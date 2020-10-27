These Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles are a chocoholic’s breakfast dream! Light, crispy, and nutritious and made with a blend of naturally gluten-free buckwheat flour and oat flour! 7 ingredients and 1 Bowl. Wholesome, delicious and so easy to make. Vegan Glutenfree soyfree Nut-free Recipe Jump to Recipe

These Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles are light, crispy, and nutritious. You will love how easy they are to throw together and how wholesome these are while still tasting super chocolatey and decadent. The unique blend of buckwheat flour and oat flour will keep you full for hours. Trust me, you will want to make a double batch!

Chocolatey, rich, and nutty as they are, these gluten-free waffles taste excellent as they are, but why not take them to the next level with some toppings? You can top these any way you like, but let me just mention that a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of syrup is a superb choice for sure.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Vegan Gluten Free Buckwheat Waffles These Gluten-free Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles are a chocoholic's breakfast dream! Light, crispy, and nutritious and made with a blend of naturally gluten-free buckwheat flour and oat flour! Wholesome, delicious and so easy to make! Vegan Glutenfree soyfree Nut-free Recipe , makes 8 mini waffles Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 442 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients: 1/2 cup ( 60 g ) buckwheat flour

3/4 cup ( 90 g ) oat flour

1.5 tsp ( 7.39 g ) baking powder

1 tbsp cornstarch or tapioca starch

3 tbsp cocoa powder a 1/2 to 1 tbsp more for more chocolately

1/2 tsp cinnamon or spices of choice.

1/8 tsp salt

3-5 tbsp sugar Wet Ingredients: 2 tsp ( 1 tsp ) oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) almond milk or oat milk

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) plus 2-3 tbsp carbonated water ,club soda, ginger ale, or something similar. From a fresh bottle. Instructions In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients until well mixed.

Add in the oil, vanilla, almond milk, and lightly mix.

Add in the 1/4 cup of club soda and mix. Add more one tbsp at a time until the mixture is a thick batter. Wait for 2 minutes to see if the consistency of the batter gets thinner by itself. If not, add another tbsp of the carbonated water and mix in. The batter will initially feel sludgy and less But will increase in volume and become light after 5 minutes.

Heat your waffle iron, grease it a bit. Pour the thick sticky batter into the waffle iron to cook. These waffles rise a lot, so you'll want to use just a bit of batter and see how much of your waffle iron gets filled up when it rises.

Cook them until they are nice and crispy and done on all the edges and the center.

Remove the waffle from the waffle iron, and serve with a dollop of butter or whipped coconut cream, and a good drizzle of maple syrup. Notes If you are not planning on eating your waffles right away, you can simply place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. Avoid placing freshly baked waffles on a plate as the steam will make them turn soggy on you.

Feeding a crowd? You can keep these warm by preheating the oven to 200°F and placing your buckwheat waffles in the warm oven on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them both warm AND crisp and you have all the time in the world to finish up all the rest of your waffles!

And grease it well. Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your waffles from the iron to not damage the non-stick surface.

You can totally add some shredded or chopped nuts to the batter.

No vanilla? A few drops of almond extract or coconut extract also add a nice touch. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Gluten Free Buckwheat Waffles Amount Per Serving Calories 442 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 200mg 9% Potassium 842mg 24% Carbohydrates 80g 27% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 19g 21% Protein 12g 24% Calcium 285mg 29% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Buckwheat Waffles:

Gluten-free Oat flour makes these super wholesome and more filling than your traditional flour waffles.

makes these super wholesome and more filling than your traditional flour waffles. Buckwheat Flour lends these a slightly nutty taste making them taste extra special. Adding buckwheat flour to gluten-free baked goods gives them a great non-crumbly texture.

lends these a slightly nutty taste making them taste extra special. Adding buckwheat flour to gluten-free baked goods gives them a great non-crumbly texture. Baking powder for that perfect rise! Make sure to check it’s still good!

for that perfect rise! Make sure to check it’s still good! Cornstarch or tapioca starch makes these waffles light and fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside.

makes these waffles light and fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside. cocoa powder for that chocolate flavor and gorgeous dark color – depending on your taste, add up to 1 tbsp more than I have listed in the recipe.

for that chocolate flavor and gorgeous dark color – depending on your taste, add up to 1 tbsp more than I have listed in the recipe. Cinnamon or any warming spices of choice add some coziness to these waffles. Think cloves, nutmeg, or even a pinch of cayenne.

or any warming spices of choice add some coziness to these waffles. Think cloves, nutmeg, or even a pinch of cayenne. Salt helps enhance the chocolate flavor – don’t skip it.

helps enhance the chocolate flavor – don’t skip it. I add some sugar to balance out the bitterness from the cocoa powder. You can use any alternative sweetener you enjoy.

to balance out the bitterness from the cocoa powder. You can use any alternative sweetener you enjoy. Vanilla is a must for me as it goes so well with the nutty flavor of the buckwheat but if you don’t have any, there are other options to add some flavor.

is a must for me as it goes so well with the nutty flavor of the buckwheat but if you don’t have any, there are other options to add some flavor. As for the wet ingredients, I find almond milk works out the best for making these but you can use any plant-based milk to make these.

works out the best for making these but you can use any plant-based milk to make these. Carbonated water, Club soda, ginger ale, or something similar – my secret ingredient. Make sure to open a fresh bottle – you want all the bubbles for the perfect rise.

Tips

Feeding a crowd? You can keep these warm by preheating the oven to 200°F and placing your buckwheat waffles in the warm oven on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them both warm AND crisp and you have all the time in the world to finish up all the rest of your waffles!

Store covered with a kitchen towel so they don’t dry out.

CAN THESE WAFFLES BE MADE AHEAD OF TIME?

Yes, they sure can. Make sure you let them cool down completely on a wire rack before storing them. By cooling them on a plate or creating excess moisture by wrapping them in cling film or freezer bags too early, you will end up with a solid frozen waffle stack in the freezer that you will find difficult to separate!

You can store these in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze them for up to 2 months. When freezing, I would recommend you place parchment paper in between the individual waffles and place them all in a large freezer bag.

To reheat them, pop them in the toaster oven or the waffle maker.

