Red Lentil Hummus Wraps with Aloo Gobi & Pickled Onions
Time for another delicious vegan wrap filled with a classic Indian dish – Aloo Gobi.
If you don’t like to eat a big Indian meal, all spread out on one big plate with a flatbread, breaking a flatbread into pieces using your hand. picking up the dry veggie side with the flatbread and dipping it in the lentil dal or other soups/stews etc. Well, then you can put everything into a wrap 🙂
This vegan hummus wrap. Make it! It is filled with my Dad’s delicious Gobi Aloo Mutter (Indian Cauliflower Potato Stir-fry), some thick red lentil hummus – Masoor Dal, fresh cilantro and pickled onions.
Serve with some cilantro chutney or Sriracha. Everything that can go on a Thali(plate), can go into this hummus wrap! I used red/pink/orange lentils for this hummus wrap since they cook really quickly.
You can use any lentil or bean really. Just add some spices, cook and mash them up and use as a hummus base. Any Indian spiced Daal cooked with less water can be made into hummus. We should all eat more lentils:)
Ingredients needed for making Vegan Aloo Gobi & Lentil Hummus Wraps:
- Red lentils: I used red/pink/orange lentils for this hummus wrap since they cook really quickly. You can use any lentil or bean really. Just add some spices, cook and mash them up and use as a hummus base. Any Indian spiced Daal cooked with less water can be made into hummus.
- As for seasoning, I used ground cumin, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder to lend an Indian touch to my hummus.
- Aloo Gobi: I make these wraps whenever I have leftover Aloo Gobi and I recommend you do the same! If you are not a fan of the cauliflower potato combo, I listed a bunch of alternatives for you right above the recipe card.
- Tortillas – regular medium or large wheat tortillas or gluten-free ones. Make sure you warm them up to make rolling easier.
- Pickled onions: Make them yourself following my instructions below. You can add raw, thinly sliced onions as a shortcut. Or use spring onions.
Tips and Substitutions:
- The recipe makes enough filling for 2 wraps, but can easily be doubled.
- These can be made gluten-free with gluten-free tortillas. To make these grain-free, you could also forego the tortilla wraps by serving this all up in a bowl. Lettuce wraps would be another great low cal alternative.
- You could also use the filling to make vegan tacos. Put all fillings in separate bowls and let everyone assemble their tacos themselves.
- Feel free to add other crunchy veggies like red bell pepper, celery, carrots, kale, or lettuce.
How to Make Vegan Aloo Gobi & Red Lentil Hummus Wraps:
Make the red lentil hummus:
Add a teaspoon of oil in a deep pan and heat on medium. Toast the washed lentils for about 2 minutes.
Add water, spices, tomatoes and cook the lentils until tender.
The lentils should be all done after 10 minutes.
Mash them up a bit to make them easy to spread. Taste and adjust salt and spice to your taste.
Assemble the wrap:
Spread the red lentil hummus on a warm tortilla. with some extra lentils in the middle.
Top with cauliflower potato stir fry, pickled onions, and cilantro.
Wrap the tortilla up using your fingers to gently tuck in the ingredients, so they stay inside the tortilla. Make sure your tortillas are nice and soft, so they don’t crack while you roll them. Cut them and serve with hot sauce.
Serve with some cilantro chutney or Sriracha. Everything that can go on a Thali(plate), can go into this hummus wrap!
How to make Quick Pickled Onions:
To make Picked Onions, soak the sliced red onion in enough vinegar. Add a generous dash of salt, sugar and chili powder. Mix, cover and let sit for a few hours and use.
I usually store mine in the refrigerator for a few days and use them as needed.
CAN THESE WRAPS BE MADE AHEAD OF TIME?
Yes! This is a great recipe for meal prepping. Prepare the hummus and aloo gobi the night or even days before. Slice up your other fillings and have this wrap ready for lunch in no time!
Other goodies you could add to a wrap:
- Adraki Gobi Gajar Mutter (Ginger-y Cauliflower Carrot Pea stir fry)
- Samosa Potatoes
- Lentil Stew with Cauliflower
- Potatoes with whole spices
- Green Beans and Potatoes
- Mung Bean Soup with chili garlic.
FOR MORE VEGAN WRAP RECIPES FROM THE BLOG:
Gobi Aloo Wrap Vegan Red Lentils Hummus Wrap with Cauliflower and Potatoes
Ingredients
For the Indian spiced Lentil hummus:
- 1/2 cup (3.39 oz) red/pink/orange lentils
- 1 cup (8.82 oz) water
- 1/2 medium tomato chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce or to taste
- 1 x Recipe Gobi Aloo mutter Cauliflower Potato and peas stir fry - link see notes
- Pickled Red Onion
- Cilantro
- salt+pepper
- Medium or Large tortillas
Instructions
For the Lentil hummus:
- Add a teaspoon of oil in a deep pan and heat on medium. Toast washed lentils in oil for 2 minutes. Add water, salt, spices, sriracha and tomato. Mix well. Partially cover and cook at low-medium heat. (13-15 minutes). Mix and mash after 15 minutes and use.
Wrap:
- Warm the tortilla. Spread a layer of lentil hummus. Add some more lentils at the 2/3 point of the tortilla.
- Top with Cauliflower Potato and Peas stir fry.
- Top with pickled onions, salt and pepper and cilantro.
- Wrap, cut and serve with cilantro chutney or Sriracha/hot sauce.
Notes
- Use this recipe for making Aloo Gobi.
- The recipe makes enough filling for 2 wraps, but can easily be doubled.
- These can be made gluten-free with gluten-free tortillas. To make these grain-free, you could also forego the tortilla wraps by serving this all up in a bowl. Lettuce wraps would be another great low cal alternative.
- You could also use the filling to make vegan tacos. Put all fillings in separate bowls and let everyone assemble their tacos themselves.
- Feel free to add other crunchy veggies like red bell pepper, celery, carrots, kale, or lettuce.
Nutrition
~Its my Brain to blog Wednesday~
Addressing some Frequently discussed topics as a part of Vegan Month of food. There is a lot more than can be added to each of these answers, but I try to keep it short. 🙂 Also, please imagine the answers being given with a smile in a nice tone. It is difficult to project that tone in a written medium. Thats how hubbs always is during verbal discussions, calm, collected, and full of information. And that I learn from him every day.
Soy is super bad for you. Hence, Doctors suggest that I eat “fill in animal product” for “fill in any need”..
Pic courtesy ThisModernWorld
Meat, dairy, egg industry is like what Tobacco Industry was a few decades ago . Tobacco companies were able to maintain a strong pro-tobacco façade. Smoking focuses the mind. It’s good for you (doctors smoke!). It’s great for weight loss. It’s sexy. It’s cool. The tobacco industry spent big bucks to keep these ideas in the mind of the public for as long as it could. There is a lot of money in the Meat/Dairy/egg industry too.
There is lots on information and misinformation(some times too much) both for and against arguments about Soy. Some of the studies might be tainted as in funded by the meat/dairy industry and some other for arguments might be tainted by support from the Soy industry. It is difficult to decide one way or the other, but choosing a side just because of the money (ads for eg to drink Real milk that comes from cows with a bunch of celebrities endorsing it)? On the blog, I tend to use more of the whole forms of soy with occasional soy meats and other applications.
What about all the good stuff. Cheese, Chocolate, Ice cream. I will have to “give up” so many delicious things.
On a plant based diet, We don’t “give up” anything. We “substitute” it with alternatives and work to vegan-ize dishes that we know. Some are difficult, some easy to either find a alternative or vegan-ize. But delicious, they all are. There are so many brands of vegan cheese, desserts, chocolates easily available in the markets these days. My mom has been badgering the larger markets in our small home town in India to supply Almond milk. They already have soy milk and some flavored almond milk has hit the shelves. (Yay! for Ma)
But there is so much to do. change so many things in the diet, and outside diet and then there is eco-friendly, green, child labor free, fair trade and all that! And other immediate problems around me faced by human people. I am overwhelmed.
So am I. But as Colleen says, Dont do nothing because you cannot do everything. Do something, anything. And dont stop at that and call it your comfort zone. We all can Keep doing something and something more.
It is difficult being Vegan(diet).
The transition to the diet initially feels difficult just like any major change in life like moving to a new city, getting married, new job, or having a baby. Take it one step at a time. Once you figure the ropes out, it feels like something you have been doing forever.
There will always be instances when surrounded by limited options which can be difficult. But the ever increasing demand for vegan options are making those situations easier every year. In the past few years itself, I have seen several restaurants around change their menu to either identify already vegan options or adding some. Several people in different parts of the world are choosing plant based diet with or without easy availability of alternatives.
Lets start with one plant based meal today.. this wrap.. shall we 🙂
~ end babble for the day ~
Comments
Glue and Glitter saysSeptember 18, 2013 at 8:32 pm
Mmm I am going to make a pickled onion this weekend – I love them on a sandwich but have never pickled an onion on its own!
Divya Shivaraman saysSeptember 18, 2013 at 9:49 pm
wow…this is delicious with a twist…love the way the daal is use as sauce to smooth..
Caitlin saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 12:35 am
Looks divine!
Annie saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 2:16 am
Everything is better in a wrap!
Caitlin saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 5:47 pm
love your brain to blog posts. that vintage cigarette poster is kind of awesome.
i love the way this wrap looks. so hearty and filled with some of my favorite things. plus, i think everything tastes better in a wrap 😉
Swastika saysApril 24, 2015 at 4:12 pm
This is the taste of India! 🙂
Veganosaurus saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 5:58 pm
Those wraps look soooo good! The potatoes are calling out my name. 🙂
veganmiam.com saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 7:46 pm
Wow, Richa, these wraps look mouthwatering – especially with a flatbread! The Gobi Aloo Mutter is my favorite!
India leigh saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 9:11 pm
I so want these wraps sitting in front of me right now! I hope the root canal heals quickly!!
Sara saysSeptember 19, 2013 at 9:40 pm
I’ve already had dinner and desert, but I think I could still manage to eat a whole one of these beauties!! I so love cilantro too, the taste of it always makes me feel like I’m in a nice and tasty Mexican restaurant, yum!
VeggieAmanda saysSeptember 20, 2013 at 2:41 am
What a lovely combination of flavors. I like how you toasted the lentils. I have never tried that before.
Joey saysSeptember 20, 2013 at 5:06 pm
I think potato and caulflower could be my favourite two veggies for Indian flavours. I empathised with the rest of the post – I had the first argument that really made me angry with someone about veganism this week – normally, I’m quite happy to talk about veganism with people who are interested or against it, but this person was persistently daft, telling me that her friend who was a vegan had a thyroid problem that was cured when “she ate protein again”. Too stupid for words. Anyhow, reading some sense from you made me feel better!
Richa saysOctober 1, 2013 at 5:31 pm
I am glad I could help:)
Mihl saysSeptember 21, 2013 at 12:51 pm
Oh, please send some my way! This wrap looks so mouthwatering.
®Pnr saysSeptember 22, 2013 at 6:08 am
Wow, Richa, these wraps look mouthwatering – especially with a flatbread! The Gobi Aloo Mutter is my favorite!
http://pratheeshraviwnd.blogspot.com
Shivangi saysSeptember 27, 2013 at 6:33 am
Perfect. Tried it today. It was wonderful.
Richa saysOctober 1, 2013 at 5:31 pm
Awesome! so glad you liked it !
KP saysNovember 27, 2013 at 10:46 am
This looks delicious!
Anonymous saysMarch 8, 2014 at 4:29 pm
How do I make potato and cauliflower stir fry?
Anonymous saysMarch 24, 2014 at 8:24 pm
WoW! the typical cauliflower-potatoe-spicey-taste is great whatsoever, but the pickled onions give this dish such a twist I never want to forget! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Sneha Kamath saysJuly 18, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Made this for dinner today. Loved it ! 🙂
Richa saysJuly 18, 2017 at 11:43 pm
great!
Allyndra saysMay 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm
While I do believe you are a culinary deity, I think the anti-soy argument still doesn’t have sufficient scientific proof. I mean, look at the Orient, where most soy is consumed. Lowest rates of cancer, almost no obesity, definite scarcity of man-boobs…odd to me that folks don’t worry about hormones in animal products causing disease, yet they worry about soy…seems to me since humans are animals, and their genetic make up far closer to other animals than plants, that animal hormones would affect us far more readily than plant hormones. Until there is sufficient proof that soy-a food eaten for thousands of years in the Orient-is harmful, I’ll continue to eat it (I always buy organic though). You might notice that until the Occident invaded the Orient with Burger King and McDonald’s, the rampant fat and sugar fueled disease we have here (obesity related cancers, Type 2 diabetes, etc) were relatively rare in those soy-loving areas of the world…
That said, your recipes always make me happy. I am a huge fan of your blog and cookbooks!
Richa saysMay 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm
The statement was meant as an example of the myths and statements that everyone makes like where do you get your protein. I am not anti-soy. 🙂 I should make it clear above.
trish saysMarch 18, 2020 at 5:53 pm
Looks awesome! Would you have an EASY to make gf wrap that would work perfectly here? There were some fancy ones are the grocery store that were $12 for 4 or 6 wraps (no stuffing just the wrap!)…way out of my price range 🙂 I made one with rice flour a couple of times but it was so much work and so messy to clean up that I haven’t done it since.
Richa saysMarch 18, 2020 at 7:31 pm
the other options are the cauliflower flatbread or the sweet potato flatbread. they use psyllium, you can also use chia seed meal instead in those