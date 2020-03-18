~Its my Brain to blog Wednesday~

Addressing some Frequently discussed topics as a part of Vegan Month of food. There is a lot more than can be added to each of these answers, but I try to keep it short. 🙂 Also, please imagine the answers being given with a smile in a nice tone. It is difficult to project that tone in a written medium. Thats how hubbs always is during verbal discussions, calm, collected, and full of information. And that I learn from him every day.

Soy is super bad for you. Hence, Doctors suggest that I eat “fill in animal product” for “fill in any need”..



Pic courtesy ThisModernWorld

Meat, dairy, egg industry is like what Tobacco Industry was a few decades ago . Tobacco companies were able to maintain a strong pro-tobacco façade. Smoking focuses the mind. It’s good for you (doctors smoke!). It’s great for weight loss. It’s sexy. It’s cool. The tobacco industry spent big bucks to keep these ideas in the mind of the public for as long as it could. There is a lot of money in the Meat/Dairy/egg industry too.

There is lots on information and misinformation(some times too much) both for and against arguments about Soy. Some of the studies might be tainted as in funded by the meat/dairy industry and some other for arguments might be tainted by support from the Soy industry. It is difficult to decide one way or the other, but choosing a side just because of the money (ads for eg to drink Real milk that comes from cows with a bunch of celebrities endorsing it)? On the blog, I tend to use more of the whole forms of soy with occasional soy meats and other applications.

What about all the good stuff. Cheese, Chocolate, Ice cream. I will have to “give up” so many delicious things.

On a plant based diet, We don’t “give up” anything. We “substitute” it with alternatives and work to vegan-ize dishes that we know. Some are difficult, some easy to either find a alternative or vegan-ize. But delicious, they all are. There are so many brands of vegan cheese, desserts, chocolates easily available in the markets these days. My mom has been badgering the larger markets in our small home town in India to supply Almond milk. They already have soy milk and some flavored almond milk has hit the shelves. (Yay! for Ma)

But there is so much to do. change so many things in the diet, and outside diet and then there is eco-friendly, green, child labor free, fair trade and all that! And other immediate problems around me faced by human people. I am overwhelmed.

So am I. But as Colleen says, Dont do nothing because you cannot do everything. Do something, anything. And dont stop at that and call it your comfort zone. We all can Keep doing something and something more.





It is difficult being Vegan(diet).

The transition to the diet initially feels difficult just like any major change in life like moving to a new city, getting married, new job, or having a baby. Take it one step at a time. Once you figure the ropes out, it feels like something you have been doing forever.

There will always be instances when surrounded by limited options which can be difficult. But the ever increasing demand for vegan options are making those situations easier every year. In the past few years itself, I have seen several restaurants around change their menu to either identify already vegan options or adding some. Several people in different parts of the world are choosing plant based diet with or without easy availability of alternatives.

Lets start with one plant based meal today.. this wrap.. shall we 🙂

~ end babble for the day ~