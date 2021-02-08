Everyone will love these unconventional vegan skillet enchiladas made in one skillet with soy curls, black beans, sauteed veggies, queso, and crunchy tortilla chips. Garnish with your favorite Mexican toppings like cilantro, vegan shredded cheese, and avocado.



Homemade Enchiladas are one of my favorite quick weeknight meals but sometimes I don’t have the time or energy to roll up tortillas and bake them. Sometimes I need quick and easy! Let me introduce you to easy vegan skillet enchiladas! They are life-changing!

I love this vegan enchiladas recipe because you don’t have to roll or spend hours making the sauce and fillings, and you don’t have to worry about a perfect presentation. This is as easy as Tex-Mex gets. We make a simple red sauce in the blender, then fry up some soy curls which act as chikin sub, with bell peppers and onions. DONE! Now, we simply layer our enchiladas sauce with tortilla chips instead of soft tortillas and add some black beans and vegan cheese shreds while we’re at it!

You are basically making an enchilada nachos casserole! Awesome for game day or Superbowl! All done in so little time and with so little effort. This a no-fuss Mexican skillet dinner recipe. And let me tell you kids LOVE it, even with all of the added veggies!

I use soycurls as a chikin sub in this recipe. You can use seitan or other as well or use mushrooms or more veggies to make soyfree/Glutenfree.

If you would rather make classic enchiladas, make my Vegan Enchiladas!

More Mexican inspired recipes from the blog

You can use some of the above recipes as the enchilada filling as well. Let’s make these!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Skillet Enchiladas with Soy Curls Everyone will love these unconventional vegan skillet enchiladas made in one skillet with soy curls, black beans, sauteed veggies, queso, and crunchy tortilla chips. Garnish with your favorite Mexican toppings like cilantro, vegan shredded cheese, and avocado. A great recipe for 5 de Mayo Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 16 mins Total Time 36 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 449 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Red Sauce 1/4 cup ( 65.5 g ) tomato paste

1 medium tomato

1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) water or vegetable broth

1 chipotle chili in adobo sauce or 1/4 tsp of chipotle chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp salt For the Soy Curl Meat Layer 2 tsp oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) thinly sliced onions

1/2 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

2 oz ( 56.7 g ) soy curls soaked in 1 1/2 cups of warm vegetable broth for at least 15 minutes

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp chili powder blend

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 black pepper For the rest of the ingredients: 1 1/2 cups ( 172.5 g ) or more tortilla chips

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of black beans drained

Vegan Cheddar Cheese Shreds of choice or use my queso (linked in notes) Instructions Blend all the ingredients in the red sauce and set aside.

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil, and when the oil is hot, add in the onion and bell pepper, mix well. Cook until translucent.

Drain your soy curls, and squeeze lightly to remove excess moisture, then chop up some of the larger pieces, then add the soy curls to the skillet as well.

Cook this mixture until the onion is golden brown, and the soy curls are starting to turn brown on some of the edges. Add in the garlic and mix well, add in the chili powder, salt, and pepper and mix well, then add in your chipotle pepper, 2 tsps of the adobo sauce, mix well, then add in 3-4 tbsp of the red sauce and mix.

Take off heat, then layer this mixture with the tortilla chips, black beans, and the remaining red sauce all over the beans and the tortilla chips.

Then distribute the vegan cheddar shreds or vegan queso . Drizzle it all over.

Move the skillet to an oven, and broil for 4-6 minutes, or until the cheese is melted, and the mixutre is bubbly, and the top is starting to get golden brown. Remove the skillet, garnish with cilantro, and green onions, and serve it with chili. You can serve this with avocado, vegan sour cream, and any other toppings of choice. No oven: Alternatively , cover the skillet and cook over medium heat until the cheese on top is bubbly Notes Use any beans of choice.

You can also use some Seitan instead of soycurls to make these Soyfree .or add mushrooms or more veggies

.or add mushrooms or more veggies use Cheddar Cheese Shreds or use my vegan queso Nutrition Nutrition Facts Skillet Enchiladas with Soy Curls Amount Per Serving Calories 449 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Trans Fat 1g Sodium 683mg 30% Potassium 799mg 23% Carbohydrates 65g 22% Fiber 16g 67% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 21g 42% Vitamin A 799IU 16% Vitamin C 25mg 30% Calcium 174mg 17% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Vegan Skillet Enchiladas:

For the simple homemade Enchiladas Sauce , we blend tomato paste, fresh tomato, some vegetable broth, chipotle in adobo sauce, and season with cumin for that Mexican touch.

, we blend tomato paste, fresh tomato, some vegetable broth, chipotle in adobo sauce, and season with cumin for that Mexican touch. For the ” Meat Layer”, we sautee soaked s oy curls with onion, garlic, bell pepper, pepper, and chili powder.

with onion, garlic, bell pepper, pepper, and chili powder. Then we layer meat and sauce with tortilla chips and canned or cooked black beans , drained

and canned or cooked , drained I love topping these with some Vegan Cheddar Cheese Shreds but you can also use my vegan queso

Tips & Substitutions:

I like to use onion, and bell pepper, but you could add zucchini, poblano pepper, and some drained, canned corn. Feel free to use whatever veggies you have on hand.

As a short-cut, you could use store-bought enchilada sauce.

If you don’t want to use black beans, you can use pinto beans instead

Cannot find chipotle in adobo? Add some smoked paprika instead along with the chili powder. 1 tsp should be perfect.

How to make Vegan Skillet Enchiladas:

Blend all the ingredients in the red sauce and set aside. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and when the oil is hot, add in the onion and bell pepper, mix well. Cook until translucent.

Drain your soy curls, and squeeze lightly to remove excess moisture, then chop up some of the larger pieces, then add the soy curls to the skillet as well.

Cook this mixture until the onion is golden brown, and the soy curls are starting to turn brown on some of the edges. Add in the garlic and mix well, add in the chili powder, salt, and pepper and mix well, then add in your chipotle pepper, two tsp of the adobo sauce, mix well.

Add in 3-4 tbsp of the red sauce and mix.

Take off heat, then layer this mixture with the tortilla chips, black beans, and the remaining red sauce all over the beans and the tortilla chips.

Then your vegan cheddar shreds or cashew queso. Drizzle it all over.

Move the skillet to an oven, and broil for 4-6 minutes, or until the cheese is melted, and the mixture is bubbly, and the top is starting to get golden brown.

Remove the skillet, garnish with cilantro, and green onions, and serve it with chili. You can serve this with avocado, vegan sour cream, and any other toppings of choice. Alternatively, cover the skillet and cook over medium heat until the cheese on top is bubbly

Topping ideas: