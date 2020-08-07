Strawberry Lemonade Slushie with mint – A refreshing homemade 4 ingredient drink ready in just minutes! Naturally sweetened! All you need is strawberries, lemon, mint, maple syrup, and ice to have this refreshing summer drink! Jump to Recipe

Something I just love to make during the summer are homemade fresh fruit slushies. If you have never made one, do it NOW! You will love how easy they are to throw together, kids love them and they are just perfect for sipping by a pool or in your garden while reading a book.

My current favorite is this Strawberry Lemonade Slushie – It’s fruity, cool and refreshing with just the perfect amount of sweetness from the strawberries and acidity from the added lemon juice! This Vegan Lemonade Slushie is the perfect drink to serve at your next backyard bbq or to just enjoy as a sweet snack on a hot summer day.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Strawberry Lemonade Slushie Strawberry Lemonade Slushie with mint – A refreshing homemade 4 ingredient drink ready in just minutes! Naturally sweetened! All you need is strawberries, lemon, mint, maple syrup, and ice to have this refreshing summer drink! Prep Time 5 mins Blending time 5 mins Total Time 10 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 61 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 heaping cup ( 144 g ) frozen strawberry

3-4 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 mint leaves or more for garnish

1 cup ( 240 g ) ice

1/2 to 1 cup ( 120 ml ) of water Instructions Add the strawberries, lemon juice, maple syrup, mint and ice to blender.

Add a 1/2 cup of water and blend initially in bursts, then longer 15-20 second cycles. Depending on the blender, you may need to move it around. Add water a few tbsp at a time and keep blending until you get a consistency that you prefer and all the ingredients are blended well.

Scoop into serving glasses or bowls. Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately. Notes Instead of frozen strawberries, you can use fresh strawberries instead. If you do so, I suggest upping the amount of ice, or skipping the water. Just start with adding no water and then add some only if the fresh strawberries don't render enough liquid to make it a slushie.

Strawberries, both fresh and frozen will always vary in sweetness, so just give your slushie a taste and add additional maple syrup if necessary.

feel free to play around out. Rosemary, thyme, and mint go really well with strawberries. Just add it in lieu of maple syrup.

This recipe can easily be doubled.

Feel free to add in some frozen peaches, frozen mango of frozen pineapple. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Strawberry Lemonade Slushie Amount Per Serving (1 g) Calories 61 Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 12mg 1% Potassium 68mg 2% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 13g 14% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 85IU 2% Vitamin C 9mg 11% Calcium 22mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Top tips for making perfect slushies every time:

Cranking up your blender to high speed right away is a common mistake and a great way to hurt your expensive blender blades. Start your blender with a few pulses, just to break up the ingredients. Then, move it to a lower setting and slowly crank it up higher until you’re blending on the highest setting. A little patience goes a long way when creating the perfect slushie.

Frozen fruit is best for that perfect slushie texture. If you want more flavor, consider freezing the fruit yourself when it’s fresh and in season.

Don’t blend for too long! Doing this can create a thin or runny beverage as the blender will heat up as it runs.

