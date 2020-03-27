Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

30 Easy Vegan Recipes for Quarantine Using Pantry Staples

By Leave a Comment

The best, comforting sweet and savory vegan recipes for quarantine with meal ideas for healthy, family-friendly breakfasts, lunches and dinners. All of these can be whipped up using what you have stocked in your vegan pantry already. Many are gluten-free and/or made using an Instant Pot.

picture collage with vegan pantry recipes for self quarantine

The best Vegan Recipes for your Quarantine!

With all of us practicing social distancing or full-on quarantining, I thought it would be a good time to do a little recipe roundup for easy recipes using our favorite vegan pantry staples.

I know all we really want to do in these times of anxiety, is to sit on the sofa, eat sleeves of cookies and bags of chips. But let’s be real – you and your loved ones still need to eat proper meals. However, I find the act of preparing a wholesome meal — even a simple one — can be oh-so-soothing and can bring great comfort.

If you have a stocked vegan pantry, you can make a wonderful meal out of a few basic staple ingredients like black beans, lentils, chickpeas, oats, and pasta.

Even though “pantry staples” typically means shelf-stable items, I’m going to include some recipes with veggies but for most of those, you can substitute frozen vegetables. I know that your freezer isn’t your pantry, but I also know that you probably come prepared and have your veggies all chopped up, frozen and ready to go!

Here are my favorite simple healthy vegan dishes that will get you through quarantine!

Breakfast Recipes for Quarantine

Samoa Cookie Overnight Oats 

overhead shot of Vegan Samoa Cookie Overnight Oats in glass jars on a wood board

PB & J Baked Oatmeal

Peanut Butrer And Jelly Oatmeal in a white baking dish

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits 

Vegan Savory Oats Hash

Fudgy Nut Butter & Lentil Brownies 

Sprouted Lentil Avocado Toast

picture collage with vegan pantry breakfast ideas for self quarantine

Pantry Staple Meals – Lunch & Dinner Recipes for Quarantine

Beans

Vegan Instant Pot Black Bean Soup 

a bowl of vegan Instant Pot black bean soup sprinkled with chopped cilantro

Mexican Street Corn Salad 

Mexican Street Corn Salad with Black Beans and corn in a white bowl

Smoky Vegan Black Bean Wraps 

Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla

Grilleable Black Bean Veggie Burger 

a picture collage with vegan black bean meals perfect for quarantine cooking

Lentils

Vegan Keema Madras with Red Lentils

Vegan Keema Madras on a white plate

Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Soup 

overhead shot of 1 Pot Vegan Lentil Soup in a white bowl

Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes 

Our Vegan Lentil Sloppy joes serves in a sandwich with onions

Chickpeas

Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich 

Vegan Nachos with Shawarma Chickpeas

Vegan Chickpea & Rice Soup

collage of vegan chickpea lunch ideas for self quarantine using canned foods

Pasta

Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans 

Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans served on a white plate

Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese 

Vegan Fajitas Pasta with Chickpeas

Vegan Garlic Pasta with Roasted Cajun Cauliflower

collage of vegan pasta dishes perfect for cooking during quarantine

Vegan Rose Sauce Farfalle

Vegan Rose Sauce Farfalle Pasta with Roasted Veggies in a white saucepan

Rice

Instant Pot Black Eyed Peas Rice

Instant Pot Black Eyed Peas Rice Pulao served in a deep grey bowl

Instant Pot Wild Rice Mushroom Soup 

Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup in a small bowl

Dessert & Sweet Treat Recipes for Quarantine:

Coffee Cake

Easy Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe. Simple soft Vanilla Cake topped with a delicious Streusel. Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee cake. #Vegan #soyfree #nutfree #Recipe. Glutenfree option #veganricha

Vegan Gluten-free Carrot Banana Bread 

Vegan Chickpea Brownies 

Caramelized Banana Granola Bars 

One Bowl Gluten-free Brownies

More Cakes.

collage of vegan desserts perfect for making with kids at home during quarantine

I hope you enjoyed these simple vegan recipes for quarantine!  You can totally play around with these. With just a few additional ingredients and substitutions, I am sure these recipes will keep you satisfied for a while.

Hang in there, we will all get through this. Feel free to share your thoughts in general and your favorite quarantine meals in particular in the comment section below.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers