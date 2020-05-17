Vegan Richa

Lemon & Poppy Seed Vegan Baked Oatmeal – Healthy

For a Healthy Baked Oatmeal Recipe that tastes like a lemon and poppy seed muffin, look no further than this gluten-free and vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Oatmeal. Jump to Recipe

side view of a serving of baked lemon poppy seed baked oatmeal

This Healthy Vegan Baked Oatmeal is a comforting and cozy start to the day – and guess what? It tastes like a Lemon and Poppy Seed Muffin. The type of muffin that reminds us of road trips, picnics, bake sales, and all kinds of light-hearted springtime fun, or is that just me?

I used to be all about that bowl of steaming porridge oats in the morning….. lol nope that was not me, I never liked oats! Until I discovered the beauty of baked oatmeal. Since I started making baked oatmeal, I’ve fallen in love with the cakey texture and I LOVE  how you can make a big casserole dish in advance and portion it out for a healthy vegan breakfast all week long.

Plus you get to play around with so many fun and seasonal flavor options.  Have you tried my PB&J Baked Oatmeal, my Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal or Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal. Bookmark them, oatmeal lovers, and thank me later.

Anyways, this is a one-casserole recipe and it is super simple to make – even on a weekday, though I like to prepare it on Sundays to take the edge off Monday mornings! It takes just minutes to put together. Then bake, slice, and serve warm or cold!
overhead shot of a square of healthy vegan baked poppyseed lemon oatmeal topped with coconut whipped cream

Sweetness and lemon flavor are customizable so go as hard on the maple or the lemon zest as you see fit. The beauty of vegan baking is that you can always taste the batter before baking because there aren’t many “unsafe” ingredients that you cannot eat raw.

To make this baked oatmeal recipe even better, it can also be made in advance then portioned into individual bags or containers for a quick breakfast. This is a lifesaver on Monday mornings!

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan baked oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • old fashioned rolled oats work best for baked oatmeals. They cook faster than steel-cut oats, absorb more liquid, and hold their shape well during cooking.
  • baking powder for leavening.
  • chia seeds add healthy omega-3 and some binding. You can also use flaxseed meal.
  • poppy seeds – You find them in the bulk section of your grocery store.
  • shredded coconut for some extra moisture.
  • non-dairy milk such as almond, oat, soy, or light coconut.
  • apple sauce – mashed/pureed fruit help to give this baked oatmeal a muffin-like texture and some moisture. You can either use store-bought unsweetened apple sauce or make your own applesauce by pureeing cooked or canned apples.
  • lemon juice and/or zest for that zing.
  • maple syrup for some additional sweetness. While the applesauce adds some natural sweetness, I usually add maple syrup to the batter. Everyone’s palate is different, so I recommend you taste the oatmeal batter before baking.

 

Tips and Substitutions:

  • Top the healthy baked oatmeal with nuts or spices, and serve with maple syrup or whipped coconut cream.
  • This recipe would probably also work with mashed banana instead of apple sauce but there will be a bit of the flavor
  • You can reheat the refrigerated oatmeal in a microwave or in the oven for 10 mins or so to crisp it up.
  • To substitute the oats, you can use other grain flakes such as quinoa or rice.
  • To Double: Double the ingredients. If you suspect the mixture has too much liquid, add a few tbsp more rolled oats. Bake in a 9 by 13-inch pan for 40 to 45 mins.

How to make Healthy Lemon & Poppyseed Vegan Baked Oatmeal

overhead shot of a casserole dish filled with rolled oats and chia seeds

In a 9×9 or 7×11 or similar baking dish, add the oats, baking powder, salt, chia seeds, poppy seeds, and coconut and mix well

rolled oats and chia seeds being mixed with plant based milk to make baked oatmeal

Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until well combined. Even the mixture out with a spatula.

overhead shot of freshly baked vegan baked poppyseed and lemon oatmeal in a white casserole dish

Bake at 350F (180C) for 35 -40 minutes or until golden on the edges. The oatmeal should be lightly browned, slightly crisp on top and around the edges. A knife inserted will come out mostly clean with wet crumbs.

Let it cool for 10 mins to allow for clean slices, and then cut into squares and serve with maple syrup or whipped coconut cream and fruits or berries.

How to store Baked Oatmeal?

To store this vegan baked oatmeal, let the oatmeal cool completely and then cut or scoop into portions. You can refrigerate it for up to 4 days, or freeze individually wrapped squares for up to a month.

 

side view of a serving of baked lemon poppy seed baked oatmeal
