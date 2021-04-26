Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Sweet Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

By Leave a Comment

Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry is as simple and easy as it gets! The tofu is baked to crisp perfection with a perfect meaty texture and the sweet and sour Asian stir-fry sauce is so delicious! A quick vegan dinner that comes together in a cinch whenever that craving for takeout hits. 

overhead shot of a bowl with rice topped with sweet and sour tofu

Be prepared to convert tofu haters into lovers with this sweet and sour tofu stir fry! Crispy tofu coated in a sweet and sticky sauce along with crisp colorful veggies!

Oh yes, I love me a good tofu dish! Have you tried my Tofu Katsu Curry? A reader favorite! Tofu can be so delicious when prepared right. And in this quick sweet and sour stir-fry we really give it the treatment it deserves!

As with many tofu recipes, the trick for this dish is to rid the tofu of excess moisture. Because no one likes soggy tofu! Then we fry it up real nice or bake it in the oven.

overhead shot of a skillet with sweet and sour tofu

Once fried or baked crispy,  we toss the tofu cubes in a super irresistible sweet and sour sauce and some sauteed veggies. DONE! Serve it up on a fresh bed of rice like I did, on quinoa or mashed potatoes, or on top of some cooked veggies or cauliflower rice!

sweet and sour tofu stir-fry with rice served in a white bowl with a fork on the side

Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry is as simple and easy as it gets! The tofu is baked to crisp perfection with a perfect meaty texture and the sweet and sour Asian stir-fry sauce is so delicious! A quick vegan dinner that comes together quickly whenever that craving for takeout hits. 
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: sweet and sour tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 410kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the Tofu

  • 14 oz (397 g) extra firm or firm tofu, pressed for 15 minutes, then cubed
  • 2 tsp (tsp) soy sauce
  • 1 tsp oil or use sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp rice flour
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

For the Sauce

  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) sliced red or white onion sliced into 3/4-1 inch pieces
  • 1 cup (150 g) sliced red bell pepper sliced into 3/4-1 inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup (75 g) sliced green bell pepper also sliced into 3/4-1 inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup (50 g) chopped celery
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) maple syrup
  • 1-2 tbsp sugar optional, add if you like your sauce to be sweeter
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp ketchup
  • 1 tsp cornstarch mixed in 1/2 cup of water

Instructions

  • Add the pressed and cubed tofu to a bowl, add in the soy sauce and oil and mix well, and let it sit for a minute, then add in the corn starch, rice flour, and garlic powder, and toss well to coat. You can bake this tofu or pan fry it.
  • To bake, transfer the tofu to a parchment lined baking sheet, and bake at 400 degrees F (200c) for 20-25 minutes.
  • To pan fry, transfer this tofu to a skillet over medium high heat, add in 2 tsp oil, and add in the tofu, and cook until crisp and golden on most of the edges, then set aside.

To make the sauce

  • Heat oil in a skillet or wok over medium high heat. When hot, add in the red pepper flakes, give it a quick stir, then add in the onion, bell peppers, and celery, and mix well. Continue to cook until the bell peppers start to get golden brown on the edges, then add the garlic and mix in. then add in the vinegar, maple syrup, sugar, soy sauce, and ketchup, and mix well. Bring to a boil.
  • In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch into the water and add that mixture into the skillet, and bring to a boil.
  • Add in the baked or pan fried tofu, and toss well to coat, then take off heat.
  • Serve over rice, or cooked grains.

Notes

  • In lieu of tofu, you could use seitan.
  • Use any veggies you like, corn, snow peas, green asparagus, zucchini, or carrots are all great additions. 
  • You can serve this on steamed rice, quinoa, cauliflower rice or use the stir-fry as a filling for lettuce wraps. 
  • the sugar added to the sauce is optional - the maple syrup and ketchup already add some sweetness. You could also swap. sugar for coconut sugar if you are not having any refined sugar. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 410 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 882mg38%
Potassium 887mg25%
Carbohydrates 65g22%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 42g47%
Protein 18g36%
Vitamin A 2810IU56%
Vitamin C 131mg159%
Calcium 152mg15%
Iron 4mg22%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • tofu – for this recipe we need extra firm, or firm tofu, pressed for 15 minutes, then cubed.
  • red pepper flakes and garlic up the heat flavor in this takeout-classic.
  • as for the veggies, I add in celery, onion, and bell peppers. Red and green look very attractive in this dish.
  • the stir-fry sauce is made using vinegar, maple syrup, sugar, soy sauce, and ketchup to get that perfect balance of sweet and tangy.
  • The sauce is thickened using a classic cornstarch slurry but you could use arrowroot instead.

ingredients needed for making vegan sweet and sour tofu

 

Tips & Substitutions:

  • In lieu of tofu, you could use seitan.
  • Use any veggies you like, corn, snow peas, green asparagus, zucchini, or carrots are all great additions.
  • You can serve this on steamed rice, quinoa, cauliflower rice or use the stir-fry as a filling for lettuce wraps.
  • the sugar added to the sauce is optional – the maple syrup and ketchup already add some sweetness. You could also swap. sugar for coconut sugar if you are not having any refined sugar.
  • To make this vegan tofu stir-fry spicy, use sriracha instead of ketchup.

tofu cubes being tossed with soy sauce

Add the pressed and cubed tofu to a bowl, add in the soy sauce and oil and mix well, and let it sit for a minute, then add in the corn starch, rice flour, and garlic powder, and toss well to coat.

marinated tofu cubes being tossed with cornflour in a bowl

You can bake this tofu or pan fry it.

overhead shot of tofu cubes coated in cornstarch on a baking sheet

To bake, transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 400 degrees f for 20-25 minutes. To pan-fry, transfer this tofu to a skillet over medium high heat, add in 2 tsp oil, and add in the tofu, and cook until crisp and golden on most of the edges, then set aside.

garlic, mustard seeds and sliced celery in a frying pan

Heat oil in a skillet or wok over medium high heat. When hot, add in the red pepper flakes, give it a quick stir, then add in the onion, bell peppers, and celery, and mix well.

chopped onion and bell pepper in a frying pan

 

Continue to cook until the bell peppers start to get golden brown on the edges, then add in the vinegar, maple syrup, sugar, soy sauce, and ketchup, and mix well. Bring to a boil.

overhead shot of a frying pan with with sauteed vegetables

In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch into the water and add that mixture into the skillet, and bring to a boil.

stir-fry sauce being added to a frying pan with vegetables to make sweet and sour tofy

vegetables tossed in sweet and sour stir-fry sauce to make stir-fry

baked crispy tofu in being added to a frying pan

Add in the baked or pan-fried tofu, and toss well to coat, then take off the heat.

A sauteeing pan with sweet and sour tofu stir-fry

Serve over rice, or cooked grains.

a serving of vegan sweet and sour tofu stir fry served with rice

 

 



