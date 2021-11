Gobi Do Pyaza – try this popular Indian Do pyaaza – double onion sauce made with pan-fried cauliflower florets simmered in a creamy, rich, and delicious onion sauce. Gluten-free & soy-free, nut-free option. Serve this gobi curry with rice or bread.

Many of the Indian dishes are all about the sauce! The ingredients in the sauces, spices -whole or ground and the combination of the spices all add to the variety in flavors and textures. This Do pyaza sauce is all about onion and whole spices. Do means 2 and Pyaaz is onion. Caramelized Onion is added to the base sauce and also added to the tempering. I use cauliflower today in the sauce to make a delicious Gobi Do Pyaza! You can also use tofu or chickpeas or vegan chicken or other protein.

This Indian gobi curry features pan-fried cauliflower florets in creamy, rich, and lip-smacking delicious onion sauce. Have it as a main with rice or bread or as a simple plant-based side dish along with your favorite Indian dishes!

Right in the end, we temper coriander seeds, and chili. Tempering is a method widely used in Indian cuisine, in which whole or ground spices are heated in hot oil or ghee and the mixture is added to a dish. Indian tempering is done either at the beginning of the cooking process or as a final flavoring at the end. For this cauliflower curry recipe, we add seasoned oil and sauteed onion into the gravy right in the end. That’s right, this is why Its called double onion sauce.

Trust me, this cauliflower curry is sure to disappear off your plates! Scoop it all up with chunks of roti, parathas, or naan! This one is a keeper! Add this Soyfree Glutenfree Nutfree Indian dish to your Diwali plans!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Cauliflower in Double Onion Sauce Gobi Do Pyaza - try this popular Indian Do pyaaza - double onion sauce made with pan-fried cauliflower florets simmered in a creamy and delicious onion sauce. Gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free option. Serve this gobi curry with rice or bread. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 105 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the cauliflower: 1 teaspoon oil

1 head cauliflower chopped into florets about 4 cups For the sauce: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

2 green cardamom pods slightly opened

1 clove (the spice clove )

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek leaves

1 cup Packed thinly sliced onion

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or Indian Red Chili Powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 inch ginger minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste or 1/4 cup canned tomato puree or you can also use fresh

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or use cashew cream or 1cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

cilantro for garnish For tempering 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

1/2 hot green chili finely chopped or use mild Anaheim or other

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion Instructions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Once hot, add your cauliflower florets and cook for 8-10 minutes until some of the edges of the cauliflower are golden brown. Cover after the first 4 mins.

Remove the cauliflower from the skillet. Add the oil for the sauce.

Once the oil is hot, add in cumin seeds, bay leaves, cardamom, clove, and fenugreek seeds. Cook until the cumin seeds are fragrant and have changed in color.

Then add in onion and a good pinch of salt. Mix well and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add in the ground spices, garlic and ginger and mix well. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. If at any point, the mixture starts to stick or burn, add in a few splashes of water to deglaze.

Then add in the tomato paste and mix in. If you're using fresh tomato puree, you want to cook it here for 2-3 minutes before going to the next step.

Then add in the yogurt, salt, and mix in and bring to a boil. Add in 1 cup of water and the golden cauliflower.

Mix really well, cover, and cook over medium heat until the cauliflower is tender to preference. This will take about 7-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make your tempering. Heat the oil in a small skillet. When hot, Add in the crushed coriander seeds and green chili and cook until the green chili starts to turn golden.

Then add in the onion and add a pinch of salt and mix well. Continue to cook until the onion is golden. Top the cauliflower curry with this tempering before serving

Also before serving, remove the bay leaves, clove, and cardamom if you can find them. Serve with Naan flatbreads, pita bread, rotis, or rice. Notes You can also make this with tofu. Use about 10 ounces of tofu, crisped just like you did the cauliflower in the first step and then add it when you add the yogurt.

You can also add in chickpeas here. You don't need to crisp them. Just add them with yogurt. About 1 15-ounce can or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Cauliflower in Double Onion Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 105 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 495mg 22% Potassium 545mg 16% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 144IU 3% Vitamin C 77mg 93% Calcium 90mg 9% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for Gobi Do Pyaza:

cauliflower chopped into florets that are the same size

the gravy is seasoned with whole spices (cumin seeds, bay leaves, cardamom, clove, and fenugreek seeds ) as well as a blend of ground spices (turmeric, coriander, cayenne, cinnamon, and black pepper)

the onion is sauteed along with garlic, ginger, and all the spices

tomato paste adds umami to the gravy and helps thicken it

non-dairy yogurt adds creaminess and counteracts the spiciness of this curry. You can also use cashew cream or Vm full fat coconut milk

tempering: in the end, we add some more thinly sliced red onion, sauteed spiced oil

Tips & Substitutions:

You can also make this with tofu. Use about 10 ounces of tofu, crisped just like you did the cauliflower in the first step and then add it when you add the yogurt.

You can also add in chickpeas here. You don’t need to crisp them. Just add them with yogurt. About 1 15-ounce can or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas.

Instead of tomato paste, use canned tomato puree or fresh tomatoes.

How To Make Cauliflower in Onion sauce: step pictures

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Once hot, add your cauliflower florets and cook for 8-10 minutes until some of the edges of the cauliflower are golden brown. Cover after the first 4 mins.

Remove the cauliflower from the skillet. Add the oil for the sauce.



Once the oil is hot, add in your cumin seeds, bay leaves, cardamom, clove, and fenugreek seeds.

Cook until the cumin seeds are fragrant and have changed in color.

Then add in your onion and a good pinch of salt. Mix well and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add in the ground spices then garlic and ginger and mix well. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes.

If at any point, the mixture starts to stick or burn, add in a few splashes of water to deglaze.

Then add in the tomato paste and mix in. If you’re using fresh tomato puree, you want to cook it here for 2-3 minutes before going to the next step. Then add in the yogurt, salt, and mix in, and bring to a boil.

Add in a cup of water and the golden cauliflower. Mix really well, cover, and cook over medium heat until the cauliflower is tender to preference. This will take about 7-10 minutes.

Tempering:

Meanwhile, make your tempering. Heat the oil in a small skillet.

Then add in the crushed coriander seeds and green chili and cook until the green chili starts to turn golden.

Add in the onion and add a pinch of salt and mix well. Continue to cook until the onion is golden.

Use this mixture to top the cauliflower curry just before serving. Also, before serving, remove the bay leaves, clove, and cardamom if you can find them

What to serve with this Gobi do pyaza Cauliflower curry

Serve gobi do pyaza with Naan flatbreads, pita bread, rotis, or rice.