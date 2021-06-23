My Vegan Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings are perfect for game day but also make for an incredible shared appetizer, side dish or even a fun dinner party menu item.

Get ready for the perfect vegan game day snack! BBQ Cauliflower Wings – saucy, crispy, and crunchy on the outside, with the perfect juicy and soft interior. Trust me, you won’t be able to stop eating these Baked Cauliflower Wings!

Cauliflower is one of my secret weapons when it comes to making snacks, appetizers, and game day food! There are endless ways to turn it into something addictive and I love how the florets take on a “meat-like” quality when you prepare them in certain ways. I’ve prepared cauliflower in every way imaginable but battered in a beer batter and baked until crisp and golden, then covered in a finger-licking-good spicy bbq sauce might be one of my most favorite ways.

Who can say no to a big platter of gloriously golden crunchy cauliflower bites drenched in hot bbq sauce? Not me

Our BBQ Baked Cauliflower Wings are first coated in a spiced gluten-free beer batter made from rice flour and tapioca starch then baked, coated in spicy bbq sauce and baked again! And there you have it – one of the most delicious vegan appetizers or party snacks I’ve ever tasted!

Guys, I know you will love these Cauliflower Wings! No need to fry them – they crisp up nicely in the oven! The ingredients couldn’t be easier and the spice level can be adapted to your taste.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings My Vegan Gluten-free Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings are perfect for game day but also make for an incredible shared appetizer, side dish or even a fun dinner party menu item. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 204 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the batter: 1/2 cup ( 80 g ) rice flour

2 tablespoons tapioca starch or corn starch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons bbq seasoning or use 1 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon each of oregano, thyme, and parsley

1/2 cup ( 125 ml ) of beer or use neutral club soda or use water

1 tsp oil For the cauliflower: 4 cups cauliflower florets or 1 small head of cauliflower chopped into florets

1/2 cup ( 125 ml ) bbq sauce or more

2 teaspoons hot sauce Instructions In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix well. Then add in the beer and 1 teaspoon oil to make the batter. The batter should be not be too thin. If it is not thick enough, you can add in a teaspoon or more of rice flour.

Once the batter is smooth, add in the cauliflower and toss well to coat.

Once the cauliflower is completely coated, transfer it to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit(220c ) for 25 minutes.

Check at 21 or 22 minutes to see if the cauliflower is done and is tender inside. If it is, then you can remove the cauliflower.

Add bbq sauce and hot sauce to a shallow bowl and mix.

Add the cauliflower to the bowl where you mixed the bbq sauce and hot sauce and toss well to coat.

Transfer the cauliflower back onto the baking sheet and bake for another 5-7 minutes.

Serve hot. Garnish with some green onions and serve with ranch if desired

you can use your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce or mix some curry powder, bbq seasoning or Cajun spice into ketchup

you can use club soda or water instead of beer

if you don't have bbq seasoning, you can blend 1 teaspoon paprika, with 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon each of oregano, thyme, and parsley Nutrition Nutrition Facts Beer Battered BBQ Cauliflower Wings Amount Per Serving Calories 204 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 598mg 26% Potassium 482mg 14% Carbohydrates 42g 14% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 14g 16% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 150IU 3% Vitamin C 50mg 61% Calcium 85mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

cauliflower florets – I find 1 small head of cauliflower is the perfect amount

florets – I find 1 small head of cauliflower is the perfect amount the batter is made with a mix of rice flour and tapioca starch or corn starch

or corn starch we season the batter with salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and bbq seasoning

baking powder makes for extra crispiness

makes for extra crispiness beer adds body and lightness to the batter

adds body and lightness to the batter a small amount of oil is necessary as we don’t fry but bake these

is necessary as we don’t fry but bake these we toss our breaded baked wings in a mix bbq sauce and hot sauce for that finger-licking sweet & spicy finish

for that finger-licking sweet & spicy finish Sub some of the cauliflower with firm tofu, rehydrated soy curls, or seitan for added protein.

Tips & Substitutions:

you can leave a little bit of the stem on the cauliflower florets. It makes for a pretty presentation and it gives you a neat little handle for picking up and eating! Plus, less food waste

if you don’t have rice flour, you can use all-purpose flour. I just prefer rice flour because it makes it really crunchy

you can use your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce or mix some curry powder, bbq seasoning, or Cajun spice into ketchup

you can use club soda instead of beer

if you don’t have bbq seasoning, you can blend 1 teaspoon paprika, with 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon each of oregano, thyme, and parsley

How to make Baked BBQ Cauliflower Wings:

How to store leftovers:

Should you have leftover BBQ Cauliflower Wings you can keep them in a covered container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. The best way to reheat them is in the oven until warm. For convenience, you could use a microwave but it will mess with the texture a bit.