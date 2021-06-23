My Vegan Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings are perfect for game day but also make for an incredible shared appetizer, side dish or even a fun dinner party menu item.
Get ready for the perfect vegan game day snack! BBQ Cauliflower Wings – saucy, crispy, and crunchy on the outside, with the perfect juicy and soft interior. Trust me, you won’t be able to stop eating these Baked Cauliflower Wings!
Cauliflower is one of my secret weapons when it comes to making snacks, appetizers, and game day food! There are endless ways to turn it into something addictive and I love how the florets take on a “meat-like” quality when you prepare them in certain ways. I’ve prepared cauliflower in every way imaginable but battered in a beer batter and baked until crisp and golden, then covered in a finger-licking-good spicy bbq sauce might be one of my most favorite ways.
Who can say no to a big platter of gloriously golden crunchy cauliflower bites drenched in hot bbq sauce? Not me
Our BBQ Baked Cauliflower Wings are first coated in a spiced gluten-free beer batter made from rice flour and tapioca starch then baked, coated in spicy bbq sauce and baked again! And there you have it – one of the most delicious vegan appetizers or party snacks I’ve ever tasted!
Guys, I know you will love these Cauliflower Wings! No need to fry them – they crisp up nicely in the oven! The ingredients couldn’t be easier and the spice level can be adapted to your taste.
Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings
Nutrition
Ingredients:
- cauliflower florets – I find 1 small head of cauliflower is the perfect amount
- the batter is made with a mix of rice flour and tapioca starch or corn starch
- we season the batter with salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and bbq seasoning
- baking powder makes for extra crispiness
- beer adds body and lightness to the batter
- a small amount of oil is necessary as we don’t fry but bake these
- we toss our breaded baked wings in a mix bbq sauce and hot sauce for that finger-licking sweet & spicy finish
- Sub some of the cauliflower with firm tofu, rehydrated soy curls, or seitan for added protein.
Tips & Substitutions:
- you can leave a little bit of the stem on the cauliflower florets. It makes for a pretty presentation and it gives you a neat little handle for picking up and eating! Plus, less food waste
- if you don’t have rice flour, you can use all-purpose flour. I just prefer rice flour because it makes it really crunchy
- you can use your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce or mix some curry powder, bbq seasoning, or Cajun spice into ketchup
- you can use club soda instead of beer
- if you don’t have bbq seasoning, you can blend 1 teaspoon paprika, with 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon each of oregano, thyme, and parsley
How to make Baked BBQ Cauliflower Wings:
In a bowl, add in all the dry ingredients and mix well.
Then add in the beer and 1 teaspoon oil to make the batter. The batter should not be too thin. If it is not thick enough, you can add in a teaspoon or more rice flour.
Once the batter is smooth, add in the cauliflower and toss well to coat.
Once the cauliflower is completely coated, transfer it to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit(220c ) for 25 minutes.
Check at 21 or 22 minutes to see if the cauliflower is done and is tender inside. If it is, then you can remove the cauliflower.
Add bbq sauce and hot sauce in a shallow bowl and mix.
Add the cauliflower to the bowl where you mixed the bbq sauce and hot sauce and toss well to coat
Transfer the cauliflower back on the baking sheet and bake for another 5-7 minutes.
Serve hot. Garnish with some green onions and serve with ranch if desired
How to store leftovers:
Should you have leftover BBQ Cauliflower Wings you can keep them in a covered container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. The best way to reheat them is in the oven until warm. For convenience, you could use a microwave but it will mess with the texture a bit.
