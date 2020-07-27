Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Easy Vegan Chocolate Fudge Recipe

By 1 Comment

This easy vegan chocolate fudge recipe is made with just 3-ingredients. All you need is chocolate, sun butter or nut butter, and maple syrup. Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, nut-free Option  Jump to Recipe

side view of a stach of vegan chocolate fudge on a wooden board

Lovers of all things chocolate, you are going to love this super-quick and easy vegan chocolate fudge recipe! It’s perfect for sharing, for keeping it all to yourself, or for gifting it to friends and family!

The fudge most of us grew up with calls for sticks of butter and melted chocolate chips stirred into condensed milk. And takes hours to make. This vegan fudge gets you your fudge fix all without all that and takes just minutes!!

Plus it might just be the best fudge you’re ever going to have! Feel free to enjoy every last bite of this vegan chocolate fudge without any guilt or second-guessing.  Squeals of delight are guaranteed!

This vegan chocolate fudge recipe is naturally gluten-free.  It’s also naturally-sweetened.

a stack of easy healthy vegan chocolate fudge on a rustic wooden board

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Easy Vegan Chocolate Fudge

This easy vegan chocolate fudge recipe is made with just 3-ingredients. All you need to make it is chocolate, sun butter or nut butter, and maple syrup. Refined sugar-free & gluten-free.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Chilling1 hr
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate fudge recipe, easy fudge recipe, vegan fudge recipe
Servings: 12
Calories: 147kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Over a double boiler, add the chocolate, sun butter or nut butter and maple syrup. Mix until the mixture is evenly melted and smooth.
  • Pour or transfer the thick mix into a parchment-paper lined 9X5 inch loaf pan. Even it out using a spatula. Chill for an hour.
  • Slice into squares and serve. Store in the fridge for upto 2 weeks and freeze for months.

Notes

Depending on the climate you live in, fudge will soften at room temperature after a while , so don’t leave it out of the fridge or freezer for too long.
  • The fudge should be refrigerated and can be stored up to 3 weeks.
  •  If you like, you can sprinkle them with some crushed pink sea salt or you can either mix it into the batter.
  • Add spices to add a seasonal twist for the holiday season. Try my pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .
  • Feel free to add toppings such as coconut, a little nut butter swirl, dried fruit etc.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Easy Vegan Chocolate Fudge
Amount Per Serving
Calories 147 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Fat 10g15%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Sodium 1mg0%
Potassium 15mg0%
Carbohydrates 14g5%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 9g10%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 6IU0%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 36mg4%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • Sun butter or Nut butter: Sunbutter aka sunflower seed butter works really well here and I love the smooth, creamy texture. It has the perfect creamy consistency for fudge and as it’s a seed, it makes this treat nut-free. That being said, you can use any nut or seed butter you like. Peanut butter, almond butter, or cashew butter all work. You just want to make sure it’s not too dry, whatever “butter” you use should be drippy and easily spreadable.
  • Semi-sweet chocolate chips:  I use semi-sweet chocolate as that is sweet enough that you don’t need much added sweetness. If using dark chocolate or unsweetened chocolate, add some sweetener of choice as needed.
  • Maple syrup for natural sweetness. No refined sugar in here.

ingredients needed for making vegan chocolate fudge on a kitchen counter

Tips and Substitutions:

  • Depending on the climate you live in, your fudge will soften at room temperature, so don’t leave it out of the fridge or freezer for too long.
  •  If you like, you can sprinkle them with some crushed pink sea salt or you can mix it straight into the batter.
  • Stir in ground spices to add a seasonal twist for the holiday season. Try my pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .
  • Feel free to add toppings such as coconut, a little nut butter swirl, dried fruit etc.

How to make this Vegan Chocolate Fudge recipe:

vegan fudge batter being mixed in a glass bowl

Over a double boiler, add the chocolate, nut butter and maple syrup. Mix until the mixture is even and smooth.

vegan chocolate fudge in a white loaf pan ready to be chilled

Drop that goodness into a parchment paper-lined 9X5 inch loaf pan. Even it out using a spatula. Chill the fudge for at least an hour.

Slice into little squares and then resist the urge to gobble it all up in one sitting.

How to store Vegan Chocolate Fudge?

Store the leftovers in a sealed container in the freezer. For a softer fudge, store it in the fridge. This fudge lasts up to at least 3 weeks when stored in the fridge, and up to 3 months in the freezer!

 

More vegan chocolate recipes:

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers