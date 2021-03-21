Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice

By 8 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce you will LOVE! Such a delicious one-pot dinner! This easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknights.

overhead shot it a bowl with vegan instant pot teriyaki fried rice topped with green onions and sesame seeds

I love me a quick, no fuss, one-pot meal with minimal washing up to take care of after eating! This Teriyaki fried rice is my new favorite! Picture a complete Asian-inspired veggie-packed meal made in one-pot! Trust me, this Vegan Instant Pot Fried Rice will be on constant dinner rotation. It’s so easy and SO good!

vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice in a pot

Making teriyaki fried rice in an Instant Pot is a real game changer! No sticking, or stirring, no water boiling over. Set and forget and the rice comes out perfectly cooked every time.

The beauty of this easy restaurant-style Instant Pot fried rice recipe is that you can add whatever vegetables you have in the fridge. I used zucchini, peas, bell peppers, and carrots but the possibilities are endless.

Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice with a fork on the side

FOR MORE VEGAN RICE DISHES CHECK OUT THESE RECIPES:

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice

This Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce. It makes a delicious Asian one-pot dinner! An easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice that is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknight dinners.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Pressure build up and release10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: Instant Pot Fried Rice, vegan fried rice
Servings: 4
Calories: 438kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the Teriyaki Sauce-

  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) soy sauce or use tamari to make it gluten-Free
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1.5-2 tbsp Brown sugar or regular sugar
  • 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tsp minced fresh garlic
  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp molasses
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • 2 tsp sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp water

For the Fried Rice

  • 1.5 cups (280 g) white rice washed and soaked for 15 minutes, I use basmati
  • 2 cups (365 g) veggies such as zucchini, stir fry mix, peppers, carrots, peas, etc
  • 7 oz (200 g) of extra firm tofu pressed and cubed into small pieces. You can also use 1 cup of slightly mashed chickpeas instead.
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper flakes
  • chopped green onion for garnish

Instructions

  • Mix the soy sauce, maple syrup, sugar, ginger, garlic, vinegar, molasses and water, until well combined. Reserve half of the sauce. Add the sesame seeds to one half of the sauce, and add cornstarch to the other half of the sauce.
  • In an instant pot, select sauté then add 2 tsp of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the tofu and cook until it is golden on some sides.
  • Switch off sauté. drain the rice and add it to the instant pot. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds. Add 1.5 cups of water, and mix really well.
  • Close the lid, select pressure cook for 5 minutes at high pressure. Let the pressure release naturally for 8 minutes. Then carefully quick release, then open the lid.
  • Meanwhile, mix the teriyaki sauce that has cornstarch in it so that the cornstarch that has settled will mix in again. Then heat that mixture in a microwave or in a skillet until the sauce thickens a little bit.
  • Remove the fried rice from the instant pot into a large bowl and fluff it. Then drizzle the thickened teriyaki sauce all over, but don't completely mix it so that there are swirls of some concentrated teriyaki sauce all over in the fried rice. You can also serve half of that sauce on the side instead of mixing all up, for people who want that extra punch of the teriyaki sauce, while eating the fried rice.
  • Top it with Green Onions, and more sesame seeds, and serve.

Notes

You can also make this with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa,  pressure cook it for 4 minutes
Stove top: Soak the white basmati rice for 20 mins then drain. Folllow steps 1,2 from above. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds and drained rice. Add 3 cups of water, and mix. Partially cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 to 17 minutes.  Then Follow step 4 to thicken the remaining teriyaki sauce. Open the lid, fluff the rice then Swirl in the thickened sauce. Garnish and serve 
 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice
Amount Per Serving
Calories 438 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 730mg32%
Potassium 378mg11%
Carbohydrates 88g29%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 15g17%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 4658IU93%
Vitamin C 10mg12%
Calcium 140mg14%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice:

  • soy sauce – the dark kind is recommended here. You could also use tamari to make this gluten-free
  • maple syrup, molasses, and sugar for sweetness and that signature dark color
  • plenty of minced fresh ginger and garlic are a must for making anything teriyaki
  • rice wine vinegar adds some more tang to the frying sauce
  • cornstarch helps thicken the teriyaki sauce
  • sesame seeds are great addition as they add some crunch and a nice nutty aroma to this recipe
  • white rice washed and soaked for 15 minutes – I recommend long grain rice
  • veggies: I use zucchini, stir fry mix, peppers, carrots, peas, etc but you can mix it up
  •  extra firm tofu works best here. Make sure to press it before you cut it into small pieces

ingredients for making Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice

 

Tips & Substitutions:

  • About the peas – feel free to add them right in the end if you want them to maintain their gorgeous green color. When cooked for the entire duration they might look a bit grey and less attractive. For a simple dinner, I don’t mind them that way but if company is coming, add them in once the pressure has been released. The heat from the rice cooks them in a minute.
  • You can also make this recipe with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa,  pressure cook it for only 4 minutes.
  • To make this without tofu, you can add in 1 cup of slightly mashed chickpeas instead.

tofu cubes being fried in a pot

Mix the soy sauce, maple syrup, sugar, ginger, garlic, vinegar, molasses and water, until well combined. Reserve half of the sauce. Add the sesame seeds to one half of the sauce, and add cornstarch to the other half of the sauce.

In an instant pot, select sauté then add 2 tsp of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the tofu until it is golden on some sides.

rice being mixed with teriyaki sauce, vegetables and tofu in an Instant Pot

Switch off sauté. drain the rice and add it to the instant pot. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds. Add 1.5 cups of water, and mix really well.

ingredients for Vegan Teriyaki Fried Rice being mixed in an Instant Pot

Close the lid, select pressure cook for 5 minutes at high pressure. Let the pressure release naturally for 8 minutes. Then carefully quick release, then open the lid.

vegan teriyaki fried rice in an Instant Pot

Meanwhile, mix the teriyaki sauce that has cornstarch in it so that the cornstarch that has settled will mix in again. Then heat that mixture in a microwave or in a skillet until the sauce thickens a little bit.

teriyaki sauce being added to Instant Pot

Remove the fried rice from the instant pot into a large bowl and fluff it. Then drizzle the thickened teriyaki sauce all over, but don’t completely mix it so that there are swirls of some concentrated teriyaki sauce all over in the fried rice.

Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice in a black dish with a small dish with green onions and sesame seeds on the side

You can also serve half of that sauce on the side instead of mixing all up, for people who want that extra punch of the teriyaki sauce, while eating the fried rice.

Top it with Green Onions, and more sesame seeds, and serve. You can also make this with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa,  pressure cook it for 4 minutes.

Vegan Teriyaki Fried Rice served in a black dish with a side of sesame seeds and green onions

WHICH RICE SHALL I USE FOR MAKING TERIYAKI FRIED RICE?

I would recommend long-grain rice for making this recipe. It holds its shape better and stays separate when cooked. Basmati rice is great but you can also go for Jasmine rice.

 

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Carol I love brown basmati and use it all the time. I am not sure it would work in this recipe as stated as it does take longer to cook. To cook the brown rice to done, the veges would be overcooked. However, I would wonder if you partially cooked it, then used in the recipe as stated if that might work? Would have to experiment and see unless others have a response for you.

      Reply

    • It won’t work well. You could pressure cook brown rice for 22 mins. Quick release after 5 mins. Leave the veggies out as they will overcook. Add quick cooking veggies when you open the lid. Mix well, close the lid and let it sit for 7-8 mins for veggies to cook in the residual heat. Then open the lid and swirl in the thickened sauce

      Reply

  2. How long should you cook it in the Instant Pot, if you choose to use long grain brown rice instead of white rice?

    Reply

  4. Hi there. I don’t have an instaPot but think my slow cooker might work. What would you suggest as far as cook time? And should I set to low or high? Thank you so much for any feedback.

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    Your recipe is fabulous !!!
    I made a Pilaf rice in the pan, because I didn’t think I could make it in the Instant Pot! I see that I still have a lot to discover with the instant pot …
    I love rice, so I’ll quickly make your beautiful recipe.
    Thank you very much Richa

    Reply
LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaYouTube
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers