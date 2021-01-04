15 Easy Vegan 30 Minute Meals For Veganuary

This collection of easy vegan 30 minute meals will cover all your plant-based lunches and dinners. Perfect for Veganuary! Plant-based eating made delicious and simple!
Make Veganuary fuss-free! These easy vegan meals take 30 minutes only!
Veganuary – for those of you who have not heard of it before. It is a yearly campaign that supports people through a month of eating vegan food in January. This is a movement that has grown over the past few years and it is expecting record-breaking signup numbers in 2021! Let’s do this!
A plant-based diet can not only be an incredibly healthy way to live but also an incredibly delicious and fuss-free way of eating! Here are 15 recipes to prove this point! All of them take 30 minutes or even less to prepare but taste as if you had spent hours slaving away in the kitchen! You can use these any month of the year for lunch or dinner inspiration but I find they are especially delicious during the cold months!
15 Quick and Easy Vegan 30 Minute Meals for all moods and budgets!
One- Pot Soups & Stews :
Sandwiches & Salads:
Pasta:
Easy Stir-fries & One Skillet-Dinners
Whether you are doing Veganuary, simply trying to eat less meat, cook more plant-based, or consume more colofrul local and seasonal produce, I hope that these easy Vegan 30 Minute Recipes help inspire you on your journey to a more delicious 2021. Vegan food never has to be boring or bland! And trust me, if it tastes delicious, no one will ever miss the meat!
