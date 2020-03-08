Vegan Richa

Creamy Mushroom Spinach Pasta

By 9 Comments

A quick recipe for vegan mushroom and spinach pasta that is ready in under 30 minutes. Loaded up with sautéed balsamic mushrooms and fresh spinach, all tossed in a heavenly creamy cashew sauce. Jump to Recipe

side view of a plate of vegan mushroom and spinach pasta with cashew sauce

I have been on a major pasta spree lately. Having made this Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake about 7 times last month, I felt it was time to throw another creamy vegan pasta dish into the mix. This creamy vegan mushroom spinach pasta! It rivals any fancy pasta dish you can find on an Italian restaurant menu. But without the cream, and with all the cozy and comforting flavors you crave in pasta.

This recipe for spinach pasta is a quick and easy vegan weeknight dinner that is creamy, garlic-rich, and simply fun to slurp up with your family. The cooked pasta is coated in a creamy, slightly cheesy, velvety cashew sauce that can be made in a blender within minutes. To take this to the next level of pasta deliciousness, we’re adding sautéed balsamic mushrooms for a boost of umami and fresh spinach for a touch of color.

overhead shot of a plate of creamy vegan mushroom and spinach pasta

Ingredients for making this spinach pasta recipe:

  • Pasta – go with your favorite type and shape and cook according to the instructions on the package. I opted for Orichetti Pasta for this recipe, but fusilli or penne would also do.
  • Mushrooms – button mushrooms, cremini or portabella would be great. But you could also use chanterelle or oyster.
  • Soy sauce or Tamari boosts the mushrooms’ natural umami and makes these off the charts delicious! A splash of balsamic vinegar adds some sweetness and acidity.
  • Onion and garlic are essential for this pasta dish’s flavor. You can use garlic powder for the sauce, but for the mushrooms, we want fresh. Make sure not to brown the garlic or it will turn bitter.
  • Cashews form the base of the creamy sauce and should be soaked for at least an hour. Alternatively, do a quick soak by boiling them in hot water for 5 minutes.
  • I add a small amount of flour just to thicken the sauce some more. It also creates a smoother texture.
  • Nutritional yeast for that signature cheesy taste. It’s optional but I would not want to miss it in this one.
  • Seasonings: onion powder, ground mustard as well as some dried sage, oregano, and thyme for that homey flavor.  Smoked paprika for a touch of earthy smokiness.

close-up of a plate of pasta with mushrooms and spinach

Tips and substitutions:

  • I recommend you serve this right away, stove to table, so to speak.
  • However, you CAN reheat leftovers on the stove the next day. I recommend warming it up on medium heat, adding a splash of nut milk. The sauce firms up quite a bit overnight.
  • You can use miso paste instead of nutritional yeast Miso is a Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans and has a rich, salty flavor you will love.
  • I use fresh spinach but you could get away with frozen and thawed spinach. Make sure to blot the thawed spinach dry between layers of kitchen towels
  • To make the pasta nut-free, you can use my nut-free Alfredo.

How to make Creamy Vegan Mushroom Spinach Pasta:

Cook pasta according to the instructions on the pack.

overhead shot of a pan with sauteed balsamic mushrooms

Heat 2 tsp of olive oil in a frying pan. Cook the minced onion, garlic, and mushrooms with a pinch of salt for 7 to 8 mins until they are golden brown.

Add balsamic vinegar, white wine, 1/2 cup water, thyme, and smoked paprika along with your soy sauce. Cook partially covered for another 10 mins.

For making the creamy cashew pasta sauce, blend all the ingredients listed under sauce in a blender or food processor. Bring the sauce to a boil in a medium-sized pan. Add the cooked pasta and toss.

Add the fresh spinach and mix in just until wilted.

overhead shot of a black pot with creamy vegan spinach pasta topped with balsamic mushrooms

Take the saucepan off the heat. Add the mushrooms and serve right away.

What to serve with this creamy vegan pasta dish:

This pasta dish would taste amazing with a simple green salad, some roasted brussels sprouts, garlic bread or sauteed or some crispy tofu.

More vegan pasta recipes from the blog:

side view of a plate with vegan spinach pasta with balsamic mushrooms
Print Recipe
5 from 5 votes

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Spinach Pasta 

A quick recipe for vegan mushroom and spinach pasta that is ready in under 30 minutes. Loaded up with sautéed balsamic mushrooms and fresh spinach, all tossed in a heavenly creamy cashew sauce.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Italian
Keyword: creamy vegan pasta recipe, mushroom pasta recipe, recipe for spinach pasta
Servings: 4
Calories: 389.08kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 8  to 10 oz (226.8 g) orichetti

For the Mushrooms:

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 8 oz (226.8 g) mushrooms sliced
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp white wine
  • 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) water
  • 1/2 tsp thyme
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp of soy sauce or 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

For the Sauce

  • 1/2 cup (64.5 g) cashews soaked for at least an hour or do a quick soak by boiling them for 5 minutes
  • 1 tbsp flour
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) water
  • 1/3 tsp salt
  • 3/4 tsp garlic powder or 6 cloves of roasted garlic
  • 1/4 tsp each sage, thyme and oregano
  • 1/4 tsp ground mustard
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp nutritional yeast optional - use a tsp of miso instead
  • 3-4 oz (85.05 g) fresh spinach

Instructions

  • Cook pasta according to the instructions on the pack.
  • Heat 2 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Cook the minced onion, garlic, and mushrooms with a pinch of salt for 7 to 8 mins until they are golden brown.
  • Add balsamic vinegar, white wine, 1/2 cup water, thyme, and smoked paprika along with your soy sauce. Cook partially covered for another 10 mins.
  • For making the creamy pasta sauce, blend all the ingredients listed under sauce in a blender or food processor. Bring the sauce to a boil in a medium-sized pan. Carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor of the sauce. Add the cooked pasta and toss. Add the fresh spinach and mix it in until wilted.
  • Take the saucepan off the heat.
  • Top with the sauteed balsamic mushrooms and serve

Notes

  • I recommend you serve this right away, stove to table, so to speak. 
  • However, you can reheat leftovers on the stove the next day. I recommend warming it up on medium heat, adding a splash of nut milk. The sauce firms up quite a bit overnight. 
  • You can use miso paste instead of nutritional yeast.  Miso is a Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans and has a rich, salty flavor you will love.
  • I use fresh spinach but you could get away with frozen and thawed spinach. Make sure to blot the thawed spinach dry between layers of kitchen towels
  • To make the pasta nut-free, you can use my nut-free Alfredo. or use silken tofu like my Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Creamy Vegan Mushroom Spinach Pasta 
Amount Per Serving (2 g)
Calories 389.08 Calories from Fat 112
% Daily Value*
Fat 12.39g19%
Saturated Fat 1.9g12%
Sodium 505.1mg22%
Potassium 590.03mg17%
Carbohydrates 56.09g19%
Fiber 4.06g17%
Sugar 5.21g6%
Protein 14.16g28%
Vitamin A 2116.89IU42%
Vitamin C 9.75mg12%
Calcium 47.6mg5%
Iron 2.95mg16%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

  2. Made this tonight with ditalini and peas instead of spinach since it’s what I had on hand. Delicious as usual! Thank you!

    Reply

  4. 5 stars
    Wow! Just made this for dinner. All I can say is it was fabulous! Made exactly as directed, husband and I devoured the whole thing!

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    Easy to follow recipe. So yummy and definitely comforting. I made it tonight and will definitely make it again! I didn’t have white wine so I just left it out.

    Reply

