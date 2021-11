Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. GF refined sugar free Oilfree.

Serve your Thanksgiving crowd individual-sized vegan pumpkin pies for dessert

Individual Glutenfree Vegan Pumpkin Pies – how cute would these be on your Thanksgiving table this year?

The pumpkin pie filling is silky–smooth thanks to soaked blended cashews and packed with flavor thanks to the winning combination of pumpkin and warming pumpkin spices. I am sure these individual vegan gluten-free pumpkin pies will become a new, welcome addition to your holiday table.

The pumpkin pie filling is naturally sweetened with dates! This is a less sweet pumpkin dessert so make sure to use pure unsweetened pumpkin puree, not sugar-laden pumpkin pie mix.

While traditional pumpkin pie recipes rely on cream, sweetened condensed or evaporated milk, our vegan pumpkin filling gets its thick creamy texture from raw soaked cashews blended with some plant-based milk.

These mini pies are SO GOOD. Honestly, it’s probably for the best to make these individual tarts or you would probably eat the whole pie all by yourself!

Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies - Date Sweetened Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 35 mins Chill time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 55 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 148 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the crust: 1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour certified gluten-free if needed

1/2 cup ( 56 g ) almond flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1.5 teaspoons flaxseed meal mixed with 1.5 tablespoons of water

7-8 soft dates pitted For the pumpkin filling: 1 cup ( 245 g ) pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix

1/4 cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for 15 mins, then drained

9-10 dates soaked in hot water for 15 mins

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup Non dairy milk such as almond, oat or light coconut plus 2 tablespoons Instructions For the crust : Add the dates to a food processor and process until the dates break down into a soft doughy mixture. Then add in the oat flour, almond flour, salt, and cinnamon, and the flax egg and process until the mixture becomes a crumbly mix.

Check by pressing the mixture to see if it sticks to each other or not. If not, then add in a few drops of water or if you are okay with using oil, then add in a few drops of oil and process again until the mixture makes fat crumbs and easily sticks together when pressed.

Transfer this mixture to your greased mini tart or pie pans and press well evenly. Then put the pie crust to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit(180c) for 10 minutes.

Make the pumpkin pie filling : Soak the cashews and dates in hot water if you haven't soaked them already for at least 15 minutes. Then drain and add to a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and process until the cashews and dates are evenly blended up and mixed into the pumpkin puree mixture.

You can add in a few teaspoons more non-dairy milk if the mixture is not blending well. Taste and adjust sweetness if desired with some cane sugar or 1-2 more dates. The mix will get sweeter on baking, so let it be less sweet.

Remove the crust from the oven then add pumpkin pie filling in all of the pies and even it out. Then put them back in the oven to bake.

Check at 25 minutes if the center is set non-jiggly otherwise you can bake for another 5 minutes. Then remove the pans from the oven.

Let cool completely, chill for atleast an hour and then top with your favorite whipped coconut cream or a vegan vanilla ice cream topping and serve. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Or freeze. Notes No dates: If you don't like the dates, then you can replace the dates with maple syrup in the crust. Add 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup and omit the flax egg. Add enough maple syrup to help bind the crust.

For no dates in the pumpkin pie filling, add about a 1/4 cup of maple syrup and only 2 tablespoons of milk and blend. If the mixture needs more moisture for blending, add in more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time. If you do not have pumpkin pie spice you can make your own by blending 1/2 tsp cinnamon with 1/8 tsp each of ground ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies - Date Sweetened Amount Per Serving Calories 148 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 113mg 5% Potassium 215mg 6% Carbohydrates 21g 7% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 4769IU 95% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 38mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

