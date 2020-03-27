I know all we really want to do in these times of anxiety, is to sit on the sofa, eat sleeves of cookies and bags of chips. But let’s be real – you and your loved ones still need to eat proper meals. However, I find the act of preparing a wholesome meal — even a simple one — can be oh-so-soothing and can bring great comfort.

If you have a stocked vegan pantry, you can make a wonderful meal out of a few basic staple ingredients like black beans, lentils, chickpeas, oats, and pasta.

Even though “pantry staples” typically means shelf-stable items, I’m going to include some recipes with veggies but for most of those, you can substitute frozen vegetables. I know that your freezer isn’t your pantry, but I also know that you probably come prepared and have your veggies all chopped up, frozen and ready to go!

Here are my favorite simple healthy vegan dishes that will get you through quarantine!