This Homemade Baked Almond Coconut Granola is super easy to make and so delicious with the perfect amount of sweetness and the ultimate crunch from nuts, chia seeds and rolled oats! You will want to sprinkle it on everything! Vegan Glutenfree So much better than store-bought granola mixes.

Homemade granola – I just LOVE that it is so easy to make and so customizable. You can make it plain, or add in all your favorite dried fruits, nuts, seeds, chocolate chips, spices, etc. This vegan recipe for crunchy coconut almond granola has just about everything I love: crunchy granola with big flakes of coconut and whole almonds mixed in. I also add some chia seeds and assorted nuts for extra crunch.

The “glue” that holds this vegan baked granola together is a blend of coconut oil, maple syrup, almond butter, coconut sugar and a dash of cinnamon too. So this is basically refined sugar-free and provides a rounder, more caramel-y sweetness than storebought granola.



You’ll pour the wet ingredients over the dry granola ingredients to make it all sticky, and allow for it to bake up all nice and crunchy! Take your time here -as it bakes you’ll get those nice big clusters of granola throughout. Did I mention that it will make your kitchen smell amazing?

MORE GRANOLA FROM THE BLOG

Lately, my favorite way to enjoy this coconut almond granola is on a bowl of coconut yogurt – my favorite breakfast these days! It’s just so crunchy and tasty with the perfect amount of sweetness. Also a wonderful snack. Of course, you can also just enjoy it with your favorite plant-based milk like a bowl of cereal – maybe with chopped up fruit on top. But honestly, it is so good I could just eat it by the handful.



It’s seriously SO EASY to make this granola and you’ll have enough to sprinkle it on everything to your heart’s desire for at least two weeks. Unless you’re like me and sneak a handful here and there as a snack all day long.



Print Recipe Almond Coconut Granola This Homemade Baked Almond Coconut Granola is super easy to make and so delicious with the perfect amount of sweetness and the ultimate crunch from nuts, chia seeds and rolled oats! You will want to sprinkle it on everything! So much better than store-bought granola mixes. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 16 Calories: 157 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 121.5 g ) old fashioned oats

1 cup ( 143 g ) Raw almonds

1/4 cup ( 32.25 g ) cashews or pecans, pistachios, pumpkin seeds or a mix

1/2 cup ( 42.5 g ) large coconut flakes

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/4 tsp salt

1/5 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp coconut sugar/brown sugar

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) maple syrup

2 tbsp oil such as coconut oil

2 tbsp almond butter

2-4 tbsp dried dates, dried cranberries, blueberries, chocolate chips Instructions In a bowl, mix the old-fashioned oats, almonds, coconut, cashews, chia seeds, salt, cinnamon, and mix well.

In another bowl, mix the maple syrup with almond butter and oil until well combined. If your almond butter is too cold and hard you can microwave the mixture for a few seconds to help them combine, or let it sit at room temperature, and mix again after 5-10 minutes.

Add the coconut sugar and the maple almond butter mixture into the granola mixture, and mix well. Press and mix to coat all of the granola. If the granola feels a little dry, add in a sprinkle of maple syrup, a tsp at a time, and mix well.

Transfer this mixture to a lined baking sheet or baking pan. I prefer to use a ceramic baking pan for evenly cooking the granola, as well as reducing the chances of burning.

Press and spread it out thicker on the edges, and less thick in the middle.

Bake at 325 F for 25 minutes , then move it around, and check to see if things are getting crisp. Press some of the chunks so that they make larger chunks, and continue to bake for another 5 minutes if needed. You can also bake it at 325 degrees F convection with the fan on. Depending on the size of your baking dish, the granola will be ready within 24-30 minutes. If you're using a ceramic baking sheet, the granola is going to continue to took after removing from the oven. So once it's golden brown, and starting to get crispy, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Let the granola cool completely, and then mix in the dates, or other dried fruit, or chocolate that you wish to add. Store in a closed container for up to 2-3 weeks. To make this without oats, you can use rice flakes, or Quinoa flakes instead. Notes Oilfree : add 1 more tbsp almond butter and add a few tsp maple syrup as needed when mixing.

: add 1 more tbsp almond butter and add a few tsp maple syrup as needed when mixing. To make this without oats , you can use rice flakes, or Quinoa flakes instead.

, you can use rice flakes, or Quinoa flakes instead. If you want, you can add a drop of two of almond essence to the wet mixture to make it even more almond-y.

You can use any other nut or seed butter instead of almond butter.

Feel free to add some pumpkin spice, chai blend or apple pie spice to the granola for a seasonal twist.

If you cannot find the big flakes of coconut, use shredded coconut instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Almond Coconut Granola Amount Per Serving Calories 157 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 40mg 2% Potassium 148mg 4% Carbohydrates 14g 5% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 4g 8% Calcium 42mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for Almond Coconut Granola:

A base of old fashioned oats – regular rolled oats. Quick oats do not work well for granola recipes.

almonds and large coconut flakes are the main ingredients and then you want to add some cashews, pecans, pistachios, and pumpkin seeds to the mix

I love adding a sprinkle of chia seeds to my granola for that bit of crunch.

salt brings out the sweetness and a pinch of cinnamon ups the cozy.

I like using a small amount of coconut sugar or brown sugar for texture in the granola and for a more caramely flavor.

The “glue” that holds the granola clusters together is made from maple syrup, coconut oil, and almond butter and helps the granola to bake up all crunchy – in perfect clusters.

Optional add-ins can be anything from dried dates to cranberries, blueberries, or chocolate chips. I like to add some chopped soft dates , as they add a nice caramel flavor which goes really well with the toasted coconut. Chocolate chips also go really well in this mix or an almond Joy kind of flavor profile.

Tips & Substitutions:

To make this without oats, you can use rice flakes, or Quinoa flakes instead.

If you want, you can add a drop of two of almond essence to the wet mixture to make it even more almond-y.

You can use any other nut or seed butter instead of almond butter.

Feel free to add some pumpkin spice, chai blend or apple pie spice to the granola for a seasonal twist.

If you cannot find the big flakes of coconut, use shredded coconut instead.

How to Make Almond Coconut Granola

In a bowl, mix the old-fashioned oats, almonds, coconut, cashews, chia seeds, salt, cinnamon, and mix well.

In another bowl, mix the maple syrup with almond butter and oil until well combined. If your almond butter is too cold and hard you can microwave the mixture for a few seconds to help them combine, or let it sit at room temperature, and mix again after 5-10 minutes.

Add the coconut sugar and the maple almond butter mixture into the granola mixture, and mix well.

Press and mix to coat all of the granola. If the granola feels a little dry, add in a sprinkle of maple syrup, a tsp at a time, and mix well.

Transfer this mixture to a lined baking sheet or baking pan.

I prefer to use a ceramic baking pan for evenly cooking the granola, as well as reducing the chances of burning.

Press and spread it out thicker on the edges, and less thick in the middle.

Bake at 325 F for 25 minutes, then move it around, and check to see if things are getting crisp. Press some of the chunks so that they make larger chunks, and continue to bake for another 5 minutes if needed.

You can also bake it at 325 degrees F convection with the fan on. Depending on the size of your baking dish, the granola will be ready within 24-30 minutes.

If you’re using a ceramic baking sheet, the granola is going to continue to cook after removing from the oven. So once it’s golden brown, and starting to get crispy, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Let the granola cool completely, and then mix in the dates, or other dried fruit, or chocolate that you wish to add.

If you’re into chocolate, add in some dark chocolate chunks or chips AFTER the granola is cooled otherwise they will melt

Store in a closed container for up to 2-3 weeks.

How to store homemade granola:

You can store your homemade granola in a ziplock bag or airtight container for about 2 weeks. Alternatively, you can freeze it. Just transfer it into a ziplock bag and when you’re ready to use it, let it come to room temperature for a few minutes.