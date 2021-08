This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. If you skip the bread, it’s a great chickpea salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck!

What’s not to love about nutty, creamy, and deliciously nourishing chickpeas. I constantly find new ways to enjoy and prepare chickpeas.

When smashed, chickpeas are tender and absorb just about any flavor you add to them. Perfect for making sandwich fillings. My buffalo chickpea sandwiches and Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Sandwiches have become reader favorites on my blog, so here’s a Mediterranean Sandwich recipe using our favorite legume. Refreshing and perfect summer lunch! Make this sandwich while it’s still warm out.

Print Recipe Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad with sun dried tomato, tahini and Za’atar makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. Soyfree and nutfree. Skip the bread and serve with lettuce cups for Glutenfree! It’s also a great salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck! Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 561 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chickpea salad: 15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

1/2 cup red bell pepper chopped

1/4 cup green onions chopped

3 tablespoons sun dried tomatoes chopped

2 tablespoons Kalamata Olives chopped

1 tablespoon dates or raisins chopped ,optional

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon zatar optional

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup parsley chopped

1/4 cup mint chopped For the dressing: 1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons tahini

1-2 tablespoons hot water For the rest of the salad bread slices or you can also put the chickpea salad in a wrap or in a bowl to make them gluten-free.

Crispy greens or sliced tomatoes or cucumber as needed. Instructions In a bowl, add the chickpeas. Mash until 3/4 of the chickpeas are mashed. Add red bell pepper, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, dates, all the spices, salt, parsley, and mint, Mix well

In another bowl, mix the tahini with lemon juice and 1 tablespoon hot water. Mix it until the tahini starts to get light and fluffy. You can add another tablespoon of water if it is getting too thick.

Once the mixture is light and fluffy, add it to the chickpea bowl and mix well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If the mixture is dry (depends on the chickpea brand and tahini) add in more tahini and water and mix.

You can let this mixture chill for at least an hour for the flavors to double up.

Then assemble your sandwich. Add some layers of tomatoes or crispy greens. Top with the chickpea salad and another bread and serve.

You can also use the chickpea salad in a wrap or serve it as a part of a bowl to make it gluten-free. Notes Nutrition does not include bread

Glutenfree : put the chickpea salad in a wrap or in a bowl to make gluten-free. Or pick gluten-free bread.

: put the chickpea salad in a wrap or in a bowl to make gluten-free. Or pick gluten-free bread. Crunch: use sunflower seeds or chopped toasted walnuts or pecans to the chickpea filling for some extra crunch

Not huge on chickpeas? You can use other cooked beans such as navy beans, white northern, or cannellini.



Add 1/2 cup chopped artichoke hearts for variation.

Add in some spinach for variation. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 561 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 676mg 29% Potassium 1325mg 38% Carbohydrates 81g 27% Fiber 22g 92% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 26g 52% Vitamin A 2999IU 60% Vitamin C 82mg 99% Calcium 227mg 23% Iron 11mg 61% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Can I make the chickpea salad ahead of time?

Yes, you can. Actually, the flavor of this chickpeas salad develops as it sits, so it might even get better. Just make sure to chill it for some time before serving.