Don't spend hours making pizza dough and try this easy vegan no-yeast pizza dough recipe for a quick pizza fix! Yeast-free Vegan Pizza Dough from scratch made out simple ingredients!
Pizza lovers, this vegan no yeast pizza dough recipe is for you!
Home is where the pizza is, right? I LOVE me a slice of pizza and there are already all kinds of pizza recipes on the blog. Classic ones like Margherita, and pretty special ones such as BBQ Sweet Potato, some with regular crusts, some with tortilla crust or gluten-free crusts. Today, we add my new favorite quick fix for all those spontaneous pizza cravings! Yeast-free crust!
Those of you who love homemade pizza as much as I do know that yeasted dough can take time and that’s why I created this quick Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe that uses NO yeast! Ain’t nobody got time for that dough to rise until doubled in size, right? Especially in winter, when it takes hours.
This is a great dough to get you in the kitchen with friends, your kids, and family making pizza from scratch. I guarantee you that you will get this into the oven in 15 minutes flat!
How do you make pizza dough from scratch without yeast?
You would think that yeast is the one ingredient any pizza dough needs the most as it is the primary leavening agent, meaning it’s what causes the pizza dough to rise
But is yeast necessary for pizza dough? I guess it depends on your expectation and cultural background. Ask any Italian and they would tell you that it is “imposibile” to skip the yeast.
However, I find I can use a blend of baking soda and baking powder instead of yeast for this vegan pizza dough recipe and get a result that is not only 100 % “delizioso” but also stupid easy.
While yeast provides nice flavor it is not necessary to create a delicious homemade vegan pizza. The recipe can be made and the whole pizza can be baked in a fraction of the time it takes to make traditional yeasted pizza dough.
This is a great easy weeknight dinner recipe to make with the kids as it really is foolproof. This is something any baker of any level of experience can make.
Ingredients for making Yeast-free Pizza Dough:
- non-dairy milk, such as almond soy or light coconut
- vinegar – reacts with the baking powder and help to raise the dough without yeast
- extra virgin olive oil – use the good stuff to add a wonderful Mediterranean flavor
- all-purpose flour – for health reasons, you could try making this pizza dough recipe with whole wheat flour but it will crisp up more and be a bit more like a flatbread or chapati pizza.
- baking powder and baking soda – The dough’s raising agents, which activate once you add the water, so there is no waiting around for proofing dough
- dried oregano and salt as seasonings
Tips and Substitutions:
- For super crispy edges, brush olive oil on the crust before baking. I like to use leftover oil from any marinated veggies like olives, bell peppers, or artichokes for this one because it adds more flavoring.
- Add any dry fresh herb into your dough for extra flavor.
- I like to bake the dough on parchment paper because it keeps the dough softer and prevents it from getting too hard.
- Forgot to add spices to the dough? Another way to add flavor to the crust is to brush it with garlic oil or herb oil before and/or after baking.
- The baked pizza can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and you can freeze the unbaked pizza as well as the baked pizza for up to a month.
Warm the water and nondairy milk until lukewarm, mix in the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar.
In another bowl mix in rest of the dried ingredients, until they are well combined Add the dry ingredients to the wet bowl and mix.
Press and mix or use your hands to lightly knead. Depending on the non-dairy milk and the flour used you might need a tsp or so more water to get the dough together. As soon as the dough forms, bring it together and cover the bowl and let it sit for half an hour.
Remove the dough from the bowl and spread it using a rolling pin or hands on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use flour if the dough is sticky to help spread.
Put your favorite pizza sauce on top, veggies and vegan cheese or other toppings of choice.
Bake at 425F (220C) for 16-18 minutes depending on the size of the pizza and thickness of the crust.
Broil for half a minute to brown if needed and then take the pizza out of the oven, let it sit for a minute and slice and serve.
Topping ideas for making Vegan No-Yeast Pizza:
- sautéed mushrooms
- vegan Parmesan cheese or any of these homemade vegan cheeses
- fresh herbs
- arugula
- tomato sauce
- kalamata olives
- pineapple
- onions
- bell peppers
- corn, black beans or chickpeas
No Yeast Pizza Dough - Vegan
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) non-dairy milk such as almond soy or light coconut
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) water
- 1/2 tsp vinegar , white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 cup (190 g) flour , I use unbleached all purpose
- 1/3 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp oregano
Instructions
- Warm the water and non-dairy milk until lukewarm, mix in the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar
- In another bowl mix in rest of the dried ingredients, until they are well combined
- Add the dried ingredients to the wet bowl and mix
- Press and mix or use your hands to lightly knead. Depending on the nondairy milk and the flour used, you might need a tsp or so more water to get the dough together. As soon as the dough forms, bring it together and cover the bowl and let it sit for half an hour.(15 Mins if near a warm oven)
- Remove the dough from the bowl and spread it using a rolling pin or hands on a parchment lined baking sheet. use flour if dough is sticky to help spread. Use hands or roll it out.
- Put your favorite pizza sauce on top, veggies and vegan cheese or other toppings of choice.
- Bake at 425F (220C) for 16-18 minutes depending on the size of the pizza and thickness of the crust.
- Broil for half a minute to brown if needed and then take the pizza out of the oven, let it sit for a minute and slice and serve.
Notes
- for gf crusts and gf yeast free crusts see my gluten-free crusts
- for super crispy edges, brush olive oil on the crust before baking. You use leftover oil from marinated olives, canned peppers, or artichokes for this one because it adds even more flavoring.
- Add any dry fresh herb into your dough for extra flavor.
- I like to bake the dough on parchment paper because it keeps the dough softer and prevents it from getting too hard.
- Forgot to add spices to the dough? Another way to add flavor to the crust is to brush it with garlic oil or herb oil before and/or after baking.
- Store: The baked pizza can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and you can freeze the unbaked (rolled out) pizza as well as the baked pizza for up to a month.
- The calories do not include any toppings - 1/2 pizza crust adds up to 393 cal, 783 cal for the whole pizza without any toppings.
Nutrition
Comments
ramona saysMay 2, 2020 at 7:14 am
I am so excited to make this tomorrow! We’ve been craving pizza but don’t have yeast — so perfect timing!!!
Ramona saysMay 3, 2020 at 3:06 pm
Ok, we just made this and it was Great!! First time making pizza at home and this will now be our go-to recipe. Thanks!
ramesh saysMay 2, 2020 at 8:20 am
wow,its amazing…which flour u used?
Richa saysMay 2, 2020 at 9:20 am
All purpose
Vishal saysMay 2, 2020 at 8:48 am
This is awesome!I was hunting for Yeast for the dough this coronavirus season but the search stops now!
Valerie saysMay 2, 2020 at 9:56 am
Thanks for making it yeast-free! (I am fiercely allergic!)
Shannan saysMay 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm
This looks great! Can I double it and freeze half the dough for later, or should it be cooked right away?
Vegan Richa Support saysMay 2, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Absolutely – just make sure that you let it rise first in its own bowl for half an hour.
Richa saysMay 2, 2020 at 1:26 pm
It’s easier to spread the dough and freeze, then You don’t to wait for thawing and struggle with rolling it out.
Doreen saysMay 2, 2020 at 5:19 pm
Thank you so much for this recipe. Have you tried it with white whole wheat flour? Will I need to make adjustments?
Michele saysMay 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm
Can this be made oil-free and still turn out?
Richa saysMay 2, 2020 at 6:43 pm
Try my Oilfree yeasted dough. https://www.veganricha.com/recipe-pages/basic-vegan-pizza-dough-oil-free/
Without oil the baking powder version will dry out a lot
Olwyn saysMay 2, 2020 at 7:05 pm
Would aquafaba work instead of oil?
Richa saysMay 2, 2020 at 7:10 pm
The dough will still dry out esp edges. You can try it.
Bina Doshi saysMay 2, 2020 at 7:18 pm
Great reciepe
doemora saysMay 2, 2020 at 8:50 pm
what size should the dough be rolled to-8 inches?
Richa saysMay 2, 2020 at 9:38 pm
You can shape it to anywhere between 9 and 14 inches depending on your preference of thickness. Thinner will be larger
Siobhan saysMay 3, 2020 at 5:32 am
This looks amazing, thanks for sharing. You’re cheese looks like it melts really well, what vegan cheese did you use?
Richa saysMay 3, 2020 at 1:44 pm
Daiya mozzarella
Wilma saysMay 3, 2020 at 7:26 am
Hi Richa
This looks amazing and I will try it today. I have flour.
I was just speaking with our son – who loves to make his own pizza dough and of course – during Covid 19 – yeast is a luxury – so finding your recipe is a GIFT – thank you.
I spoke with my son and told him I would forward your recipe and he just said he went to the grocery store in Toronto – and now can’t get flour either. Do you think oat flour would be okay in you recipe?
Take care Richa
Richa saysMay 3, 2020 at 1:45 pm
Oat flour won’t work as it’s Glutenfree. Try my Glutenfree crusts that are linked witb oat flour