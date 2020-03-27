The best, comforting sweet and savory vegan recipes for quarantine with meal ideas for healthy, family-friendly breakfasts, lunches and dinners. All of these can be whipped up using what you have stocked in your vegan pantry already. Many are gluten-free and/or made using an Instant Pot.
The best Vegan Recipes for your Quarantine!
With all of us practicing social distancing or full-on quarantining, I thought it would be a good time to do a little recipe roundup for easy recipes using our favorite vegan pantry staples.
I know all we really want to do in these times of anxiety, is to sit on the sofa, eat sleeves of cookies and bags of chips. But let’s be real – you and your loved ones still need to eat proper meals. However, I find the act of preparing a wholesome meal — even a simple one — can be oh-so-soothing and can bring great comfort.
If you have a stocked vegan pantry, you can make a wonderful meal out of a few basic staple ingredients like black beans, lentils, chickpeas, oats, and pasta.
Even though “pantry staples” typically means shelf-stable items, I’m going to include some recipes with veggies but for most of those, you can substitute frozen vegetables. I know that your freezer isn’t your pantry, but I also know that you probably come prepared and have your veggies all chopped up, frozen and ready to go!
Here are my favorite simple healthy vegan dishes that will get you through quarantine!
Breakfast Recipes for Quarantine
PB & J Baked Oatmeal
Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits
Vegan Savory Oats Hash
Fudgy Nut Butter & Lentil Brownies
Sprouted Lentil Avocado Toast
Pantry Staple Meals – Lunch & Dinner Recipes for Quarantine
Beans
Vegan Instant Pot Black Bean Soup
Mexican Street Corn Salad
Smoky Vegan Black Bean Wraps
Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla
Grilleable Black Bean Veggie Burger
Lentils
Vegan Keema Madras with Red Lentils
Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Soup
Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes
Chickpeas
Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich
Vegan Nachos with Shawarma Chickpeas
Vegan Chickpea & Rice Soup
Pasta
Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans
Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese
Vegan Fajitas Pasta with Chickpeas
Vegan Garlic Pasta with Roasted Cajun Cauliflower
Vegan Rose Sauce Farfalle
Rice
Instant Pot Black Eyed Peas Rice
Instant Pot Wild Rice Mushroom Soup
Dessert & Sweet Treat Recipes for Quarantine:
Coffee Cake
Vegan Gluten-free Carrot Banana Bread
Vegan Chickpea Brownies
Caramelized Banana Granola Bars
One Bowl Gluten-free Brownies
More Cakes.
I hope you enjoyed these simple vegan recipes for quarantine! You can totally play around with these. With just a few additional ingredients and substitutions, I am sure these recipes will keep you satisfied for a while.
Hang in there, we will all get through this. Feel free to share your thoughts in general and your favorite quarantine meals in particular in the comment section below.
