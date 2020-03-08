A quick recipe for vegan mushroom and spinach pasta that is ready in under 30 minutes. Loaded up with sautéed balsamic mushrooms and fresh spinach, all tossed in a heavenly creamy cashew sauce. Jump to Recipe
Ingredients for making this spinach pasta recipe:
- Pasta – go with your favorite type and shape and cook according to the instructions on the package. I opted for Orichetti Pasta for this recipe, but fusilli or penne would also do.
- Mushrooms – button mushrooms, cremini or portabella would be great. But you could also use chanterelle or oyster.
- Soy sauce or Tamari boosts the mushrooms’ natural umami and makes these off the charts delicious! A splash of balsamic vinegar adds some sweetness and acidity.
- Onion and garlic are essential for this pasta dish’s flavor. You can use garlic powder for the sauce, but for the mushrooms, we want fresh. Make sure not to brown the garlic or it will turn bitter.
- Cashews form the base of the creamy sauce and should be soaked for at least an hour. Alternatively, do a quick soak by boiling them in hot water for 5 minutes.
- I add a small amount of flour just to thicken the sauce some more. It also creates a smoother texture.
- Nutritional yeast for that signature cheesy taste. It’s optional but I would not want to miss it in this one.
- Seasonings: onion powder, ground mustard as well as some dried sage, oregano, and thyme for that homey flavor. Smoked paprika for a touch of earthy smokiness.
Tips and substitutions:
- I recommend you serve this right away, stove to table, so to speak.
- However, you CAN reheat leftovers on the stove the next day. I recommend warming it up on medium heat, adding a splash of nut milk. The sauce firms up quite a bit overnight.
- You can use miso paste instead of nutritional yeast. Miso is a Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans and has a rich, salty flavor you will love.
- I use fresh spinach but you could get away with frozen and thawed spinach. Make sure to blot the thawed spinach dry between layers of kitchen towels
- To make the pasta nut-free, you can use my nut-free Alfredo.
How to make Creamy Vegan Mushroom Spinach Pasta:
Cook pasta according to the instructions on the pack.
Heat 2 tsp of olive oil in a frying pan. Cook the minced onion, garlic, and mushrooms with a pinch of salt for 7 to 8 mins until they are golden brown.
Add balsamic vinegar, white wine, 1/2 cup water, thyme, and smoked paprika along with your soy sauce. Cook partially covered for another 10 mins.
For making the creamy cashew pasta sauce, blend all the ingredients listed under sauce in a blender or food processor. Bring the sauce to a boil in a medium-sized pan. Add the cooked pasta and toss.
Add the fresh spinach and mix in just until wilted.
Take the saucepan off the heat. Add the mushrooms and serve right away.
What to serve with this creamy vegan pasta dish:
This pasta dish would taste amazing with a simple green salad, some roasted brussels sprouts, garlic bread or sauteed or some crispy tofu.
Creamy Vegan Mushroom Spinach Pasta
Ingredients
- 8 to 10 oz (226.8 g) orichetti
For the Mushrooms:
- 2 tsp oil
- 1/2 cup (80 g) onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 8 oz (226.8 g) mushrooms sliced
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp white wine
- 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) water
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp of soy sauce or 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
For the Sauce
- 1/2 cup (64.5 g) cashews soaked for at least an hour or do a quick soak by boiling them for 5 minutes
- 1 tbsp flour
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) water
- 1/3 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp garlic powder or 6 cloves of roasted garlic
- 1/4 tsp each sage, thyme and oregano
- 1/4 tsp ground mustard
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp nutritional yeast optional - use a tsp of miso instead
- 3-4 oz (85.05 g) fresh spinach
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to the instructions on the pack.
- Heat 2 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Cook the minced onion, garlic, and mushrooms with a pinch of salt for 7 to 8 mins until they are golden brown.
- Add balsamic vinegar, white wine, 1/2 cup water, thyme, and smoked paprika along with your soy sauce. Cook partially covered for another 10 mins.
- For making the creamy pasta sauce, blend all the ingredients listed under sauce in a blender or food processor. Bring the sauce to a boil in a medium-sized pan. Carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor of the sauce. Add the cooked pasta and toss. Add the fresh spinach and mix it in until wilted.
- Take the saucepan off the heat.
- Top with the sauteed balsamic mushrooms and serve
Notes
Nutrition
Comments
Ryan Matzen saysMarch 8, 2020 at 5:01 pm
That looks great! Can’t wait to try it out!
Maria saysMarch 9, 2020 at 5:45 pm
Made this tonight with ditalini and peas instead of spinach since it’s what I had on hand. Delicious as usual! Thank you!
Vivek saysMarch 10, 2020 at 12:47 am
Hey. It’s a good recipe. However I noticed the ‘amount per serving’ as just 2g. That can’t be correct?
Richa saysMarch 10, 2020 at 6:08 pm
thnx for catching, I will update it!
Ruth saysMarch 10, 2020 at 4:15 pm
Wow! Just made this for dinner. All I can say is it was fabulous! Made exactly as directed, husband and I devoured the whole thing!
Nancy saysMarch 10, 2020 at 7:23 pm
Easy to follow recipe. So yummy and definitely comforting. I made it tonight and will definitely make it again! I didn’t have white wine so I just left it out.
Richa saysMarch 10, 2020 at 8:12 pm
Tthanks
Jennifer saysMarch 12, 2020 at 7:43 am
Amazing. Another super easy and delicious meal the whole family enjoyed. Thank you.
Richa saysMarch 12, 2020 at 1:49 pm
awesome