Keep this vegan almond burfi recipe at hand for whenever you need an easy yet special treat for the holidays! This 4 ingredient Indian Almond Fudge is totally fool-proof to make within minutes and makes for a great gift, too. Gluten-free, soy-free.

What is Burfi?

Burfi, also called barfi, is an original Indian dessert similar to fudge. It belongs populat Indian sweets which are united under the name mithai. Various Burfis are traditionally made using ingredients like milk solids, condensed milk, milk powder, sugar, and ghee (clarified butter), nuts etc.

My vegan Badam Burfi is made with ground almonds or almond flour, vegan butter, sugar & a touch of saffron. I love it for its delightful balance of mild and sweet notes and its signature light fudgy texture. It’s a bit like almond fudge. These little bites of bliss are not only unbelievably easy to make but making burfi at home also leaves your kitchen smelling like heaven! What’s not to love about the fragrances of almond, and saffron wafting through your house?

Trust me, this delicately flavored almond burfi will win your loved ones over with its melt-in-the-mouth texture. I like making these for celebrations like the Indian Ganesh festival or Diwali, but they also make an amazing gift any time of the year. The best part is that this recipe is super forgiving and totally fail-proof which gives us one less thing to worry about during the holidays. You ca change up the flavors and use cardamom, or vanilla instead.

You can serve these Almond Burfi as a snack or a dessert and kids love these too! Such a great alternative to store-bought candies.

Print Recipe Vegan Almond Burfi Keep this vegan almond burfi recipe at hand for whenever you need an easy yet special treat for the holidays! This 4 ingredient Indian Almond Fudge is totally fool-proof to make within minites and makes for a great gift too. Gluten-free, soy-free. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 10 mins Chill time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 128 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 100 g ) sugar , I use cane sugar

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) water

4-6 strands of saffron

1/8 teaspoon of salt

1.5 cups ( 170 g ) almond flour

1 teaspoon vegan butter

Chopped raw pistachios for garnish

Almond slivers for garnish Instructions Line a 9 x5 loaf pan with parchment and keep ready. In a non stick skillet, add the sugar, water, saffron and salt and mix over medium heat.

Bring to a rolling boil and mix well until the sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer for 2 mins, then add in the almond flour, and vegan butter and mix well. Press and mix so that all of the almond flour gets hydrated with the sugar syrup.

Cook until the mixture comes together and leaves sides of the pan and then immediately take the pan off the heat. This takes 1-3 mins depending on your pan and stove heating

Transfer to a parchment lined 9X5 loaf pan, place another parchment on top and spread the mixture and even it out by pressing with a spatula.

Remove the top parchment. Press in the pistachios and almond slivers into the Burfi and use a knife to score your pieces so that they are easier to slice afterwards. Chill the Burfi for half an hour and then slice with a sharp knife and store. Notes Use vanilla for simple almond fudge. Use a mix of pistachio flour and almond flour for pistachio burfi. To make pistachio flour, add raw pistachios to a blender with 1 tsp starch and pulse until powdery Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Almond Burfi Amount Per Serving Calories 128 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 27mg 1% Potassium 26mg 1% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 26IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 32mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

sugar is a quintessential part of this recipe and cannot be skipped

saffron lends our burfi its pretty color and elegant floral flavor

salt is necessary to counterbalance the sweetness

I use store-bought almond flour for this recipe but it also works with ground blanched almonds

vegan butter adds richness and makes for that melt-in-your-mouth texture we love about burfi, you can omit it if you like. The burfi still turns out wonderful y

Chopped raw pistachios and slivered almonds don’t only look pretty but also add a bit of delicious crunch

Tips & Substitution

Use vanilla for simple almond fudge.

Use a mix of pistachio flour and almond flour for pistachio burfi. To make pistachio flour, add raw pistachios to a blender with 1 tsp starch and pulse until powdery

Almond Burfi stores well in the refrigerator so can be made ahead

Use a fork to lightly break any lumps in the almond flour, it should be lump-free

How to make Almond Burfi:

HOW TO STORE ALMOND BURFI

Store the almond burfi in an airtight container for 1 to 2 days at room temp or refrigerate it for up to 2 weeks.