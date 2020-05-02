Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

No Yeast Pizza Dough – Vegan

By 21 Comments

Don’t spend hours making pizza dough and try this easy vegan no-yeast pizza dough recipe for a quick pizza fix! Yeast-free Vegan Pizza Dough from scratch made out simple ingredients! Jump to Recipe

overhead shot of vegan no yeast pizza with vegetable topping

Pizza lovers, this vegan no yeast pizza dough recipe is for you!

Home is where the pizza is, right?  I LOVE me a slice of pizza and there are already all kinds of pizza recipes on the blog. Classic ones like Margherita, and pretty special ones such as BBQ Sweet Potato, some with regular crusts, some with tortilla crust or gluten-free crusts. Today, we add my new favorite quick fix for all those spontaneous pizza cravings! Yeast-free crust!

Those of you who love homemade pizza as much as I do know that yeasted dough can take time and that’s why I created this quick Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe that uses NO yeast! Ain’t nobody got time for that dough to rise until doubled in size, right? Especially in winter, when it takes hours.

This is a great dough to get you in the kitchen with friends, your kids, and family making pizza from scratch. I guarantee you that you will get this into the oven in 15 minutes flat!

a no yeast vegan pizza cut into slices

How do you make pizza dough from scratch without yeast?

You would think that yeast is the one ingredient any pizza dough needs the most as it is the primary leavening agent, meaning it’s what causes the pizza dough to rise

But is yeast necessary for pizza dough? I guess it depends on your expectation and cultural background. Ask any Italian and they would tell you that it is “imposibile” to skip the yeast.

However, I find I can use a blend of baking soda and baking powder instead of yeast for this vegan pizza dough recipe and get a result that is not only 100 % “delizioso” but also stupid easy.

overhead shot of half a vegan pizza

While yeast provides nice flavor it is not necessary to create a delicious homemade vegan pizza. The recipe can be made and the whole pizza can be baked in a fraction of the time it takes to make traditional yeasted pizza dough.

This is a great easy weeknight dinner recipe to make with the kids as it really is foolproof. This is something any baker of any level of experience can make.

overhead shot of ingredients used for making vegan yeast-free pizza dough

Ingredients for making Yeast-free Pizza Dough:

  • non-dairy milk, such as almond soy or light coconut
  • vinegar – reacts with the baking powder and help to raise the dough without yeast
  • extra virgin olive oil – use the good stuff to add a wonderful Mediterranean flavor
  •  all-purpose flour – for health reasons, you could try making this pizza dough recipe with whole wheat flour but it will crisp up more and be a bit more like a flatbread or chapati pizza.
  • baking powder and baking soda – The dough’s raising agents, which activate once you add the water, so there is no waiting around for proofing dough
  • dried oregano and salt as seasonings

Tips and Substitutions:

  • For super crispy edges, brush olive oil on the crust before baking. I like to use leftover oil from any marinated veggies like olives, bell peppers, or artichokes for this one because it adds more flavoring.
  • Add any dry fresh herb into your dough for extra flavor.
  •  I like to bake the dough on parchment paper because it keeps the dough softer and prevents it from getting too hard.
  • Forgot to add spices to the dough? Another way to add flavor to the crust is to brush it with garlic oil or herb oil before and/or after baking.
  • The baked pizza can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and you can freeze the unbaked pizza as well as the baked pizza for up to a month.

overhead shot of a glass bowl with vegan pizza dough

Warm the water and nondairy milk until lukewarm, mix in the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar.

In another bowl mix in rest of the dried ingredients, until they are well combined Add the dry ingredients to the wet bowl and mix.

vegan yeast-free pizza dough being mixed in a glass bowl Press and mix or use your hands to lightly knead. Depending on the non-dairy milk and the flour used you might need a tsp or so more water to get the dough together. As soon as the dough forms, bring it together and cover the bowl and let it sit for half an hour.

rolled out pizza dough on parchment paper

Remove the dough from the bowl and spread it using a rolling pin or hands on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use flour if the dough is sticky to help spread.

overhead shot of unbaked vegan pizza on a baking sheet topped with vegetables and vegan cheese shreds

Put your favorite pizza sauce on top, veggies and vegan cheese or other toppings of choice.

Bake at 425F (220C) for 16-18 minutes depending on the size of the pizza and thickness of the crust.

Broil for half a minute to brown if needed and then take the pizza out of the oven, let it sit for a minute and slice and serve.

overhead shot of freshly baked vegan pizza made with no yeast

Topping ideas for making Vegan No-Yeast Pizza:

overhead shot of a freshly baked vegan pizza cut into wedges

More Pizza Recipes from the blog:

 

overhead shot of vegan pizza made with no yeast pizza dough
Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

No Yeast Pizza Dough - Vegan

Don't spend hours making pizza dough and try this easy vegan no-yeast pizza dough recipe for a quick pizza fix! Yeast-free Vegan Pizza Dough from scratch made out simple ingredients!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time18 mins
Resting30 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Italian
Keyword: no yeast pizza dough, pizza dough without yeast, yeast free pizza recipe
Servings: 2
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) non-dairy milk such as almond soy or light coconut
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) water
  • 1/2 tsp vinegar , white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cup (190 g) flour , I use unbleached all purpose
  • 1/3 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp oregano

Instructions

  • Warm the water and non-dairy milk until lukewarm, mix in the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar
  • In another bowl mix in rest of the dried ingredients, until they are well combined
  • Add the dried ingredients to the wet bowl and mix
  • Press and mix or use your hands to lightly knead. Depending on the nondairy milk and the flour used, you might need a tsp or so more water to get the dough together. As soon as the dough forms, bring it together and cover the bowl and let it sit for half an hour.(15 Mins if near a warm oven)
  • Remove the dough from the bowl and spread it using a rolling pin or hands on a parchment lined baking sheet. use flour if dough is sticky to help spread. Use hands or roll it out.
  • Put your favorite pizza sauce on top, veggies and vegan cheese or other toppings of choice.
  • Bake at 425F (220C) for 16-18 minutes depending on the size of the pizza and thickness of the crust.
  • Broil for half a minute to brown if needed and then take the pizza out of the oven, let it sit for a minute and slice and serve.

Notes

  • for gf crusts and gf yeast free crusts see my gluten-free crusts
  • for super crispy edges, brush olive oil on the crust before baking. You use leftover oil from marinated olives, canned peppers, or artichokes for this one because it adds even more flavoring.
  • Add any dry fresh herb into your dough for extra flavor.
  •  I like to bake the dough on parchment paper because it keeps the dough softer and prevents it from getting too hard.
  • Forgot to add spices to the dough? Another way to add flavor to the crust is to brush it with garlic oil or herb oil before and/or after baking.
  • Store: The baked pizza can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and you can freeze the unbaked (rolled out) pizza as well as the baked pizza for up to a month.
  • The calories do not include any toppings - 1/2 pizza crust adds up to 393 cal, 783 cal for the whole pizza without any toppings. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
No Yeast Pizza Dough - Vegan
Amount Per Serving (1 /2 pizza)
Calories 0
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

  1. I am so excited to make this tomorrow! We’ve been craving pizza but don’t have yeast — so perfect timing!!!

    Reply

    • Ok, we just made this and it was Great!! First time making pizza at home and this will now be our go-to recipe. Thanks!

      Reply

  3. 5 stars
    This is awesome!I was hunting for Yeast for the dough this coronavirus season but the search stops now!

    Reply

  5. This looks great! Can I double it and freeze half the dough for later, or should it be cooked right away?

    Reply

    • Absolutely – just make sure that you let it rise first in its own bowl for half an hour.

      Reply

  6. Thank you so much for this recipe. Have you tried it with white whole wheat flour? Will I need to make adjustments?

    Reply

  11. This looks amazing, thanks for sharing. You’re cheese looks like it melts really well, what vegan cheese did you use?

    Reply

  12. 5 stars
    Hi Richa
    This looks amazing and I will try it today. I have flour.
    I was just speaking with our son – who loves to make his own pizza dough and of course – during Covid 19 – yeast is a luxury – so finding your recipe is a GIFT – thank you.

    I spoke with my son and told him I would forward your recipe and he just said he went to the grocery store in Toronto – and now can’t get flour either. Do you think oat flour would be okay in you recipe?

    Take care Richa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers
We use cookies in order to give you the best possible experience on our website. By continuing to use this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Accept