15 Easy Vegan 30 Minute Meals For Veganuary

This collection of easy vegan 30 minute meals will cover all your plant-based lunches and dinners. Perfect for Veganuary! Plant-based eating made delicious and simple!

Make Veganuary fuss-free! These easy vegan meals take 30 minutes only!

Veganuary – for those of you who have not heard of it before. It is a yearly campaign that supports people through a month of eating vegan food in January. This is a movement that has grown over the past few years and it is expecting record-breaking signup numbers in 2021! Let’s do this!

A plant-based diet can not only be an incredibly healthy way to live but also an incredibly delicious and fuss-free way of eating! Here are 15 recipes to prove this point! All of them take 30 minutes or even less to prepare but taste as if you had spent hours slaving away in the kitchen! You can use these any month of the year for lunch or dinner inspiration but I find they are especially delicious during the cold months!

15 Quick and Easy Vegan 30 Minute Meals for all moods and budgets!

One- Pot Soups & Stews :

One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles One pot peanut sauce noodles, Ready in 20 minutes! Brown Rice Noodles, Veggies, Peanut or Almond Butter, spices, flavors, boil and done. Easy Vegan Gluten-free Oil-free Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipe

Turmeric Miso Soup With Ginger, Garlic and Tofu Turmeric Miso Soup With Ginger, Garlic and Tofu. Kick that cold with this soothing, anti inflammatory, brothy soup. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe.

Instant Pot Mushroom Masala Instant Pot Mushroom Masala. Easy Mushrooms and peas in Creamy Sauce made in an Instant Pot. Add chickpeas for a hearty meal. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree

Vegan Chipotle Corn Chowder This sweet, satisfying chowder is made with frozen whole kernel corn. The garnish of pimientos and parsley adds a dash of color. (Recipe from Cook the Pantry © 2015 by Robin Robertson. Used by permission Vegan Heritage Press LLC.)

Sandwiches & Salads:

Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich Amazing Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich. Summery, crunchy and refreshing Chickpea Salad with pecans, celery, onion, tahini and shawarma spice! Serve in lettuce wraps or sandwiches. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made nut-free Gluten-free

Cold Soba Noodle Salad Recipe with Sesame Lime Ginger Dressing Cold Soba Noodle Salad Recipe. Noodle Salad Bowl with Peppers, Carrots, Zucchini, Green Onion and Sesame Lime Ginger Dressing. Refreshing Summer Salad. Vegan Nutfree. Gluten-free Option, Soy-free Option

5 minute Tofu "Egg" Salad Sandwich This Tofu Egg Salad Sandwich comes together in 5 minutes, uses pantry ingredients, is super easy. Vegan Egg-less Recipe. Quick Breakfast or Lunch

Tuscan Pasta Salad with Lemon Garlic Herb Vinaigrette Tuscan Pasta Salad with Lemon Garlic Herb Vinaigrette. Farfalle Pasta Salad with sun dried tomato, cucumber, spinach, vegan feta and Tuscan/Mediterranean flavors. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree and glutenfree.

Pasta:

Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans. This 20 Minute Creamy Avocado Basil Sauce is great over spaghetti or zoodles. Serve with smoky spicy pecans for amazing flavor. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree.

Vegan Lemon Asparagus Pasta Vegan Lemon Asparagus Pasta - 30 mins! Creamy Lemon Alfredo style sauce with tofu with fettuccine and pan roasted garlic asparagus and more lemon. Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be Glutenfree. 17 gm of protein

Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pasta with Garlic Soy curl Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pasta with Garlic Soy curls. 20 Gm of Protein Vegan Tuscan Garlic "Chicken" And pasta. Vegan Recipe Can be Soyfree with Mushrooms or Seitan. 30 Mins. Gluten-free and nutfree option

Easy Stir-fries & One Skillet-Dinners

Sticky Ginger Sesame Tofu and Veggies 1 Pot Sticky Ginger Sesame Tofu and Veggie stir fry with vermicelli or maifun noodles. Easy weekday Dinner. Vegan Gluten-free nut-free Recipe. Use chickpeas or more veggies to make Tofu-free

Soy-free Tofu Stir fry with Sunbutter Sauce Soy-free Tofu Stir fry with Sunbutter Sauce. Chickpea Tofu with Nutfree Peanut Sauce! Allergy friendly 1 Pot Meal. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Recipe.

Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut Butter Curry Recipe 1 Pot Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut Butter Curry. Easy Nut Butter Curry with Summer veggies and Chickpeas. Serve over rice or cooked grains. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe

Vegan Orange Tofu Recipe Easy Orange Tofu Recipe. Quick 30 Min Weeknight Meal. Baked Crisp Tofu with a Delicious Orange Sauce. Serve over rice/grains and with blanched broccoli or veggies. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe

Whether you are doing Veganuary, simply trying to eat less meat, cook more plant-based, or consume more colofrul local and seasonal produce, I hope that these easy Vegan 30 Minute Recipes help inspire you on your journey to a more delicious 2021. Vegan food never has to be boring or bland! And trust me, if it tastes delicious, no one will ever miss the meat!

