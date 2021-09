For an easy weeknight dinner, look no further than this easy gochujang noodles stir-fry. Rice Noodles are tossed with sauteed veggies and a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. A vegan Korean noodles stir-fry that is quick and easy to make. Gluten-free.

For an easy stir fry recipe look no further than this Korean Gochujang Rice Noodles stir-fry! With bold flavors coming from the Korean red pepper paste, this rich and saucy noodle stirfry will be a new favorite come dinner time.

The sauce uses Gochujang, a bright red fermented Korean chili paste that’s sweet, a bit spicy, and savory. Korean Gochujang is used as a condiment or in sauces in many Korean recipes so don’t hold back from buying that jar. I promise you will find so many ways to use it.

I use pad thai style rice noodles for this recipe which are the perfect noodle for any saucy stir fry recipe because they grab ahold of any sauce you toss them with. This also makes the recipe Glutenfree. For a low-carb version, you could use konjac noodles or zucchini noodles.

Print Recipe Korean Gochujang Noodle Stir Fry

Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 460 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 6 ounce ( 170.1 g ) white rice noodles or other noodles of choice

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 cup sliced onions

1/2 cup julienne carrots

1/4 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup spring onions whites and greens separated, use greens for garnish

2 garlic cloves minced For the sauce: 1 tablespoon gochujang paste

2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for glutenfree

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon corn starch mixed in 3 tablespoons of water Instructions Cook your noodles according to the instructions in the package. While the noodles are cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil. Add in the onion, carrots, and mushrooms, white parts of the green onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt and mix well

Cook until the mushrooms are starting to cook to preference. Add in the garlic half way through and continue to cook. Stir occasionally.

Meanwhile, measure out the ingredients of the sauce and add everything to the skillet except corn starch mixture and mix well.

Bring the sauce to a boil then add in corn starch mixed in water and let the sauce come to a boil. Then add in your cooked noodles and toss well to coat then take off heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor to preference then serve and garnish with the green onions.

Ingredients

rice noodles are the best choice here as they are the perfect vehicle for the sticky sauce

garlic cloves minced and fried along with the veggies

finely sliced onions and mushrooms for umami – use brown button mushrooms or, even better, fresh shiitake mushrooms

thinly julienned carrots add some color to this noodle stir-fry

spring onions are not only for decoration but also add texture and freshness to this dish

For the sauce we use Korean gochujang paste – a fermented chili paste that is sweet, spicy, and sticky

soy sauce for saltiness – use coconut aminos for gluten-free

maple syrup adds sweetness to the stir-fry sauce

a touch of vinegar adds acidity

toasted sesame oil is a must and I do not recommend skipping it

corn starch is used to thicken the sauce

Tips:

Feel free to use any type of rice noodles such as pad thai, stir-fry, vermicelli, straight cut, etc.

If you aren’t a fan of rice noodles or don’t have any on hand, you can also use spaghetti or linguine instead.

If you don’t have gochujang, you can also use gochugaru dried flakes along with an Asian chili garlic sauce or you can just use Sambal olek chili garlic sauce instead of the gochujang

How to make Korean Gochujang Noodles

Cook your rice noodles according to the instructions in the package. While the noodles are cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil. Add in the onion, carrots, and mushrooms, white parts of the green onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt and mix well.

Cook until the mushrooms are starting to cook to preference. Stir occasionally. Add in the garlic mid way through and continue to cook.

Meanwhile, measure out the ingredients of the stir-fry sauce and add everything to the skillet except corn starch mixture. Mix well. Bring the sauce to a boil then add in corn starch mixed in water and let the mixture thicken. Cornstarch needs 90 C to thicken so you might want to wait a bit for it to thicken.

Add in your cooked noodles and toss well to coat, then take off the heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor to preference then serve and garnish with the onions.

How to reheat a noodle stir-fry:

Liven up leftover rice noodles by tossing them over high heat in a wok for two minutes adding an ounce of water/broth to reinvigorate any sauce on the noodles. If you take some to the office and only have a microwave available, you might want to put a wet paper towel over the noodles while you’re microwaving them. This allows a nice moist environment to steam the noodles and won’t dry them out as microwaving usually does.

What else can I cook with gochujang?

Try my Korean Mac and Cheese, my chickpea lettuce wraps, and my winter squash sliders.