Tuck into this Vegan Chocolate Banana Bread made with a simple dairy-free and egg-free batter swirled together into a beautiful marbled pattern. Topped with plenty of vegan chocolate chips this loaf makes for a decadent sweet breakfast treat! Oil-free option included.

If you like Banana Bread in general and the chocolatey kind in particular, then I have a treat for you today! Marbled Vegan Chocolate Banana Bread, ladies and gents! Doesn’t marbling just make everything look better? And honestly, the looks DO matter, especially when we’re talking sweet and decadent vegan treats! This gorgeous Chocolate Banana Loaf combines the goodness of dark chocolate and ripe bananas to form a loaf of sliceable banana bliss.

This Marbled Vegan Chocolate Banana Bread is so rich and decadent. Despite the fancy marbled swirl design, it’s actually quite easy to make. I am not a fan of making intricate, layered cakes and fancy desserts – I am not a pastry chef and my time is limited and I am pretty sure some of you can identify here! But I still want my baked goods to look pretty and this vegan chocolate banana bread is the kind of minimum-effort -> maximum-effect recipe I LOVE.

So how do I turn this humble vegan banana bread in a fancy marbled loaf? Well, you simply layer the dark and bright batter in your loaf pan, drag around a toothpick in the batter, and it will bake up into something gorgeous and coffee shop-worthy.

This vegan chocolate banana bread recipe seriously feels like you’re eating an actual slice of cake, it’s that moist and decadent.

Despite being fluffy and moist, baking this dairy-free chocolate banana bread doesn’t require opening a jar of applesauce that will then be forgotten in the back of the fridge for weeks. Also – no flax eggs needed!

Ingredients for making Vegan Marbled Chocolate Banana Bread:

mashed banana – we use it both for flavor and sweetness so the bananas should be ripe. Use 2 large or 3 medium ones. They are great egg replacers so for this recipe, there’s no need for adding flax eggs.

– we use it both for flavor and sweetness so the bananas should be ripe. Use 2 large or 3 medium ones. They are great egg replacers so for this recipe, there’s no need for adding flax eggs. additional sweetness is added by mixing in either 1/3 cup of light brown sugar or coconut sugar as well as 1/4 cup of maple syrup.

or coconut sugar as well as 1/4 cup of maple syrup. For some extra flavor, I like adding vanilla extract and cinnamon or both. You could also add some nutmeg or chai spice.

Adding 2 tbsp of oil to the batter makes for additional moisture.

to the batter makes for additional moisture. We are using 1/3 cup almond milk and 1 tsp vinegar instead of cow milk or buttermilk! You’ll see it works like a charm.

and 1 tsp vinegar instead of cow milk or buttermilk! You’ll see it works like a charm. I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat or spelt flour to make this loaf a bit more wholesome and add 1/4 cup of almond flour for additional moistness

or spelt flour to make this loaf a bit more wholesome and add 1/4 cup of almond flour for additional moistness The gorgeous rise in this vegan banana bread is achieved by mixing baking powder and baking soda

To achieve that gorgeous marbled effect, we “dye” part of the vegan banana bread batter with cocoa powder. I use unsweetened all-natural cocoa powder for this recipe to make this loaf extra chocolatey.

Tips for making this recipe:

To make this refined sugar-free, use coconut sugar.

use coconut sugar. Want to make this loaf oil-free? You can omit the oil and add a tbsp of unsweetened shredded coconut instead.

You can omit the oil and add a tbsp of unsweetened shredded coconut instead. This loaf makes a great gift, and leftover slices can also be frozen for a rainy day when you need something sweet.

I decided to add some vegan chocolate chips to the top both for presentation and because in my book there’s absolutely no such thing as too much chocolate. Feel free to skip them. You can also use chopped up bars of vegan chocolate instead of chocolate chips.

to the top both for presentation and because in my book there’s absolutely no such thing as too much chocolate. Feel free to skip them. You can also use chopped up bars of vegan chocolate instead of chocolate chips. To make this banana chocolate loaf extra fancy, you could frost it with vegan chocolate frosting like a cake, or serve it with jam or vegan butter. If you frost it, you can skip the chocolate chips.

How to make Vegan Chocolate Banana Bread:

Preheat the oven to 365F (185 C) and line 9×5 inch pan with parchment. In a bowl mix all the wet ingredients until well combined

In another bowl mix the flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well. Add 1 3/4 cup of the dry flour mixture to the wet ingredient bowl and mix in, making sure not to overmix. Add the rest of the dry flour mix 1 tbsp at a time, until batter is stiff like a muffin batter.

Divide the batter into two bowls.

For the chocolate layer, mix the cocoa in a small bowl with 3 tbsp of boiling water, mix this into the first bowl.

In the second bowl, add 1-2 tbsp of boiling water and mix in so that mixture is not that thick.

Now you can assemble the loaf as you like with whatever pattern. I usually alternate the batters and spread them out for a marble effect.

Once all of the batter is finished, top with the mini chocolate chips.

Bake for 55-60 minutes. Check for doneness by inserting a toothpick in the center of the loaf. Cool the chocolate banana loaf for 10 minutes before taking it out of the pan, cool completely before slicing.

How to store Vegan Banana Bread:

You can store this vegan chocolate banana bread on the counter for a day in a covered container or refrigerate for up to 5 days. Single slices can be frozen.

