Loaded Vegan Baked Potato Wedges – These crispy baked potato wedges are perfection! Baked until crispy and topped with vegan cashew cheese sauce, tofu bacon, and scallions. These just might be potato perfection!

This easy recipe for Baked Loaded Potato Wedges will blow you away with the delicious combo of crispy baked potatoes, tofu bacon bits, and a creamy vegan cashew cheese sauce.

While you could eat these loaded potato wedges as a meal or side dish, I love serving these as a shared appetizer or a Game Day snack. Having a few is delicious, but having a whole sheet pan on your own is quite gluttonous so you might want to share. If you’re hosting a party, a movie night or a game day get-together, make sure to put these delicious loaded potato wedges on the menu and you will be everyone’s favorite!

These Vegan Cheesy Potato Wedges are perfect for when you’re craving something cheesy and comforting. The potatoes are baked not fried. They are baked on the same sheet pan as the tofu bacon which makes for easy clean-up. While the potato wedges are baking, we whip up my favorite vegan cashew cheese sauce. It only takes minutes and you’ll love the creamy rich texture. I like to make some extra and serve pasta with vegan cheese sauce and bacon the next day. You can also slice the potatoes into halves to make loaded baked potatoes!

More Vegan Game Day Foods & Snacks

Print Recipe Baked Potato Wedges with Creamy Cheese Sauce and Tofu Bacony Bits Loaded Vegan Baked Potato Wedges - These crispy baked potato wedges are perfection! Baked until crispy and topped with vegan cashew cheese sauce, tofu bacon, and scallions. These just might be potato perfection! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 363 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 3 - 4 russet potatoes

2 teaspoons oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the cheese sauce: 3/4 cup ( 96.75 g ) raw cashews

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 clove of garlic

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon ground dry mustard or 1/2 teaspoon of stoneground mustard

1 cup ( 250 ml ) water

1 teaspoon flour use corn starch or tapioca starch for gluten-free

generous dash of black pepper For the tofu bacony bits: 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) of firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes

1 1/2 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 teaspoons oil

1 1/2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of sugar or maple syrup

A few drops of liquid smoke optional Instructions To make potatoes, slice the potatoes into the wedge size that you want and add to a large saucepan filled with water.

Bring to a boil. Then continue to boil for 3-4 minutes or until the potatoes are just starting to get soft. Drain and pat well to dry for a few minutes.

Then toss the potatoes with oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For tofu bacony bits: slice up the tofu into small cubes then add the rest of the ingredients to the tofu bowl and toss well to coat.

Spread these tofu cubes on another parchment lined baking sheet or a different parchment paper on the same baking sheet with your potatoes. Tofu might get cooked faster than the potatoes, so use a separate sheet. Spread it in an even single layer.

Put it in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 c) . Check after 15 minutes if the tofu is starting to get crisp on the edges. Move the tofu around so that the tofu can crisp evenly .

Remove the tofu once it's crispy depending on your oven. It might be done at 25 minutes or 30 minutes.

Remove the potatoes when they are getting brown on some edges. That might take another 5-10 minutes.

Make your cheese sauce by blending all of the ingredients until smooth. Transfer this cheese mixture into a saucepan over medium heat and cook it until the mixture has thickened evenly.

You want to keep stirring it frequently because it will start to clump at the bottom.

Once thickened, remove from heat. Serve the fries topped with the cheese sauce, tofu bacony bits, and green onion, and some black pepper if you like. Notes Nut-free: use my nutfree queso

use my nutfree queso You can soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes and then drain. Soaking them in hot water speeds up the process and helps them blend up creamy.

I usually just use unsoaked cashews and blend them for a minute in a blender. Then I let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes and then blend it again. Letting it sit is like an automatic soak of the blended cashews Nutrition Nutrition Facts Baked Potato Wedges with Creamy Cheese Sauce and Tofu Bacony Bits Amount Per Serving Calories 363 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 653mg 28% Potassium 931mg 27% Carbohydrates 41g 14% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 15g 30% Vitamin A 60IU 1% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 99mg 10% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

russet potatoes work best for making potato wedges

as a seasoning, we use a simple blend of salt and black pepper

the vegan cheese sauce is a simple blend of soaked cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, onion powder, salt and ground mustard

a small amount of flour thickens the cheese sauce upon heating. You can use corn starch or tapioca starch for gluten-free

for making the tofu bacon we need firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then tossed in a sweet & smoky mix of soy sauce, oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and sugar

for extra smokiness, add a couple of drops of liquid smoke

Tips:

I recommend you use Russet Potatoes in this recipe. Their high-starch content makes them the perfect choice when making fries and wedges.

You can soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes and then drain. Soaking them in hot water speeds up the process and helps them blend up creamy.

I usually just use unsoaked cashews and blend them for a minute in a blender. Then I let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes and then blend it again. Letting it sit is like an automatic soak of the blended cashews

How to make Loaded Vegan Potato Wedges:

To make potatoes, slice the potatoes into the wedge size that you want and add to a large saucepan filled with water. Bring to a boil and boil for 3-4 minutes or until the potatoes are just starting to get soft. Drain and pat well to dry for a few minutes.

Toss the potato wedges with a mixture of oil, salt, and pepper then spread them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For tofu bacony bits: slice up the pressed tofu into small cubes then add the rest of the tofu bacon ingredients into the tofu bowl and toss everything well to coat.

Spread the seasoned tofu cubes on another parchment-lined baking sheet or, if you have a big sheet pan on a different parchment paper on the same baking sheet along with your potatoes. You want to have it separate because tofu might get cooked faster than the potatoes.

Put it in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 c). Check after 15 minutes if the tofu is starting to get crisp on the edges.

Move the tofu around so that it can crisp up evenly.

Remove the tofu once it’s crispy depending on your oven. It might be done in 25 minutes or 30 minutes. Remove the potatoes wedges when they are getting brown around the edges. That might take another 5-10 minutes.



Make your cheese sauce by blending all of the ingredients in a high-speed blender until nice and smooth.

Transfer this cheese mixture into a saucepan over medium heat and place it on medium heat until the mixture has thickened evenly. You want to keep stirring frequently because it will start to clump at the bottom.

Once the cheese sauce has thickened, remove the pot from the heat. Serve the baked potato wedges topped with the cheese sauce, tofu bacony bits, and green onion, and some black pepper if you like.

Love the Cheese & Tofu Bacon Combo?

For lovers of all things cheese and tofu bacon: You can also use this cheese sauce and bacony bits to make pasta. Cool pasta and toss in the cheese sauce topped with the bacony bits and serve!