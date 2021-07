These easy vegan gluten-free Lemon Blueberry Waffles are crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside and perfect for brunch or breakfast! Super simple to make in one bowl.

Lemons and Blueberries – the best combination ever and especially in waffles! These gluten-free lemon blueberry waffles are my latest obsession. The lemon zest adds a nice lemony, refreshing, mouth-watering flavor, while the fresh blueberries add little fruity bursts of sweetness. Kids and adults alike will love these vegan waffles!

And yes, you can FREEZE these gluten-free waffles so you will have them ready every time you’re craving them! I used a mix of almond flour, oat flour and potato starch and find this yields at waffles just how we love them: cripsy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

MORE VEGAN BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Glutenfree Lemon Blueberry Waffles These easy vegan gluten-free Lemon Blueberry Waffles are crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside and perfect for brunch or breakfast! Super simple to make in one bowl. Makes 6 mini or 3 regular waffles Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 334 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 56 g ) almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) potato starch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup plus 1-2 tablespoons of club soda

1/3 cup blueberries Instructions In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients - oat flour, almond flour, potato starch, baking powder, salt, and sugar - and mix really well.

Then add in the lemon juice, oil, lemon zest. Add in a 1/4 cup of the club soda and mix in. Add in more, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Let the mixture sit for 2 minutes. It will start to thicken out and you can add more soda accordingly so that you have a pancake-like batter.

Don't add any more club soda for 5 minutes because the batter does thicken a bit more because oat flour will thicken it up. But you don't want too much moisture.

Fold in the blueberries. Prepare your waffle iron by brushing a little bit of oil on it.

Once heated, add the batter and make your waffles. Notes Pancakes: If you plan to make the batter into pancakes, add 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1/4 cup of club soda.

Oat flour substitute : You can substitute the oat flour with different flours for variation. If you use darker colored flours, the waffle or the pancake will take up the color of the flour.

: You can substitute the oat flour with different flours for variation. If you use darker colored flours, the waffle or the pancake will take up the color of the flour. You can use fresh or frozen blueberries. If you use frozen, don't thaw them. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Glutenfree Lemon Blueberry Waffles Amount Per Serving Calories 334 Calories from Fat 144 % Daily Value* Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Trans Fat 1g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 4g Sodium 211mg 9% Potassium 362mg 10% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 10IU 0% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 120mg 12% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

we use a blend of almond flour, oat flour, and potato starch for that perfect crispy on the inside of juicy on the inside

baking powder gives these a rise

salt is an essential ingredient for all waffles as it balances out the sweetness

a small amount of sugar gives these the perfect sweetness

lemon juice adds some freshness

as fat, we add some neutral-tasting oil. This helps with crispiness. You can omit it if you prefer

club soda helps give the batter that perfect rise. Glutenfree baking needs a rose before baking along with during baking and club soda does that. You can also use whipped aquafaba here

lemon zest adds lemon flavor

no blueberry waffles without blueberries – you can use fresh or frozen

Tips:

If you plan to make the batter into pancakes, add 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1/4 cup of club soda.

You can substitute the oat flour with different flours for variation. If you use darker colored flours, the waffle or the pancake will take up the color of the flour.

You can use fresh or frozen blueberries. If you use frozen, don’t thaw them.

How to make Lemon Blueberry Waffles:

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients : Your oat flour, almond flour, potato starch, baking powder, salt, and sugar . You want to mix really well to make sure the baking soda get distributed evenly.

Then add in the lemon juice, oil, lemon zest as well as 1/4 cup of the club soda. Mix in using a hand whisk. Add in more, 1 soda tablespoon at a time.

Let the mixture sit for 2 minutes. The waffles batter will start to thicken out and you can add a tiny bit more soda! You want to have a pancake-like batter.

Don’t be tempted to add any more club soda for at least 5 minutes because the batter does thicken a bit more because oat flour will thicken it up. You definitely don’t want too much moisture in your batter or the waffles will be soggy.

Fold in the fresh or frozen blueberries. Prepare your waffle iron by brushing a little bit of oil on it and heat it up.

Once heated, add the waffle batter and make your waffles.

This recipe yields at 6 mini waffles and about 3 regular waffles. You can easily double it to make a bigger batch.

Turn these into pancakes

If you plan to make pancakes, add 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1/4 cup of club soda to the batter.

What can I use instead of oat flour?

You can substitute the oat flour with different types of gluten-free flours for variation, like gluten-free all purpose flour. If you use darker colored flours, the waffle or the pancake will take up the color of the flour.

How to serve gluten-free blueberry lemon waffles?

Is there anything better than blueberry waffles topped with melty vegan butter and maple syrup? This combo is absolutely heavenly. But I’ll also take these waffles served with coconut whip anytime!

How to Freeze Glutenfree Waffles

You can freeze these waffles so you can make them ahead of time for breakfast the next morning! After cooking them in the waffle iron, allow them to cool down. Then freeze them in single layers separated by a small sheet of parchment paper. I place them in a large freezer bag or wrapped in freezer paper.

To reheat your waffles, simply toast them in a toaster oven or pop them into your toaster until heated through and crisp.