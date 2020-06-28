Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Banana Scones

By 5 Comments

Vegan Banana Scones that are flaky and tender with a golden crust and a delightful banana bread taste thanks to cinnamon, vanilla and toasty nuts! No added oil! GF and Nutfree options. Jump to Recipe

close up side view of vegan banana scones on a white cake stand

 

Vegan Banana Scones that you will want to eat for breakfast, snack, and dessert.

Coming at you with some utterly delicious vegan scones that have just the right amount of density, the perfect flake and tenderness, and that signature golden crispy crust!

What takes these from good to outrageously delicious? A couple of things! First of all, caramelized bananas! I use them for many of my recipes, so if that sounds delicious to you make sure not to miss out on this French Toast recipe, my Caramelized Banana Granola Bars or these Banana Bread Chia Puddings.

Apart from caramelized bananas, we also toss some banana bread spices (well, mostly cinnamon and vanilla) as well as chopped nuts into the mix. So, to recap, these vegan banana scones are:  flaky and packed with banana and nuts. Super tender on the inside yet crusty and crispy on the outside. Light and sweet but not too sweet. All in all a total win.

top view of vegan banana scones

vegan banana scones on a cake stand
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Banana Scones

Vegan Banana Scones that are flaky and tender with a golden crust and a delightful banana bread taste thanks so cinnamon, vanilla and toasty nuts!  No Added oil! GF and Nutfree options
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time18 mins
Total Time33 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: banana bread scones, banana scones, vegan scones recipe
Servings: 8
Calories: 263kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 medium bananas
  • 1/4 cup (55 g) brown sugar or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses with wet ingredients, divided
  • 1 tsp cinnamon divided
  • 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract
  • 2 cups (250 g) of flour I use 1.5 cup all purpose and 1/2 cup whole wheat
  • 2 tbsp almond flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/3 cup (40 g) chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 cup (240 ml) of coconut milk use full fat coconut milk and at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Chill the can for a few hours before using.

Instructions

  • Caramelize the bananas: slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden.  This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. Caramelizing the bananas adds a nice depth of flavor and keeps the scones from getting too soft like a cake.
  • Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper.
  • For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spices and mix in.
  • Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed.
    Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.
  • Place the scones on baking sheet and bake for 17 to 18 minutes.
  • Remove from the sheet and cool and serve.

Notes

  • 1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8tsp of ground cloves would be other great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.
  • Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.
  • Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts
  • Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk  and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm. 
Gluten-free: Mix 1/2 cup oat flour/white rice flour, 1 1/4 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup potato starch. Use 1 3/4 cup of the mix instead of the regular flour.
 
You might want to add 2 tbsp vegan butter or coconut oil for gluten-free as gf flours tend to dry out faster. Once baked, cool under a towel and store in a covered container. Also, I prefer oat flour for muffins and scones as rice flour dries out even more. 
 
Make it With Oil: Add 2-4 tbsp vegan butter or solid refined coconut oil and use any Low fat non dairy milk Such as almond, soy, oat. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Banana Scones
Amount Per Serving
Calories 263 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Fat 10g15%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Sodium 192mg8%
Potassium 354mg10%
Carbohydrates 40g13%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 11g12%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin A 19IU0%
Vitamin C 3mg4%
Calcium 81mg8%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

All you need are some basic ingredients to make these banana scones.

  • bananas for flavor, sweetness, and moistness. The riper and spottier the bananas the better!
  • brown sugar, or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses. We don’t need much because we got bananas for sweetness.
  • banana bread spices –  cinnamon & vanilla extract
  • flour – all-purpose white flour works really well and gives the perfect texture. However, I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat and add some almond flour which adds a bit more fat/moisture to these scones
  • rising agents – baking powder and baking soda add lift and fluff
  • chopped pecans or walnuts for a bit of crunch and extra banana breadiness. I love their texture and nutty flavor that compliments the ripe bananas perfectly. Sub one for the other or use a mix if you prefer. You can omit them to keep the scones recipe nut-free.
  •  coconut milk – I use full-fat coconut milk, the good stuff with at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Thicker, creamier milk produces better tasting, fluffier scones, and canned coconut milk works best. Chill the can for a few hours before using it.

Tips & Substitutions:

  • 1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8 tsp of ground cloves would be great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.
  • Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.
  • For this recipe, you got to use canned coconut milk.
  • Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts.
  • Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm

side view of vegan banana scones on a white cake stand

How to make Vegan Banana Scones

Caramelize the bananas: slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden.  This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. These caramelized bananas add a deeper flavor to the scones!

ingredients for vegan banana scones in a white bowl

Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish.

For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spice and mix in.

vegan banana bread scone dough in a white mixing bowl

Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Now, add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to come become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed.

Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.

vegan banana scones on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper

Place the scones on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 17 to 18 minutes. Remove the cookie sheet from the oven and let the scones cool. Enjoy as they are or glaze them. 

freshly baked golden brown vegan banana scones on a cookie sheet

How to store vegan scones?

The most important thing is to let them cool completely on a wire rack before storing them.

You can store the freshly baked scones, covered with a towel on the counter for up to 1 day.
Vegan Banana Scones can also be refrigerated in a closed container for up to 5 days or frozen unbaked for up to a month. To bake from frozen, remove them from the freezer and thaw for 10 mins (while the oven is preheating), then bake. Frozen scones will need 1-2 mins more to bake. Baked scones can also be frozen for up to a month. Thaw on the counter for an hour, then reheat in the oven.

MORE SCONES AND BISCUITS

 

side view of vegan banana scones on a white cake stand

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    These look amazing. Have you tried this using frozen bananas to caramelize? I have lots frozen so wanted to see if I can use them :).

    Reply

  3. Hi! Can I make this recipe without caramelizing the bananas? Cooked bananas are not popular with my family. Should I make any other changes?

    Reply
LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers