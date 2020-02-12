This Vegan Curry recipe with soy curls and creamy Fenugreek Onion Sauce makes for an amazing vegan version of Indian Methi Chicken. Any easy Indian Instant Pot recipe that is gluten-free, nut-free & comes with a soy-free option. Jump to Recipe

Who’s in the mood for vegan curries!? This time I’ve veganized an all-time Indian favorite: Fenugreek Chicken aka. Methi Chicken – a hearty spicy Indian curry with the amazing flavor of fenugreek leaves coming through in every bite.

While many vegan versions of chicken curries use chickpeas, potatoes or tofu as a meat substitute, I’m using soy curls.

Soy curls are a plant-based chikin substitute. . They make an amazing carrier for the fragrant creamy onion fenugreek sauce and have such a satisfyingly chewy on-the-point texture. You can use seitan, other meat subs, or chickpeas or baked tofu/veggies.

This vegan soy curl curry is so full of flavor and is seriously very easy to make either in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop.

Ingredients used for making this Vegan Methi Chicken Curry recipe :

Methi/fenugreek leaves: Dried fenugreek (kasoori methi) is available in Indian stores and online on amazon. Definitely get some, I use it in many recipes and I am sure you will enjoy its unique taste. Fenugreek has an amazing flavor profile, bitter but pleasing with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor often described as a cross between celery and maple. You can use ground mustard + celery seeds as a substitute when used in small quantities.

Non-dairy milk makes this Instant Pot dish rich and creamy. Cashew milk or any other plant-based milk works here. A thicker non dairy milk will give a creamy, rich gravy. You could also use unsweetened soy or oat cream.

Non-dairy yogurt for extra tang, lusciousness, and creaminess. You could also use coconut cream.

Soy curls made from non-GMO soybeans are a textured soy product that closely resembles the texture and mouthfeel of meat. A relatively new and wonderful way to bump up the plant-based protein of all your favorite curries and stews. No need to rehydrate them for this recipe.

Whole and ground dried spices: cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and other warming ground spices such as coriander, turmeric, garam masala and cumin for that signature Indian flavor.

: cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and other warming ground spices such as coriander, turmeric, garam masala and cumin for that signature Indian flavor. Fresh seasonings: fresh ginger and green chili for some heat.

Tips and substitutions:

To make this vegan curry recipe soy-free, you could use seitan, jackfruit or a can of beans or chickpeas.

You can stir in some coconut oil or vegan butter with the non-dairy milk to make this vegan curry taste even more like a restaurant-style dish.

For an oil-free version, cook the onion in broth instead of oil.

, cook the onion in broth instead of oil. To take this Indian Instant Pot curry to the next level, serve it topped with some chopped cilantro, crushed red pepper flakes and freshly cut wedges of lime for some zing. Serve with rice, naan or any other flatbread.

How to make this Vegan Methi Chicken Curry recipe – Step by Step:

Prepare your ingredients: Have the whole and ground spices ready and mince the onions and garlic.

Start the Instant Pot and set to saute mode. Add oil and wait for it to get hot.

Add whole spices and mix for a few seconds until they get fragrant, then add the minced onions and saute until translucent. You can add the garlic now if you don’t want to blend the garlic with the tomato.

Blend the tomato, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, and green chili with 3/4 cup water.

Add ground spices and mix in. Add the tomato mixture to the instant pot and mix it in. Switch off the saute mode.

Add the dried soy curls, salt, sugar, yogurt and mix in. Close the lid of the instant pot and pressure cook for everything 15 mins.

Now, wait for natural steam release.

Open the lid and add the nondairy milk and bring the curry to a boil on saute mode. Taste the curry and adjust salt and seasoning. Add garam masala or ground coriander along with the fenugreek leaves and mix to combine. Switch off the saute mode as you don’t want to boil the fenugreek for too long.

How to serve this vegan chicken methi curry?

I like this best when served with basmati rice. However, it also tastes amazing with some homemade naan bread. Garnish your vegan soy curl curry with cilantro and pepper flakes and serve with some lime wedges if you want to add some zing.

How to reheat this vegan chicken curry?

You can double the recipe if you want to cook a big batch and reheat any leftovers in a pot on the stove or in the microwave the next day.

