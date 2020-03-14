Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Black Bean Soup (Instant Pot Recipe)

This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget. Pantry friendly  Jump to Recipe
overhead shot of two bowls of vegan black beans soup sprinkled with chopped herbs

It seems to be an accepted truth that there are two types of people in this world: People who love soup, and people who just don’t.

This Vegan Black Beans Soup is what I would tag as a really good soup that can change opinions! Smoky-spicy-garlicky and so creamy and comforting that you will go for seconds, maybe thirds. Also very pantry friendly and freezer friendly.

a bowl of vegan Instant Pot black bean soup sprinkled with chopped cilantro

Another thing that I really love about this vegan black bean soup: It’s really cheap to make. Mostly beans and canned tomatoes. The perfect recipe for feeding a big crowd on a budget.

We are using dried beans for this recipe, and in a perfect world, you would, of course, remember to soak them overnight. In reality, we sometimes don’t plan ahead that far so it’s a good thing we can cheat by soaking them in really hot water for half an hour. The power of your Instant Pot will take care of the rest. This is a highly forgiving recipe. We all need more of those.

Maybe the greatest advantage of making a soup using dried soaked black beans is that, as they cook, they not only flavor the liquid but also thicken it to a rich and savory broth that’s a million times tastier than anything canned beans can do for you.

side view of a bowl of vegan Instant Pot black bean soup on a white cloth napkin

Ingredients needed for Vegan Black Bean Soup:

  • Black beans,  ideally soaked overnight or at least 1/2 hour in hot water.
  • Onions and garlic form the base of this soup.
  • Seasonings: We are doctoring it up with some cumin, pepper, smoked paprika, chili powder, dried oregano and bay leaves. Beans can handle a LOT of seasoning, so don’t hold back and add more if you feel it’s lacking.
  • Tomatoes – I use canned tomatoes but fresh will work too.
  • A squeeze of lime juice right in the end brightens the whole flavor profile.
  • Broth – Use 2.5 cups for a thick and creamy soup but you could easily add 1/2 more if you want it a bit thinner and soupier. You can use low sodium broth or even a mix of water and broth depending on the salt level you prefer.

overhead shot of all ingredients needed for making vegan black bean soup in an Instant Pot

Recipe tips and substitutions:

  • When it comes to black bean soup, there is nothing better than an epic shower of toppings that you can pick and choose from. Chopped herbs like cilantro, creamy chunks of avocado, pepper flakes, scallions, a dollop of vegan cashew cream/ vegan sour cream. Maybe something crunchy like crispy fried onions, tortilla chips!
  • You could use water instead of broth
  • Make sure not to brown the garlic too much or it will turn bitter.
  • Once adding the spices, don’t wait too long before adding the tomatoes. You don’t want to burn them – especially paprika gets really bitter when it gets too much heat.
  • Season to taste and don’t hold back on adding more spices and salt. Nobody likes a bland soup. Most times, when you think your soup is lacking something, the solution might be as simple as adding a big pinch of salt.

How to make Vegan Black Bean Soup in your Instant Pot:

Prep: Soak the black beans if you haven’t already while you prep ingredients and start cooking.

onion, garlic, spices and tomatoes simmering in an Instant Pot

Start the IP on saute. Add in the oil, chopped onion, minced garlic, and pinch of salt and cook until translucent. Add in all the spices and more salt and mix in. In goes the can of tomatoes. Stir and cook for a minute.

dried soaked beans being added to an Instant Pot filled with seasoned tomato broth

Add the drained beans and water/broth and mix really well to loosen up any stuck bits. Pressure cook the soup for 35 mins. If you did not soak your beans, dial it up 5 minutes to 40 mins total.

overhead shot of vegan black bean soup simmering in an Instant Pot

Quick release after 10 mins and check for consistency and pressure cook for another 10 mins if the beans are not done to your liking. Add lime juice, taste and adjust salt and flavor. Blend about 2 cups of the soup and mix it into the rest to thicken the soup up. Bring to a boil, then serve with toppings of your choice.

overhead shot of a white bowl with vegan black bean soup with a spoon dipping into the bowl

overhead shot of two bowls of vegan black bean soup against black background
Print Recipe

Vegan Black Bean Soup 

This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup made from dried soaked black beans is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Soak1 hr
Total Time1 hr 50 mins
Course: Main
Cuisine: American, Mexican, Tex Mex
Keyword: black bean soup recipe, vegan black bean soup, Vegan Instant pot soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 138.21kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (172 g) black beans soaked overnight or at least 1/2 hour in hot water
  • 1 tsp oil or 2 tbsp broth
  • 1/2 large onion chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 3/4 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp chili powder blend or 1/2 tsp chipotle pepper or both
  • 3/4 to 1 tsp salt
  • 15 oz  (170.1 g) can tomato
  • 2.5 cups (591.47 ml) water/broth mixture , 3 cups for soupy
  • Lime juice
  • cilantro avocado, pepper flakes for garnish

Instructions

  • Soak the black beans if you haven't already while you prep ingredients and start cooking.
  • Start the IP on saute. Add oil, onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook until translucent. Deglaze with broth if needed. Add the spices and salt and mix in.
  • Add tomato and mix in and cook for a minute.
  • Add the drained beans and water/broth and mix really well to pick up any stuck bits.
  • Close the lid. Pressure cook for 35 mins. (40 mins if you didn't soak the beans overnight)
  • Pressure cook for another 10 mins if the beans are not done to preference.
  • Add lime juice, taste and adjust salt and flavor. Blend 2 cups of the soup and mix it in. Bring to a boil and serve.
  • Store: Refrigerate up-to 4 days

Notes

 

  • When it comes to black bean soup, there is nothing better than an epic shower of toppings that you can pick and choose from. Chopped herbs like cilantro, creamy chunks of avocado, pepper flakes, scallions, a dollop of vegan cashew cream/ vegan sour cream. Maybe something crunchy like crispy fried onions.
  • You could use water instead of broth 
  • Make sure not to brown the garlic too much or it will turn bitter.
  • Once adding the spices, don't wait too long before adding the tomatoes. You don't want to burn them - especially paprika gets really bitter when it gets too much heat.
  • Season to taste and don't hold back on adding more spices and salt. Nobody likes a bland soup. Most times, when you think you're soup is lacking something, the solution might be as simple as adding a big pinch of salt.
  • To make Oil-free:Use broth to saute
Saucepan: Follow the steps in a large saucepan over medium heat. Use 4 cups of water or broth and cook for 55 to 65 mins.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Black Bean Soup 
Amount Per Serving
Calories 138.21 Calories from Fat 24
% Daily Value*
Fat 2.71g4%
Saturated Fat 0.49g3%
Sodium 531.43mg23%
Potassium 638.78mg18%
Carbohydrates 22.88g8%
Fiber 6.51g27%
Sugar 5.58g6%
Protein 9.07g18%
Vitamin A 561.52IU11%
Vitamin C 11.5mg14%
Calcium 73.53mg7%
Iron 3.28mg18%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

