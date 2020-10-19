These easy homemade apple pie overnight oats are made with all your favorite fall baking ingredients and totally vegan, but you’ll feel like you’re eating a slice of apple pie for breakfast! Jump to Recipe

Don’t we all want to start our day with a nice cozy fall dessert once in a while? Especially if it’s all grey and foggy out?

These apple cinnamon overnight oats are made with simple wholesome ingredients but you’ll feel like you’re eating apple pie for breakfast! Which is a great way to start your day if you ask me!

Picture a cinnamon and vanilla scented oatmeal base topped with apple cinnamon filling! But what takes these from delicious to utterly divine is the caramelized pecan topping! That little bit of added crunch adds a nice contrast of textures and just makes these little jars extra delicious.

Vegan Apple Pie Overnight Oats are the perfect make-ahead breakfast. You can prepare your individual jars on Sunday night or any weeknight and have your cozy fall breakfast ready for the entire next work week.

You will love these little apple pie breakfast jars and you’ll see that they are incredibly filling and will keep you satisfied and free from snack cravings until lunchtime.

The best part? These are made with warm milk which allows both oats and chia seeds to absorb the liquid way quicker. Yes, we are taking the express lane to overnight oats!

Print Recipe Apple Pie Overnight Oats These easy homemade apple pie overnight oats are made with all our favorite fall baking ingredients and vegan, but you’ll feel like you’re eating a slice of apple pie for breakfast! Glutenfree. Nutfree option Prep Time 15 mins Resting 15 mins Total Time 15 mins Servings: 3 servings Calories: 283 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1.5 cups ( 354.88 ml ) nondairy milk such as almond, light coconut, soy or oat

1 cup ( 81 g ) old fashioned oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/4 tsp cinnamon

drop vanilla extract

1 tbsp maple syrup or sugar or sweetener of choice Apple Cinnamon Topping: 1 apple peeled chopped small

1/4 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp maple syrup Candied pecans: 1/4 cup ( 27.25 g ) chopped pecans

2 tsp maple syrup

2 tsp ( 1 tsp ) brown sugar

pinch of salt Instructions Warm the Non-Dairy Milk in a bowl. Add the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and mix well. Let this mixture sit for 15 to 20 minutes so it thickens a little bit.

Chop the apple, add to another bowl, mix the cinnamon and maple syrup, toss and combine well.

To candy pecans, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and cook for 2-3 minutes to slightly roast. Then add the maple syrup, sugar, and a pinch of salt, and mix well. Cook until the sugary mixture starts to thicken, and coats all the pecans. Remove from the heat.

Assemble the overnight oats in three jars.

Add a layer of the oat chia mixture, then add some apples, pecans, then some more oat mixture, and then some more apples and pecans. You can also add other fruits such as berries, blueberries, etc on top. These overnight oats will keep in the fridge for upto 3 days Notes If you like your apples cooked, you can cook the apple mixture until the apples are tender to preference over medium heat, and then use them in the layering.

The overnight oats will keep refrigerated for up to 3 days.

to make them Nutfree just omitthe pecans Nutrition Nutrition Facts Apple Pie Overnight Oats Amount Per Serving Calories 283 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 180mg 8% Potassium 231mg 7% Carbohydrates 42g 14% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 18g 20% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 33IU 1% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 217mg 22% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Apple Pie Overnight Oats:

old fashioned rolled oats are generally the best choice when it comes to overnight oats as they give you that creamy, smooth texture with just the perfect amount of chew.

apples – Any kind of apple will work here so use the kind you enjoy the most.

chia seeds help set the mixture some more and add some Omega 3.

lots of cinnamon and a hint of vanilla – because it would not taste like apple pie without those flavors.

for this recipe, you can use any non-dairy milk such as almond, light coconut, soy, or oat milk.

maple syrup adds a nice round and not too overpowering sweetness to the base and apple topping.

pecans candied in some brown sugar add some crunch and will give you all the cozy fall feels.

Tips

For this recipe, I used 1 cup of oats for 1 1/2 cup of milk as I was aiming for a creamy texture to contrast the crunchy pecans. Add a tiny bit less liquid if you want firmer oatmeal.

I’d recommend against using instant oats as they end up almost dissolving in the liquid. Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, will soften up enough.

If you want to make this recipe for meal prep and add some dried fruit – those can be added at night, as they need time to absorb liquid and plump up overnight.

You can make the oat mix ahead of time. Make sure to give your overnight oats a good stir after taking them out of the fridge to ensure everything is well-combined.

You can use other grain flakes such as rice flakes or quinoa flakes if you cannot find gluten-free oats.

Toast some old fashioned oats before soaking. Toasting adds a nice nutty flavor and also improves the oat texture and flavor.

How to make Vegan Apple Pie Overnight Oats:

How to make Apple Pie Overnight Oats

Warm the non-dairy milk in a bowl. Add the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and mix well. Let this mixture sit for 15 to 20 minutes so it thickens a little bit.

Chop the apple, and mix the cinnamon and maple syrup, toss and combine well.

To candy pecans, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and cook for 2-3 minutes to slightly roast. Then add the maple syrup, sugar, and a pinch of salt, and mix well. Cook until the sugary mixture starts to thicken, and coats all the pecans. Remove from the heat.

Assemble the overnight oats in three jars. Add a layer of the oat chia mixture, then add some apples, pecans, then some more oat mixture, and then some more apples and pecans. You can also add other fruits such as berries, blueberries, etc on top.

If you like your apples cooked, you can cook the apple mixture until the apples are tender to preference over medium heat, and then use them in the layering.

How long do these Apple Pie Overnight Oats keep?

Overnight oats can usually be stored in an airtight container and will be fine to eat for up to four days when refrigerated. As the days pass they’ll continue to soften some more which might be a bonus if you like your oatmeal creamy. You can definitely prepare a whole work week’s worth of overnight oats in one go and have nothing to worry about all week.

MORE MAKE AHEAD BREAKFAST IDEAS FROM THE BLOG