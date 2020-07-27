This easy vegan chocolate fudge recipe is made with just 3-ingredients. All you need is chocolate, sun butter or nut butter, and maple syrup. Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, nut-free Option Jump to Recipe

Lovers of all things chocolate, you are going to love this super-quick and easy vegan chocolate fudge recipe! It’s perfect for sharing, for keeping it all to yourself, or for gifting it to friends and family!

The fudge most of us grew up with calls for sticks of butter and melted chocolate chips stirred into condensed milk. And takes hours to make. This vegan fudge gets you your fudge fix all without all that and takes just minutes!!

Plus it might just be the best fudge you’re ever going to have! Feel free to enjoy every last bite of this vegan chocolate fudge without any guilt or second-guessing. Squeals of delight are guaranteed!

This vegan chocolate fudge recipe is naturally gluten-free. It’s also naturally-sweetened.

This vegan chocolate fudge recipe is naturally gluten-free. It's also naturally-sweetened.

1/2 cup ( 128 g ) sunflower seed butter or use smooth peanut butter or cashew butter

2-3 tbsp maple syrup Instructions Over a double boiler, add the chocolate, sun butter or nut butter and maple syrup. Mix until the mixture is evenly melted and smooth.

Pour or transfer the thick mix into a parchment-paper lined 9X5 inch loaf pan. Even it out using a spatula. Chill for an hour.

Depending on the climate you live in, fudge will soften at room temperature after a while , so don't leave it out of the fridge or freezer for too long. The fudge should be refrigerated and can be stored up to 3 weeks.

If you like, you can sprinkle them with some crushed pink sea salt or you can either mix it into the batter.

Add spices to add a seasonal twist for the holiday season. Try my pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .

Feel free to add toppings such as coconut, a little nut butter swirl, dried fruit etc. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Easy Vegan Chocolate Fudge Amount Per Serving Calories 147 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 4g 25% Sodium 1mg 0% Potassium 15mg 0% Carbohydrates 14g 5% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 36mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

Sun butter or Nut butter : Sunbutter aka sunflower seed butter works really well here and I love the smooth, creamy texture. It has the perfect creamy consistency for fudge and as it’s a seed, it makes this treat nut-free. That being said, you can use any nut or seed butter you like. Peanut butter, almond butter, or cashew butter all work. You just want to make sure it’s not too dry, whatever “butter” you use should be drippy and easily spreadable.

I use semi-sweet chocolate as that is sweet enough that you don’t need much added sweetness. If using dark chocolate or unsweetened chocolate, add some sweetener of choice as needed. Maple syrup for natural sweetness. No refined sugar in here.

Tips and Substitutions:

Depending on the climate you live in, your fudge will soften at room temperature, so don’t leave it out of the fridge or freezer for too long.

If you like, you can sprinkle them with some crushed pink sea salt or you can mix it straight into the batter.

Stir in ground spices to add a seasonal twist for the holiday season. Try my pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .

Feel free to add toppings such as coconut, a little nut butter swirl, dried fruit etc.

How to make this Vegan Chocolate Fudge recipe:

Over a double boiler, add the chocolate, nut butter and maple syrup. Mix until the mixture is even and smooth.

Drop that goodness into a parchment paper-lined 9X5 inch loaf pan. Even it out using a spatula. Chill the fudge for at least an hour.

Slice into little squares and then resist the urge to gobble it all up in one sitting.

How to store Vegan Chocolate Fudge?

Store the leftovers in a sealed container in the freezer. For a softer fudge, store it in the fridge. This fudge lasts up to at least 3 weeks when stored in the fridge, and up to 3 months in the freezer!

