My Homemade Jo Jo Potatoes are crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside and they’re sure to become your new favorite side dish or game day snack! They can be baked or pan-fried.

Who’s obsessed with Jo Jo potatoes? What potatoes? Don’t feel bad if you don’t know what I’m talking about here! Just know that if you love potato wedges and fries, these babies are something that you’ve missed out on your whole life! Jo jo Potatoes – these are seriously GOOD. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside, with a glorious coating of golden browned breading, baked or pan-fried to absolute potato perfection!

What are Jo JO Potatoes?

Jo Jo Potatoes are potatoes wedges that are (sometimes) preboiled, then coated in seasoned flour and a batter and fried to crispy, golden-brown perfection. The outsides are nice and crisp, the insides are fluffy like a perfectly baked potato.

These upgraded potato wedges make a wonderful side dish, TV snack, or a shared appetizer, and are typically served with lots of different sauces and condiments like plain or seasoned sour cream, ketchup, or barbecue sauce! Also so good with Ranch Dressing or any vegan Ranch Dip. I’ll list my favorite dips for this vegan version in a second.

You might find these special potato wedges as a gas station snack but they can also be part of any diner breadbasket of the midwest, upper midwest, and Pacific Northwest.

What is the difference between JoJo and potato wedges?

A true Jojo potato is a potato cut into eight segments, breaded with flour and batter – like fried chicken, and cooked in a pressure fryer. Well, I don’t have a pressure fryer and I bet you don’t either but that’s ok! You can either bake these in the oven or pan-fry them! Also, a true jo jo is served with ranch. In the tips section, I list my favorite vegan dips for these.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Jo Jo Potatoes (Vegan) My Homemade Jo Jo Potato Wedges are crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside and they're sure to become your new favorite side dish or game day snack! Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 158 kcal Author: Vegan Richa

1 tablespoon rice flour or fine cornmeal

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tsp of garlic powder

½ tsp of onion powder

½ tsp of black pepper

¼ tsp celery seed

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp baking powder

½ cup Non-Dairy Milk

2 tsp oil Plus more for baking or pan frying

2 tsp hot sauce Instructions Boil the russet potatoes : slice the russet potatoes into wedges and add to a large saucepan filled with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook for 2-4 minutes or until a fork just about starts to get easily into the potato slices, not overcooked. Immediately strain. Wash with some cold water, and set aside.

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients, the flours, salt, spices and mix well. Add the potatoes to this bowl to coat in the flour mixture then remove the excess flour from the potatoes by tapping the potatoes and then place them on a plate.

Make the batter by adding the oil, hot sauce, and 1/4 cup of Non-Dairy milk to the remaining flour mix, mix in. then add milk 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a smooth batter, you don't want the batter to be too thick but also not too thin so that it doesn't stick to the potatoes. You might or might not need more milk depending on how much flour stuck to the potatoes and was left

Take your flour coated potatoes and dip in the batter. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet or a greased baking dish if you're planning to bake them. To bake: Bake at 425 degrees F (215 c) for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and crisp on the outside.You can brush some oil after a 15-minute mark to make them crispier. Lighter colored potatoes in post pics are baked To Pan Fry: Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a cast-iron skillet or any thick bottom skillet. Once hot add your battered potatoes and cook until golden brown on all sides.

Serve with ranch, or ketchup, or hot sauce. Notes For slicing, I usually slice them about an inch thick but you can make thinner slices or thicker slices.

You can adjust the flavor to preference, and add more salt and spices if you like to the batter for additional flavor. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Jo Jo Potatoes (Vegan) Amount Per Serving Calories 158 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 537mg 23% Potassium 515mg 15% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 304IU 6% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 71mg 7% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

potatoes: we are using baking or Russet potatoes, they have a lot of starch in them

For the batter, we use a mix of all-purpose flour and rice flour or cornmeal

the spice mix is a blend of salt and Southern condiments like paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, celery seeds and cayenne.

baking powder for that crispy coating

Non-Dairy Milk for thinning out the batter

oil – anything that has a high smoking point

hot sauce – your favorite kind. Frank’s works great and isn’t too spicy

Tips:

For slicing, I usually slice them about an inch thick but you can make thinner slices or thicker slices.

You can adjust the flavor to preference, and add more salt and spices if you like to the batter for additional flavor.

Serve these with vegan ranch, or my cilantro lime dip. Another great dip for these would be my vegan chipotle ranch or my garlic tahini dip.

How to make Jo Jo Potatoes

Boil the russet potatoes, slice the russet potatoes and add to a large saucepan filled with water, bring to a boil and cook for 2 to 4 minutes or until a fork just about starts to get into the potato slices, not overcooked. Immediately strain. Wash with some cold water, and set aside.

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients, the flours, salt, spices and mix well. Add the potatoes to this bowl to coat in the flour mixture then remove the excess flour from the potatoes by tapping the potatoes and then place them on a different plate.

Make the batter by adding the oil, hot sauce, and 1/4 cup of Non-Dairy milk, then add milk 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a smooth batter, you don’t want the batter to be too thick but also not too thin so that it doesn’t stick to the potatoes.

Take your flour-coated potatoes and dip them in the batter. Place on a parchment line baking sheet or a greased baking dish if you’re planning to bake them.

To bake Jo Jo Potatoes:

Bake at 425 degrees F (215 c) for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and crisp on the outside.You can brush some oil after a 15-minute mark to make them crispier

To Pan Fry Jo Jo Potatoes:

Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a cast-iron skillet or any thick bottom skillet. Once hot add your battered potatoes and cook until golden brown on all sides.

Serve with or ketchup, or hot sauce.