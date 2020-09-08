Learn how to make Kitchari in your Instant Pot – a traditional Indian recipe for basmati rice with red lentils or Mung Dal that is easy to digest, packed with fiber and warming spices! Perfect for the cold season. Jump to Recipe

Meet Kitchari, the ultimate Indian comfort food! Think of it as the Chicken Noodle Soup of India.

Kitchari (pronounced kich-uh-ree) is a delicious, warming and super nourishing combination of split mung beans or quick-cooking lentils and white basmati rice with plenty of spices. It’s the perfect soul-hugging food for rainy days when you’re a bit under the weather.

The unique blend of spices used in kitchari not only adds flavor but is also wonderfully warming and balancing – perfect for fall and winter and just delicious. Kitchari can be made many different ways and has references dating back thousands of years. But despite its complex flavor, it’s so easy to make!

You start by sauteeing the spices along with some onions, chili, ginger, and garlic to boost their fragrance and enhance their flavor! Then you add in your rice and dal, veggies, and some liquid. Cook it for 3 minutes in the Instant pot, let the steam release and you’re good to go.

Kitchari is dal and rice risotto like preparation that usually is very lightly spiced and served as light meal when you are sick or just to give the tummy a break with a simple nourishing meal. The basic version is slightly bland with just 1 or 2 spices and kept so to be a light meal. You can add different spices, some vegetables, tomato etc to make it a hearty meal. This recipe is adapted from my book version. Also see my hearty green moong and brown rice version on the blog. Khichdi is generally overcooked to be more of a mash for easy digestion. I cook it for less time for the grains and lentils to retain shape (as seen in the pictured on this post) and a few minutes longer for a mash, when wanting it more porridge style.

1/2 cup ( 92.5 g ) long grain white basmati rice

1/2 cup ( 96 g ) quick cooking lentils such as split Red lentils (masoor dal) or (petite yellow lentils)Mung Dal or both

1 tsp oil

1/3 tsp cumin seeds or 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 onion finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

1 inch ( 7 g ) ginger finely chopped

1 green Chili, chopped serrano or birds eye, or use half a jalapeño

1 bay leaf or 6 curry leaves , optional

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp garam masala , optional

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp cayenne optional

1 tomato chopped

1 to 2 cups chopped vegetables

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) water 2.5 for saucier Instructions Wash the lentils and rice then soak in hot water for 15 minutes.

Heat the Instant Pot on saute. Add oil and let it heat up. Add cumin or mustard seeds and cook for half a minute.

Add the onion, chile, garlic, ginger and a pinch of salt (and bay leaves or curry leaves) and cook for 2 mins.

Add ginger and spices and mix in.

Add tomato and cook for 3 mins. Mash the larger pieces. Add 2 tbsp water to deglaze mid way.

Drain and add the lentils and rice. Add water, salt, veggies and mix well to pick up any stuck bits.

Close the lid and pressure cook one of the following times. Low pressure for 3 mins for pictured version. High pressure for 3 to 6 minutes for a porridge and if using mung dal. Once the cooking cycle is done, quick release the pressure after 5 mins.

You can add any blend of veggies! Think carrots, zucchini, cauliflower, and spinach. Use any blend you like.

White basmati rice can be substituted for other quick cooking whole grains such as quinoa, and amaranth.

Feel free to play around with the spices and vegetables, according to what you enjoy and what’s in season. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Instant Pot Kitchari Amount Per Serving Calories 207 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Sodium 448mg 19% Potassium 455mg 13% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 167IU 3% Vitamin C 12mg 15% Calcium 64mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

And best of all, kitchari is great for meal prep or freezing. You can make a big batch of this lentil rice dish, keep it in the fridge for days and just heat it up whenever you’re ready to eat it!

