, seeds, chocolate Mix everything until well combined. Press and mix to hydrate all the dry evenly. Chill for half an hour.
Scoop and shape into flat cookies. Press chocolate chips on top. Bake at 340 degrees F for 18 to 20 mins. Cool completely and store.
Vegan Breakfast Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax seed meal mixed in 2.5 tbsp water)
- 1/4 cup (62.5 g) nut butter
- 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) maple syrup
- 1/2 to 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup (112 g) almond flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup (81 g) old fashioned oats
- 1/4 cup (20 g) coconut
- 1/3 cup (46.67 g) seeds , sunflower, pumpkin, hemp, sesame, chia or use a mix of seeds and chopped nuts such as pecans, walnuts
- 3 tbsp chocolate chips plus 1 tbsp for topping or use dried fruit
Instructions
- Make flax egg by mixing 1 tbsp flax seed meal with 2.5 tbsp warm water in a large bowl.
- Add the nut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Mix the baking powder and salt into the almond flour. Add to the bowl.
- Add oats, coconut, seeds, chocolate. Mix everything until well combined. Press and mix to evenly hydrate the dry ingredients. Chill for half an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 340 deg F (170 C). Scoop and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Press to shape into flat cookies. Press chocolate chips on top.
- Bake for 18 to 20 mins. Cool completely then store on the counter in a covered container for the week. Refrigerate for a few weeks. Freeze for upto 2 months.
Comments
Bev saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 5:44 am
I see oil in the recipe ? I thought they were oil free ???
Richa saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 11:45 am
there isnt any, the instructions had an error
Jodi saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 9:31 am
Hi. This recipe looks awesome and want to make rigbt NOW ! I am little confused. Diections said add oil but I dont see oil in the ingredients. Maybe I am misreading?
Richa saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 11:43 am
there isnt any, the instructions had an error
Sue saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 1:43 pm
These look delicious Richa. We have been all about breakfast cookies lately. They tend to disappear during the day, too. 🙂
Cheryl saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 4:37 pm
Which kind of oats should I use?
Rose saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 4:53 pm
Same question here. Large flake oats?? Dying to make these!
Richa saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm
old fashioned. updated
Daxa saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 4:44 pm
HI Richa,
Thank you for your wonderful recipes!!!
This is the part of your recipe that states oil that needs to be recitified.
HOW TO MAKE VEGAN BREAKFAST COOKIES WITH STEP PICTURES
Make flax egg in a large bowl by mixing the flax seed meal with warm water and let sit for 2 mins. Add nut butter, maple, oil and vanilla and mix well.
Richa saysJanuary 25, 2020 at 6:26 pm
thanks, updated!