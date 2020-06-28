Vegan Banana Scones that are flaky and tender with a golden crust and a delightful banana bread taste thanks to cinnamon, vanilla and toasty nuts! No added oil! GF and Nutfree options. Jump to Recipe
Vegan Banana Scones that you will want to eat for breakfast, snack, and dessert.
Coming at you with some utterly delicious vegan scones that have just the right amount of density, the perfect flake and tenderness, and that signature golden crispy crust!
What takes these from good to outrageously delicious? A couple of things! First of all, caramelized bananas! I use them for many of my recipes, so if that sounds delicious to you make sure not to miss out on this French Toast recipe, my Caramelized Banana Granola Bars or these Banana Bread Chia Puddings.
Apart from caramelized bananas, we also toss some banana bread spices (well, mostly cinnamon and vanilla) as well as chopped nuts into the mix. So, to recap, these vegan banana scones are: flaky and packed with banana and nuts. Super tender on the inside yet crusty and crispy on the outside. Light and sweet but not too sweet. All in all a total win.
Vegan Banana Scones
Ingredients
- 2 medium bananas
- 1/4 cup (55 g) brown sugar or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses with wet ingredients, divided
- 1 tsp cinnamon divided
- 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract
- 2 cups (250 g) of flour I use 1.5 cup all purpose and 1/2 cup whole wheat
- 2 tbsp almond flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/3 cup (40 g) chopped pecans or walnuts
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup (240 ml) of coconut milk use full fat coconut milk and at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Chill the can for a few hours before using.
Instructions
- Caramelize the bananas: slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden. This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. Caramelizing the bananas adds a nice depth of flavor and keeps the scones from getting too soft like a cake.
- Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper.
- For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spices and mix in.
- Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed.Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.
- Place the scones on baking sheet and bake for 17 to 18 minutes.
- Remove from the sheet and cool and serve.
Notes
- 1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8tsp of ground cloves would be other great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.
- Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.
- Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts
- Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm.
Nutrition
Ingredients:
All you need are some basic ingredients to make these banana scones.
- bananas for flavor, sweetness, and moistness. The riper and spottier the bananas the better!
- brown sugar, or use regular cane sugar and add 1 tsp molasses. We don’t need much because we got bananas for sweetness.
- banana bread spices – cinnamon & vanilla extract
- flour – all-purpose white flour works really well and gives the perfect texture. However, I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat and add some almond flour which adds a bit more fat/moisture to these scones
- rising agents – baking powder and baking soda add lift and fluff
- chopped pecans or walnuts for a bit of crunch and extra banana breadiness. I love their texture and nutty flavor that compliments the ripe bananas perfectly. Sub one for the other or use a mix if you prefer. You can omit them to keep the scones recipe nut-free.
- coconut milk – I use full-fat coconut milk, the good stuff with at least 1/3rd cup of coconut cream. Thicker, creamier milk produces better tasting, fluffier scones, and canned coconut milk works best. Chill the can for a few hours before using it.
Tips & Substitutions:
- 1/8 tsp of freshly ground nutmeg or 1/8 tsp of ground cloves would be great additions if you want to up the amount of spices without adding more cinnamon.
- Make sure your bananas are really ripe and spotty.
- For this recipe, you got to use canned coconut milk.
- Omit the nuts to make the recipe nut-free or use chocolate chips or dried fruit instead of the nuts.
- Make an easy glaze by whisking 2-3 tbsp coconut milk and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in a bowl until smooth, adding more sugar as needed to thicken. Drizzle over the scones while still slightly warm
How to make Vegan Banana Scones
Caramelize the bananas: slice the bananas and add to the skillet, add 2 tbsp of brown sugar and half the cinnamon and 1 tsp of coconut milk, mix and cook over medium heat until banana starts to get golden. This can take 5 to 6 minutes. Once you are happy with them, let them cool down. These caramelized bananas add a deeper flavor to the scones!
Preheat oven to 435 degrees F. Line a baking sheet or dish.
For making the scones, combine the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda on a large bowl and whisk well. Add the sugar, pecans, salt, and spice and mix in.
Add 3/4 cup of the chilled coconut cream/milk and cut with a fork to mix in. Now, add the caramelized bananas and continue to cut with the fork. The mixture will initially feel very dry and then start to come become fat crumbs and dough-like. Add another tbsp of coconut milk as needed.
Once the dough starts to form, bring it all together with a spatula or your hands. Work quickly and shape the dough into a disc. It should be at least 3/4 inches tall. Slice the dough into 6 to 8 triangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp chef’s knife.
Place the scones on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 17 to 18 minutes. Remove the cookie sheet from the oven and let the scones cool. Enjoy as they are or glaze them.
How to store vegan scones?
The most important thing is to let them cool completely on a wire rack before storing them.
You can store the freshly baked scones, covered with a towel on the counter for up to 1 day.
Vegan Banana Scones can also be refrigerated in a closed container for up to 5 days or frozen unbaked for up to a month. To bake from frozen, remove them from the freezer and thaw for 10 mins (while the oven is preheating), then bake. Frozen scones will need 1-2 mins more to bake. Baked scones can also be frozen for up to a month. Thaw on the counter for an hour, then reheat in the oven.
MORE SCONES AND BISCUITS
- Apple Cinnamon Scones
- Vegan Pumpkin Scones with Pumpkin Caramel Glaze No Oil
- Churro Scones. No Oil
- Vegan Biscuits – no Oil
- Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits. GF
- Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread 1 Bowl
- Vegan Pumpkin Biscuits
Comments
Maureen Cram saysJune 29, 2020 at 1:13 am
These look amazing. Have you tried this using frozen bananas to caramelize? I have lots frozen so wanted to see if I can use them :).
Vegan Richa Support saysJune 29, 2020 at 8:17 am
If you thaw them out then try to caramelize them it might work!
David Lawson saysJune 29, 2020 at 4:37 am
Ha Haa Ijust bought Bananas that’ll be ready in two days
Thanx So much
Dave
Tara saysJune 29, 2020 at 7:01 am
Hi! Can I make this recipe without caramelizing the bananas? Cooked bananas are not popular with my family. Should I make any other changes?
Vegan Richa Support saysJune 29, 2020 at 8:22 am
You can but it might change the texture of the scones.