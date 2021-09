The easiest, simplified and hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of everything for a fabulous silky Baked Tofu curry! Serve with rice for a delicious vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option.

If you are adding ONE more tofu curry recipe to your collection of easy dinner recipes, let it be this vegan baked tofu curry. Why? Because it is the easiest, simplified and most hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of all of these steps for us. Even better, we get all of this done within the same casserole dish. Fewer dishes = more time to relax.

This Indian tofu curry is vegan and baked version of tofu makhani. Tofu/paneer makhani and tofu butter masala are often used interchangeably. Though very similar sauces, makhani is silkier and smoother than butter masala. This version uses canned tomato purée and coconut milk to get that creamy silky sauce! You can add other proteins such as veggies and chicken, soycurls or chickpeas to the sauce.

The gravy is rich and creamy thanks to coconut milk and it is flavored with aromatic warming spices. Your home will be filled with a tantalizing aroma while your curry is baking. Yes, I repeat, this curry is baked in the oven. All in all, this vegan dinner took less than 45 to make, and trust me, you will be going back for seconds when you sit down to enjoy this delicious meal. Maximum flavor with minimal effort.

Serve this curry with rice and mop up all that delicious gravy with some hit roti or naan until the last drop is cleaned off your plate.

2 tsp oil divided

14 oz ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed and cubed small

3/4 cups chopped onions

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp minced ginger

1 hot green chili such as serrano or thai minced Or use mild

1 1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4-1/3 tsp cayenne or Indian red chili powder

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves optional

16 oz tomato puree

14 oz ( 400 g ) coconut milk or 1 1/4 cup of cashew milk

3/4 tsp salt

cilantro for garnish Instructions Brush the oil all over a large baking dish. Add the pressed and cubed Tofu to 1 side of the baking dish, and toss well to coat with some of the oil.

On the other side of the baking dish, add the onion, garlic, ginger, chili, and all of the spices, and a good pinch of salt, and mix well to coat. Then bake at 400 degrees F (205 c ) for 12-15 minutes, or until the onion is golden and the tofu is slightly crisp on the sides.

Take the baking dish out of the oven, and add in the tomato puree, canned coconut milk, and salt, and mix well, then even it out with a spatula. Put it back in the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened to preference.

Take the dish out of the oven, garnish witb cilantro , some coconut cream, and serve with rice or flat bread. Notes To make this soy free, you can use chickpeas, or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can of chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu.

To make this soy free, you can use chickpeas, or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can of chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu.

you can use chickpeas, or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can of chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu. You can also use fresh tomatoes, pureed. Use 3 fresh tomatoes pureed, and add in 2 tbsp of tomato paste instead of the canned tomato puree.

Ingredients

we need firm or extra firm tofu for this recipe. We want to press the tofu and cut it into cubes

onions, garlic, and ginger, and green chili form the base of our gravy

Indian spices for that authentic touch: ground coriander, cumin, cardamom, black pepper, and cayenne will have your taste buds enjoying this dish

bay leaves add more depth of flavor to the gravy. You could use curry leaves instead

dried fenugreek leaves are an optional ingredient but it adds that authentic touch to the curry

tomato puree lends sweetness, acidity, body, and color to the tofu curry sauce

coconut milk makes this a rich and creamy curry. For a coconut-free version, use cashew milk

Tips:

To make this curry soy-free, you can use chickpeas or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can of chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu.

You can also use fresh tomatoes, pureed. Use 3 fresh tomatoes pureed, and add in 2 tbsp of tomato paste instead of the canned tomato puree.

Omit the cayenne pepper and pick a mild green chili for a less spicy version

Press the tofu

Open a package of firm or extra-frim tofu and drain the liquid. Cut the tofu width-wise into slices — four times should do it. Now, lay some paper towels on a sheet pan and spread your tofu slices in a single layer on top. Put more paper towels over the tofu, then place another sheet pan over them.

Place some heavy objects on top of the sheet pan ( cookbooks or cans). Leave the tofu to press for at least 15 minutes. You can leave it like that for hours if you have room for it in the fridge.

How to Make Baked Tofu Curry

Brush the oil all over a large baking dish. Add the pressed tofu cubes to 1 side of the baking dish, and toss well to coat with some of the oil. On the other side of the baking dish, add the onion, garlic, ginger, chili, and all of the spices, and mix well to coat, then bake at 400 degrees F (205 c) for 12-15 minutes. Bake until the onion is golden and the tofu is slightly crisp on the sides.

Take the baking dish out of the oven, and add in the tomato puree, canned coconut milk, and salt, and mix well, then even it out with a spatula.

Put the casserole dish back in the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened to preference.

Take the dish out of the oven, garnish, and serve with flatbread, rice, roti or Vegan Naan