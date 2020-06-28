Vegan Banana Scones that are flaky and tender with a golden crust and a delightful banana bread taste thanks to cinnamon, vanilla and toasty nuts! No added oil! GF and Nutfree options. Jump to Recipe

Vegan Banana Scones that you will want to eat for breakfast, snack, and dessert.

Coming at you with some utterly delicious vegan scones that have just the right amount of density, the perfect flake and tenderness, and that signature golden crispy crust!

What takes these from good to outrageously delicious? A couple of things! First of all, caramelized bananas! I use them for many of my recipes, so if that sounds delicious to you make sure not to miss out on this French Toast recipe, my Caramelized Banana Granola Bars or these Banana Bread Chia Puddings.

Apart from caramelized bananas, we also toss some banana bread spices (well, mostly cinnamon and vanilla) as well as chopped nuts into the mix. So, to recap, these vegan banana scones are: flaky and packed with banana and nuts. Super tender on the inside yet crusty and crispy on the outside. Light and sweet but not too sweet. All in all a total win.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Banana Scones Vegan Banana Scones that are flaky and tender with a golden crust and a delightful banana bread taste thanks so cinnamon, vanilla and toasty nuts! No Added oil! GF and Nutfree options Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 18 mins Total Time 33 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 263 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 medium bananas

1/4 cup ( 55 g ) brown sugar or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses with wet ingredients, divided

1 tsp cinnamon divided

1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

2 cups ( 250 g ) of flour I use 1.5 cup all purpose and 1/2 cup whole wheat

2 tbsp almond flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/3 cup ( 40 g ) chopped pecans or walnuts

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup ( 240 ml ) of coconut milk use full fat coconut milk and at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Chill the can for a few hours before using. Instructions Caramelize the bananas : slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden. This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. Caramelizing the bananas adds a nice depth of flavor and keeps the scones from getting too soft like a cake.

Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper.

For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spices and mix in.

Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed. Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.

Place the scones on baking sheet and bake for 17 to 18 minutes.

Remove from the sheet and cool and serve. Notes 1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8tsp of ground cloves would be other great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.

Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.

Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts

or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm. Gluten-free: Mix 1/2 cup oat flour/white rice flour, 1 1/4 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup potato starch. Use 1 3/4 cup of the mix instead of the regular flour. You might want to add 2 tbsp vegan butter or coconut oil for gluten-free as gf flours tend to dry out faster. Once baked, cool under a towel and store in a covered container. Also, I prefer oat flour for muffins and scones as rice flour dries out even more. Make it With Oil: Add 2-4 tbsp vegan butter or solid refined coconut oil and use any Low fat non dairy milk Such as almond, soy, oat. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Banana Scones Amount Per Serving Calories 263 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 192mg 8% Potassium 354mg 10% Carbohydrates 40g 13% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 11g 12% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 19IU 0% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 81mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

All you need are some basic ingredients to make these banana scones.

bananas for flavor, sweetness, and moistness. The riper and spottier the bananas the better!

for flavor, sweetness, and moistness. The riper and spottier the bananas the better! brown sugar , or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses. We don’t need much because we got bananas for sweetness.

, or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses. We don’t need much because we got bananas for sweetness. banana bread spices – cinnamon & vanilla extract

– cinnamon & vanilla extract flour – all-purpose white flour works really well and gives the perfect texture. However, I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat and add some almond flour which adds a bit more fat/moisture to these scones

– all-purpose white flour works really well and gives the perfect texture. However, I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat and add some almond flour which adds a bit more fat/moisture to these scones rising agents – baking powder and baking soda add lift and fluff

– baking powder and baking soda add lift and fluff chopped pecans or walnuts for a bit of crunch and extra banana breadiness. I love their texture and nutty flavor that compliments the ripe bananas perfectly. Sub one for the other or use a mix if you prefer. You can omit them to keep the scones recipe nut-free.

or walnuts for a bit of crunch and extra banana breadiness. I love their texture and nutty flavor that compliments the ripe bananas perfectly. Sub one for the other or use a mix if you prefer. You can omit them to keep the scones recipe nut-free. coconut milk – I use full-fat coconut milk, the good stuff with at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Thicker, creamier milk produces better tasting, fluffier scones, and canned coconut milk works best. Chill the can for a few hours before using it.

Tips & Substitutions:

1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8 tsp of ground cloves would be great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.

Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.

For this recipe, you got to use canned coconut milk.

Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts.

Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm

How to make Vegan Banana Scones

Caramelize the bananas: slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden. This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. These caramelized bananas add a deeper flavor to the scones!

Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish.

For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spice and mix in.

Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Now, add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to come become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed.

Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.

Place the scones on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 17 to 18 minutes. Remove the cookie sheet from the oven and let the scones cool. Enjoy as they are or glaze them.

How to store vegan scones?

The most important thing is to let them cool completely on a wire rack before storing them.

You can store the freshly baked scones, covered with a towel on the counter for up to 1 day.

Vegan Banana Scones can also be refrigerated in a closed container for up to 5 days or frozen unbaked for up to a month. To bake from frozen, remove them from the freezer and thaw for 10 mins (while the oven is preheating), then bake. Frozen scones will need 1-2 mins more to bake. Baked scones can also be frozen for up to a month. Thaw on the counter for an hour, then reheat in the oven.

MORE SCONES AND BISCUITS