Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce you will LOVE! Such a delicious one-pot dinner! This easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknights.

I love me a quick, no fuss, one-pot meal with minimal washing up to take care of after eating! This Teriyaki fried rice is my new favorite! Picture a complete Asian-inspired veggie-packed meal made in one-pot! Trust me, this Vegan Instant Pot Fried Rice will be on constant dinner rotation. It’s so easy and SO good!

Making teriyaki fried rice in an Instant Pot is a real game changer! No sticking, or stirring, no water boiling over. Set and forget and the rice comes out perfectly cooked every time.

The beauty of this easy restaurant-style Instant Pot fried rice recipe is that you can add whatever vegetables you have in the fridge. I used zucchini, peas, bell peppers, and carrots but the possibilities are endless.

FOR MORE VEGAN RICE DISHES CHECK OUT THESE RECIPES:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice This Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce. It makes a delicious Asian one-pot dinner! An easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice that is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknight dinners. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 15 mins Pressure build up and release 10 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 438 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Teriyaki Sauce- 1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) soy sauce or use tamari to make it gluten-Free

3 tbsp maple syrup

1.5-2 tbsp Brown sugar or regular sugar

2 tsp minced fresh ginger

2 tsp minced fresh garlic

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp molasses

2 tsp cornstarch

2 tsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp water For the Fried Rice 1.5 cups ( 280 g ) white rice washed and soaked for 15 minutes, I use basmati

2 cups ( 365 g ) veggies such as zucchini, stir fry mix, peppers, carrots, peas, etc

7 oz ( 200 g ) of extra firm tofu pressed and cubed into small pieces. You can also use 1 cup of slightly mashed chickpeas instead.

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper flakes

chopped green onion for garnish Instructions Mix the soy sauce, maple syrup, sugar, ginger, garlic, vinegar, molasses and water, until well combined. Reserve half of the sauce. Add the sesame seeds to one half of the sauce, and add cornstarch to the other half of the sauce.

In an instant pot, select sauté then add 2 tsp of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the tofu and cook until it is golden on some sides.

Switch off sauté. drain the rice and add it to the instant pot. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds. Add 1.5 cups of water, and mix really well.

Close the lid, select pressure cook for 5 minutes at high pressure. Let the pressure release naturally for 8 minutes. Then carefully quick release, then open the lid.

Meanwhile, mix the teriyaki sauce that has cornstarch in it so that the cornstarch that has settled will mix in again. Then heat that mixture in a microwave or in a skillet until the sauce thickens a little bit.

Remove the fried rice from the instant pot into a large bowl and fluff it. Then drizzle the thickened teriyaki sauce all over, but don't completely mix it so that there are swirls of some concentrated teriyaki sauce all over in the fried rice. You can also serve half of that sauce on the side instead of mixing all up, for people who want that extra punch of the teriyaki sauce, while eating the fried rice.

Top it with Green Onions, and more sesame seeds, and serve. Notes You can also make this with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa, pressure cook it for 4 minutes Stove top: Soak the white basmati rice for 20 mins then drain. Folllow steps 1,2 from above. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds and drained rice. Add 3 cups of water, and mix. Partially cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 to 17 minutes. Then Follow step 4 to thicken the remaining teriyaki sauce. Open the lid, fluff the rice then Swirl in the thickened sauce. Garnish and serve Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice Amount Per Serving Calories 438 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 730mg 32% Potassium 378mg 11% Carbohydrates 88g 29% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 4658IU 93% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 140mg 14% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice:

soy sauce – the dark kind is recommended here. You could also use tamari to make this gluten-free

maple syrup, molasses, and sugar for sweetness and that signature dark color

plenty of minced fresh ginger and garlic are a must for making anything teriyaki

rice wine vinegar adds some more tang to the frying sauce

cornstarch helps thicken the teriyaki sauce

sesame seeds are great addition as they add some crunch and a nice nutty aroma to this recipe

white rice washed and soaked for 15 minutes – I recommend long grain rice

veggies: I use zucchini, stir fry mix, peppers, carrots, peas, etc but you can mix it up

extra firm tofu works best here. Make sure to press it before you cut it into small pieces

Tips & Substitutions:

About the peas – feel free to add them right in the end if you want them to maintain their gorgeous green color. When cooked for the entire duration they might look a bit grey and less attractive. For a simple dinner, I don’t mind them that way but if company is coming, add them in once the pressure has been released. The heat from the rice cooks them in a minute.

You can also make this recipe with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa, pressure cook it for only 4 minutes.

To make this without tofu, you can add in 1 cup of slightly mashed chickpeas instead.

Mix the soy sauce, maple syrup, sugar, ginger, garlic, vinegar, molasses and water, until well combined. Reserve half of the sauce. Add the sesame seeds to one half of the sauce, and add cornstarch to the other half of the sauce.

In an instant pot, select sauté then add 2 tsp of oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the tofu until it is golden on some sides.

Switch off sauté. drain the rice and add it to the instant pot. Add in the vegetables, salt, pepper, and half of the teriyaki sauce that has sesame seeds. Add 1.5 cups of water, and mix really well.

Close the lid, select pressure cook for 5 minutes at high pressure. Let the pressure release naturally for 8 minutes. Then carefully quick release, then open the lid.

Meanwhile, mix the teriyaki sauce that has cornstarch in it so that the cornstarch that has settled will mix in again. Then heat that mixture in a microwave or in a skillet until the sauce thickens a little bit.

Remove the fried rice from the instant pot into a large bowl and fluff it. Then drizzle the thickened teriyaki sauce all over, but don’t completely mix it so that there are swirls of some concentrated teriyaki sauce all over in the fried rice.

You can also serve half of that sauce on the side instead of mixing all up, for people who want that extra punch of the teriyaki sauce, while eating the fried rice.

Top it with Green Onions, and more sesame seeds, and serve. You can also make this with different grains such as quinoa, or millet. For quinoa, pressure cook it for 4 minutes.

WHICH RICE SHALL I USE FOR MAKING TERIYAKI FRIED RICE?

I would recommend long-grain rice for making this recipe. It holds its shape better and stays separate when cooked. Basmati rice is great but you can also go for Jasmine rice.