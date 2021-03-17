This bright and colorful Baked Sheet Pan Ratatouille is a modern twist on the classic French chunky summer vegetable stew, rich with olive oil and fragrant with plenty of herbs. Serve over creamy polenta for the perfect summer dinner.

Ratatouille – I LOVE this classic French stew made from eggplant, zucchini, peppers and tomatoes and summer is the prime time to make this easy vegan dinner with local produce.

This sheet pan Ratatouille is indeed the perfect recipe to serve all those beautiful farmers’ market veggies that are popping up during the warm months! As we know, roasting veggies really boosts their flavor and brings out their natural sweetness so an oven baked ratatouille is seriously the best way to showcase summer vegetables! It’s so easy, it’s healthy and it’s versatile.

You can make a big batch of Baked Ratatouille on a Sunday, then serve it up in different ways during the workweek! I love serving my baked veggies over creamy polenta, but I also really like this served with pasta, mashed potatoes, and even over toast!

Whether made on a sheet pan or a casserole dish, baked Ratatouille is so simple yet flavorful with those dried herbs – trust me, you won’t tire of it. This simple casserole version takes only 15 minutes of prep work before the pan goes into the oven to roast.

The only hands-on part of this recipe is chopping the eggplant, summer squash, zucchini, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Then it gets all tossed with olive oil, herbs, salt, and pepper and then roasted in the oven for about 45 minutes during which your house will start to smell incredible.

Once done, you can either dig in right away or store your ratatouille in the fridge for the workweek. Or freeze it!

Print Recipe Sheet Pan Ratatouille with Polenta This bright and colorful Sheet Pan Ratatouille is a modern twist on the classic French chunky summer vegetable stew, rich with olive oil and fragrant with plenty of herbs. Serve over creamy polenta for the perfect summer dinner. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 3 Calories: 282 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 medium eggplant cubed

1 summer squash cubed

1 zucchini cubed

1 red bell pepper chopped into 3/4 inch slices

1/2 onion chopped, or thinly sliced

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil or 2 tbsp fresh basil

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

15 oz ( 425 g ) can of tomatoes or 3 tomatoes, chopped For the polenta 1/2 cup ( 80 g ) polenta or grits

2 cups ( 475 ml ) of water or broth

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp vegan butter Instructions Chop all the vegetables and add to a baking dish. Use a baking dish that is large enough that all the vegetables are in a single layer.

Drizzle the oil all over over, then mix in. Add in the herbs, salt, and pepper, and mix in, and spread again.

Bake at 400 degrees F ( 205 c) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the eggplant is almost done.

Add in your tomatoes, and mix in, and bake for another 10-15 minutes so that the tomatoes start to get tender.

In the meanwhile, make your polenta by heating up the water until hot, then add in the polenta gradually while whisking. Add in salt nutritional yeast, vegan butter, and mix in. Continue to cook until the polenta is cooked to preference.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, and then taste and adjust flavor.

Serve the baked ratatouille over the polenta in bowls. Sprinkle some pepper flakes, fresh basil, or parsley. Notes Make sure not to crowd the pan too much and make sure your oven comes up to the perfect temperature. The high heat evaporates the liquid and concentrates their flavors while browning everything up in a delicious way.

As for summer squash vs zucchini - I include a little of each just to make my ratatouille more colorful and appetizing, but if you're having trouble hunting one down, it won't affect the flavor at all to just swap it for the other. Or add more color by using yellow and red bell pepper.

If you want, add a dollop of pesto, or pureed basil and garlic into the finished ratatouille. Another great final touch would be a splash of good sherry or red wine vinegar sprinkled over the roasted veg right in the end.

If you don't like eggplants, use zucchini. For the most part, if you want to substitute eggplant in a recipe, your best friend is zucchini as it behaves in much the same way as eggplant, although it cooks faster.

Make this a bit in advance - ratatouille gets better with time and is so much better when eaten slightly chilled or at room temperature the next day. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Ratatouille with Polenta Amount Per Serving Calories 282 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 725mg 32% Potassium 1302mg 37% Carbohydrates 50g 17% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 2100IU 42% Vitamin C 91mg 110% Calcium 117mg 12% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Herb garnishes are up to personal taste. In these photos, I’ve stirred in some chopped parsley, but basil would work too. I sometimes stir in a bit more fresh olive oil for flavor right at the end.

Serve the baked ratatouille over the polenta in bowls. Sprinkle with some pepper flakes, fresh basil, or parsley.

