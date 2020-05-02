Don’t spend hours making pizza dough and try this easy vegan no-yeast pizza dough recipe for a quick pizza fix! Yeast-free Vegan Pizza Dough from scratch made out simple ingredients! Jump to Recipe

Pizza lovers, this vegan no yeast pizza dough recipe is for you!

Home is where the pizza is, right? I LOVE me a slice of pizza and there are already all kinds of pizza recipes on the blog. Classic ones like Margherita, and pretty special ones such as BBQ Sweet Potato, some with regular crusts, some with tortilla crust or gluten-free crusts. Today, we add my new favorite quick fix for all those spontaneous pizza cravings! Yeast-free crust!

Those of you who love homemade pizza as much as I do know that yeasted dough can take time and that’s why I created this quick Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe that uses NO yeast! Ain’t nobody got time for that dough to rise until doubled in size, right? Especially in winter, when it takes hours.

This is a great dough to get you in the kitchen with friends, your kids, and family making pizza from scratch. I guarantee you that you will get this into the oven in 15 minutes flat!



How do you make pizza dough from scratch without yeast?

You would think that yeast is the one ingredient any pizza dough needs the most as it is the primary leavening agent, meaning it’s what causes the pizza dough to rise

But is yeast necessary for pizza dough? I guess it depends on your expectation and cultural background. Ask any Italian and they would tell you that it is “imposibile” to skip the yeast.

However, I find I can use a blend of baking soda and baking powder instead of yeast for this vegan pizza dough recipe and get a result that is not only 100 % “delizioso” but also stupid easy.

While yeast provides nice flavor it is not necessary to create a delicious homemade vegan pizza. The recipe can be made and the whole pizza can be baked in a fraction of the time it takes to make traditional yeasted pizza dough.

This is a great easy weeknight dinner recipe to make with the kids as it really is foolproof. This is something any baker of any level of experience can make.

Ingredients for making Yeast-free Pizza Dough:

non-dairy milk , such as almond soy or light coconut

, such as almond soy or light coconut vinegar – reacts with the baking powder and help to raise the dough without yeast

reacts with the baking powder and help to raise the dough without yeast extra virgin olive oil – use the good stuff to add a wonderful Mediterranean flavor

– use the good stuff to add a wonderful Mediterranean flavor all-purpose flour – for health reasons, you could try making this pizza dough recipe with whole wheat flour but it will crisp up more and be a bit more like a flatbread or chapati pizza.

– for health reasons, you could try making this pizza dough recipe with whole wheat flour but it will crisp up more and be a bit more like a flatbread or chapati pizza. baking powder and baking soda – The dough’s raising agents, which activate once you add the water, so there is no waiting around for proofing dough

– The dough’s raising agents, which activate once you add the water, so there is no waiting around for proofing dough dried oregano and salt as seasonings

Tips and Substitutions:

For super crispy edges, brush olive oil on the crust before baking. I like to use leftover oil from any marinated veggies like olives, bell peppers, or artichokes for this one because it adds more flavoring.

Add any dry fresh herb into your dough for extra flavor.

I like to bake the dough on parchment paper because it keeps the dough softer and prevents it from getting too hard.

Forgot to add spices to the dough? Another way to add flavor to the crust is to brush it with garlic oil or herb oil before and/or after baking.

The baked pizza can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and you can freeze the unbaked pizza as well as the baked pizza for up to a month.

Warm the water and nondairy milk until lukewarm, mix in the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar.

In another bowl mix in rest of the dried ingredients, until they are well combined Add the dry ingredients to the wet bowl and mix.

Press and mix or use your hands to lightly knead. Depending on the non-dairy milk and the flour used you might need a tsp or so more water to get the dough together. As soon as the dough forms, bring it together and cover the bowl and let it sit for half an hour.

Remove the dough from the bowl and spread it using a rolling pin or hands on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use flour if the dough is sticky to help spread.

Put your favorite pizza sauce on top, veggies and vegan cheese or other toppings of choice.

Bake at 425F (220C) for 16-18 minutes depending on the size of the pizza and thickness of the crust.

Broil for half a minute to brown if needed and then take the pizza out of the oven, let it sit for a minute and slice and serve.

Topping ideas for making Vegan No-Yeast Pizza:

sautéed mushrooms

vegan Parmesan cheese or any of these homemade vegan cheeses

fresh herbs

arugula

tomato sauce

kalamata olives

pineapple

onions

bell peppers

corn, black beans or chickpeas

