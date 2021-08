This ultimate vegan roasted vegetable sandwich is packed with delicious charred veggies and features a quick homemade sun-dried tomato basil spread! This easy veggie sandwich bursts with goodness at every layer. Make it for lunch or bring to a picnic. Nutfree and Soyfree!

Get ready for the ultimate Roasted Vegetable Sandwich – one that rivals anything you can get at the deli counter. Smoky, sweet, and tender grilled veggies with the perfect amount of charr sandwiched in toasted slices of bread with a little sun-dried tomato pesto spread! Everything is made from scratch here! YES, we take this grilled vegetable sandwich to the next level, by adding a homemade sundried tomato spread that comes together in the food processor in minutes.

There’s plenty of room for experimentation in this vegan roasted vegetable sandwich recipe. I used grilled eggplant, zucchini, red onion, and bell peppers. If you want, add fennel, endive, or mushrooms. All of those would make fine vegetable substitutes. Hummus, cashew cream, green vegan pesto, or white-bean puree can replace the sun-dried tomato spread.

You can skip the spread altogether and top the veggie sandwich with vegan cheese or just add a bunch of fresh basil or mint leaves. However, I do love the spread in this and I think so will you.

Print Recipe Roasted Veggie Sandwich with Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Dressing This ultimate vegan grilled vegetable sandwich is packed with delicious grilled veggies and features a quick homemade sun-dried tomato basil spread! This Summer sandwich bursts with goodness at every layer. Make it for lunch or bring to a picnic. Nutfree and Soyfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 228 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the roasted veggies: 1 long or large eggplant sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 zucchini sliced a 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 red onion sliced into 1/8 inch thick slices or into 1/4-inch thick wedges

1 red bell pepper sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

oil as needed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the sun-dried tomato spread: 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 cup Fresh basil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

6-7 tablespoons water Assemble 4 bread slices Instructions Prep your grill pan or the outdoor grill.

Once hot, brush the grill pan with oil then place the sliced vegetables on the pan. Brush some oil on the veggies. Sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper and cook.

Press the veggies occasionally. You can use a spatula to press these vegetables down or use heavy grill weight. You can use skewers or toothpicks to keep the onion together

Cook until the vegetables have good golden brown stripes on them. Flip and continue to cook.

Meanwhile, make the sun dried tomato spread: Add everything to the blender and a 1/4 cup of water and blend.

Let the mixture sit for 2-3 minutes then blend again and then add water, 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a spreadable consistency. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Toast your bread slices. Apply the spread on both of the slices. Then top the grilled vegetables on top of the one slice then place another slice on top and serve. Notes You can add some more protein to this sandwich by adding some vegan chicken grilled as well or some grilled or crisped tofu. Press the tofu before using and then grill it on the grill pan with salt and pepper add layer in the sandwich Or add in some cooked white beans to the sun dried tomato spread. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Roasted Veggie Sandwich with Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Dressing Amount Per Serving Calories 228 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 557mg 24% Potassium 781mg 22% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 1351IU 27% Vitamin C 55mg 67% Calcium 78mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

bread – multigrain, wheat, focaccia, ciabatta whatever you like.

– multigrain, wheat, focaccia, ciabatta whatever you like. vegetables: red onion, bell pepper, zucchini and eggplant – the typical summer veggie mix. Feel free to swap out one veg for the other

red onion, bell pepper, zucchini and eggplant – the typical summer veggie mix. Feel free to swap out one veg for the other salt and pepper provide enough seasoning for the grilled veggies – we want the vegetable flavor to shine here

for the grilled veggies – we want the vegetable flavor to shine here the base of the spread is made using sun-dried tomatoes . You can use dried ones or the ones that are already marinated in oil.

. You can use dried ones or the ones that are already marinated in oil. lots of fresh basil gives the tomato spread this wonderful Mediterranean pesto flavor we love so much

flavor we love so much lemon juice adds freshness to the spread. You could also add some zest, for a more lemony spread

adds freshness to the spread. You could also add some zest, for a more lemony spread red pepper flakes add a bit of heat to the spread – feel free to add less or more to taste. Don’t worry, with the amount listed, it won’t be too spicy

Tips:

If you don’t have a grilling pan, you can toss the veggies in olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast them in the oven. Finish them under the broiler to get that charr.

You can add some more protein to this sandwich by adding some vegan chicken as well or some grilled or crisped tofu. Press the tofu before using and then grill it on the grill pan with salt and pepper add layer in the sandwich. And add white beans to the sun dried tomato spread

If using marinated sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, you can use the oil from the glass instead of the olive oil for the sun-dried tomato spread.

Slice your zucchini and eggplant lengthwise if grilling outdoors, so that you won’t have to put up with all those little rounds falling through the grate.

How to make a Vegan Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

Prep your grill pan or the outdoor grill. Once the pan is hot, brush it with oil then place the sliced vegetables on the pan. Brush some oil onto the veggies, then sprinkle with a little bit of salt and pepper and grill.

Press the veggies occasionally while grilling. Tip: You can use a spatula to press these vegetables down or use heavy grill weight. You can use skewers or toothpicks to keep the onion together.

Cook until the vegetables have good golden brown char marks on them. Flip and continue to cook the other side.

Meanwhile, make the sun-dried tomato spread: Add all ingredients to the blender and a 1/4 cup of water and blend until smooth.

Let the mixture sit for 2-3 minutes then blend again and then add the rest of the water, 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a spreadable consistency. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Toast your bread slices. Apply the spread on both of the slices. Then top with the grilled vegetables on one slice, then place another slice on top and serve.

Make-ahead instructions:

The spread can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge for a week in an airtight container.

You can even grill the vegetables ahead of time. Here are a few storage tips: They should fine at room temperature for a few hours. To keep the veggies for a couple of days, refrigerate them in layers in shallow covered containers for upto 2 days