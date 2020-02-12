This Vegan Curry recipe with soy curls and creamy Fenugreek Onion Sauce makes for an amazing vegan version of Indian Methi Chicken. Any easy Indian Instant Pot recipe that is gluten-free, nut-free & comes with a soy-free option. Jump to Recipe
Who’s in the mood for vegan curries!? This time I’ve veganized an all-time Indian favorite: Fenugreek Chicken aka. Methi Chicken – a hearty spicy Indian curry with the amazing flavor of fenugreek leaves coming through in every bite.
While many vegan versions of chicken curries use chickpeas, potatoes or tofu as a meat substitute, I’m using soy curls.
Soy curls are a plant-based chikin substitute. . They make an amazing carrier for the fragrant creamy onion fenugreek sauce and have such a satisfyingly chewy on-the-point texture. You can use seitan, other meat subs, or chickpeas or baked tofu/veggies.
This vegan soy curl curry is so full of flavor and is seriously very easy to make either in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop.
Ingredients used for making this Vegan Methi Chicken Curry recipe :
- Methi/fenugreek leaves: Dried fenugreek (kasoori methi) is available in Indian stores and online on amazon. Definitely get some, I use it in many recipes and I am sure you will enjoy its unique taste. Fenugreek has an amazing flavor profile, bitter but pleasing with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor often described as a cross between celery and maple. You can use ground mustard + celery seeds as a substitute when used in small quantities.
- Non-dairy milk makes this Instant Pot dish rich and creamy. Cashew milk or any other plant-based milk works here. A thicker non dairy milk will give a creamy , rich gravy. You could also use unsweetened soy or oat cream.
- Non-dairy yogurt for extra tang, lusciousness, and creaminess. You could also use coconut cream.
- Soy curls made from non-GMO soybeans are a textured soy product that closely resembles the texture and mouthfeel of meat. A relatively new and wonderful way to bump up the plant-based protein of all your favorite curries and stews. No need to rehydrate them for this recipe.
- Whole and ground dried spices: cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and other warming ground spices such as coriander, turmeric, garam masala and cumin for that signature Indian flavor.
- Fresh seasonings: fresh ginger and green chili for some heat.
Tips and substitutions:
- To make this vegan curry recipe soy-free, you could use seitan, jackfruit or a can of beans or chickpeas.
- You can stir in some coconut oil or vegan butter with the non-dairy milk to make this vegan curry taste even more like a restaurant-style dish.
- For an oil-free version, cook the onion in broth instead of oil.
- To take this Indian Instant Pot curry to the next level, serve it topped with some chopped cilantro, crushed red pepper flakes and freshly cut wedges of lime for some zing. Serve with rice, naan or any other flatbread.
How to make this Vegan Methi Chicken Curry recipe – Step by Step:
Prepare your ingredients: Have the whole and ground spices ready and mince the onions and garlic.
Start the Instant Pot and set to saute mode. Add oil and wait for it to get hot.
Add whole spices and mix for a few seconds until they get fragrant, then add the minced onions and saute until translucent. You can add the garlic now if you don’t want to blend the garlic with the tomato.
Add the dried soy curls, salt, sugar, yogurt and mix in. Close the lid of the instant pot and pressure cook for everything 15 mins.
Instant Pot Vegan Methi Chicken Curry with Creamy Fenugreek Onion Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 tsp oil or use 2 tbsp broth for oil-free
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 green cardamom pods opened
- 3 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick (2 inch)
- 1/2 onion finely chopped
- 1 to tomato
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 inch ginger (1/2 inch cube)
- 1 hot or mild green chile , I use serrano
- 3/4 cup (6.61 oz) water
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp sugar or sweetener or more to taste
- 1.5 cup (354 g) soy curls (dry, not rehydrated)
- 1/2 cup (122.5 g) yogurt
- 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) non-dairy milk or more to preference , such as almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk, coconut milk or oat milk
- 3 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)
- garam masala or coriander to taste
- 1/4 cup (4 g) cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Start the Instant Pot on saute mode. Add the oil and wait for it to get hot. Add the whole spices and mix for a few seconds until fragrant, then add the minced onions and saute until translucent. (You can add in the garlic here if you don't want to blend the garlic with the tomato.)
- Blend the tomato, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, chili with 3/4 cup water.
- Add ground spices and mix them in. Add tomato mixture to the IP and mix it in. Switch off saute mode.
- Add the dried soy curls, salt, sugar, dairy-free yogurt and mix in. Close the lid and pressure cook for 15 mins, natural release
- Open the lid and add the non-dairy milk and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.
- Add garam masala or ground coriander and fenugreek leaves and mix in. Switch off the saute mode at this point as you don't want to boil the fenugreek for too long to not lose the flavor.
- Serve garnished with cilantro, red pepper flakes, and some freshly cut lime wedges. Tastes best with rice or some naan flatbread.Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Reheat with additional non dairy milk as the sauce will tend to dry out.
- Saucepan: Blend the tomato, tomato paste, ginger, garlic, chili with 1/4 cup water. Follow steps 1,2,3 in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook the tomato mixture until thickened and slightly roasted. (7 to 10 mins).Add the soy curls, non dairy yogurt, salt and sugar and mix in. cook for 3 mins. Add in the non dairy milk and 3/4 cup water and continue too cook until the soy curls are tender.(7 to 10 mins). Add garam masala/ Taste and adjust.
Notes
- To make this vegan curry recipe soy-free, you could use seitan, jackfruit or a can of beans or chickpeas.
- You can stir in some coconut oil or vegan butter with the non-dairy milk to make this vegan curry taste even more like a restaurant-style dish.
- For an oil-free version, cook the onion in broth instead of oil.
Comments
Mallikarjuna saysFebruary 12, 2020 at 9:00 am
A must visit blog that every recipe lover should visit.
Sue saysFebruary 12, 2020 at 9:40 am
This looks delicious Richa! We are big fans of fenugreek. I will make this next week. :). Thanks for the recipe.
Jane saysFebruary 13, 2020 at 12:51 am
In your recipe list:
1 to tomato
Could you please clarify?
Laura saysFebruary 13, 2020 at 5:06 am
If you have a regular pressure cooker, can you just just that instead of an instant pot? Thanks for a recipe with soy curls as they often baffle me.