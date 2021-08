This Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole gets a delicious Mexican flair with layers of roasted potatoes, onion and bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, vegan cheese, and fluffy tofu eggs seasoned with taco spice. Your whole family will gobble this easy brunch recipe up! Nut-free + gluten-free option.

I love me a good breakfast casserole and today we are adding a Mexican twist to it!

This easy Vegan Mexican Casserole is my new favorite weekend brunch recipe. I guess you could call it Mexican Egg Casserole or Mexican Egg Bake. Essentially, it is vegan tofu eggs mixed with some pre-baked veggies, some bread, and some vegan cheese shreds then all baked in a casserole dish. It is almost like a vegan egg souffle dish packed with vegetables. You can also add in some cooked beans if you like to make it even more hearty.

Now let’s talk about the seasonings because that is where we get the Mexican flavors in. Taco seasoning and chipotle chili powder are your best friends for whenever you want to add a pinch of fiesta to any dish.

I make my own taco spice using this taco seasoning recipe but storebought is fine as well. Making your own is quick and easy and takes mere minutes using common spices you probably already have, so it’s worth checking out the recipe. When made at home, you can also adjust the flavor and heat to preference.

Back to the vegan Mexican casserole – we use a mix of pre-roasted veggies and veggies as add ons. Pre-roasting the potatoes, onion and bell peppers before adding to vegan tofu “egg” mixture is necessary to allow for them to cook. And we all love that aroma of roasted bell peppers and charred onions, don’t we? It makes this vegan egg casserole taste a bit like fajitas.

MORE SAVORY BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Print Recipe Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole This Vegan Mexican Egg casserole gets a delicious Mexican flair with layers of roasted potatoes, onion and bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, cheese, and fluffy tofu eggs seasoned with taco spice. You while family will gobble this easy brunch recipe up! Nut-free + gluten-free option. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 167 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Ingredients: 1 tsp oil

1 yukon gold potato cubed small

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/2 tsp chipotle pepper flakes

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp taco seasoning For the Egg Mixture 14 oz soft or firm tofu

2 tsp flour ot use cornstarch for Glutenfree

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp indian sulfur salt Kala Namak

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp ground mustard

1 tsp taco seasoning

3/4 cup water to add later 1 tomato chopped or 1/2 cup salsa

1/2 cup ( 78 g ) frozen spinach thawed and squeezed or 1 cup fresh spinach

2 slices bread toasted and chopped, or you can omit this to make it gluten-free and add in some black beans, or chorizo.

vegan Cheese to top optional Instructions Add oil to a 9x9 inch baking dish. Add in the potato, onion, peppers, and the taco seasoning, salt, and chipotle pepper flakes and toss well to coat.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190c) for 16-18 minutes, or until the potatoes are almost done. Meanwhile, blend the egg mixture ingredients until smooth.

Add the egg mixture to the baking dish. Add in the spinach, tomato or salsa, and the bread, and mix in.

Even it out with a spatula. top it with some vegan cheese shreds. then bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the center is set, and not liquid.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Notes If you plan to use vegan sausage or chorizo, add it to the potato mixture so that it gets golden brown, and then add in your egg mixture. Serve with hot sauce or make an egg sauce Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 167 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 608mg 26% Potassium 627mg 18% Carbohydrates 24g 8% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 3133IU 63% Vitamin C 39mg 47% Calcium 104mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

any breakfast casserole needs potatoes – I use Yukon gold potato here.

onion and red bell pepper are great here and will be roasted along with the potatoes. If you don’t like onion, skip them and add some onion powder, if wanted.

later on, we add fresh spinach and tomatoes or salsa – those don’t have to bake

Cubed day-old slices of bread or toast add some texture! And yes, it NEEDS to be toasted!

Chipotle pepper flakes and taco seasoning bring on the Mexican flair

the base of our vegan egg mixture is blended soft or firm tofu

flour is added to thicken the egg mix while baking

turmeric for that golden egg color

I like to use a mix of salt and Indian Sulfur Salt (kala namak) to get that eggy taste into the egg sauce. Sulfur salt smells pretty intense, similar to hard-boiled eggs. If that sounds a bit scary to you, feel free to skip it but I recommend you try it.

(kala namak) to get that eggy taste into the egg sauce. Sulfur salt smells pretty intense, similar to hard-boiled eggs. If that sounds a bit scary to you, feel free to skip it but I recommend you try it. apart from salt and pepper we also add some ground mustard and taco seasoning to the eggs for some more oomph

in traditional egg casseroles, the eggs make the casserole rise. Here we use baking powder for the same effect.

Tips:

You want to make sure your potatoes are cubed small and evenly.

For gluten-free use gluten-free bread and cornstarch or gluten-free flour for thickening

use gluten-free bread and cornstarch or gluten-free flour for thickening Make sure your sandwich bread is vegan. Some have eggs or milk powder added. At the bottom of the nutrition information, it will say if it contains eggs or dairy.

Want the casserole extra? Add some vegan cheese shreds to to the tofu egg mix as well

Vegan sausage would be another great addition. If you plan to use vegan sausage or chorizo, add it to the potato mixture so that it gets golden brown, and then add in your egg mixture.

How to make Vegan Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Add oil to a 9×9 inch baking dish. Slice and dice your veggies. Now add in the potato, onion, peppers, and the taco seasoning, salt, and chipotle pepper flakes and toss well to coat.

Bake the taco spiced veggies at 375 degrees F for 16-18 minutes, or until the potatoes are almost done. Meanwhile, blend the egg mixture ingredients until smooth.

Add the egg mixture to the baking dish. Add in the spinach, tomato or salsa, and the bread, and mix in.

Even it out with a spatula. top it with some vegan cheese shreds. then bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the center is set, and not liquid.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

How to serve Mexican Egg Casserole

You can serve this casserole with some hot sauce, or make an egg sauce, and serve with that.

MEAL PREP:

This vegan Mexican breakfast casserole will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days, so it’s perfect for meal prep! You can also freeze some leftovers and thaw/reheat as needed, though the texture will be slightly different.