Vegan Black Bean Soup (Instant Pot Recipe)

This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget. Pantry friendly



It seems to be an accepted truth that there are two types of people in this world: People who love soup, and people who just don’t.

This Vegan Black Beans Soup is what I would tag as a really good soup that can change opinions! Smoky-spicy-garlicky and so creamy and comforting that you will go for seconds, maybe thirds. Also very pantry friendly and freezer friendly.

Another thing that I really love about this vegan black bean soup: It’s really cheap to make. Mostly beans and canned tomatoes. The perfect recipe for feeding a big crowd on a budget.

We are using dried beans for this recipe, and in a perfect world, you would, of course, remember to soak them overnight. In reality, we sometimes don’t plan ahead that far so it’s a good thing we can cheat by soaking them in really hot water for half an hour. The power of your Instant Pot will take care of the rest. This is a highly forgiving recipe. We all need more of those.

Maybe the greatest advantage of making a soup using dried soaked black beans is that, as they cook, they not only flavor the liquid but also thicken it to a rich and savory broth that’s a million times tastier than anything canned beans can do for you.

Ingredients needed for Vegan Black Bean Soup:

Black beans, ideally soaked overnight or at least 1/2 hour in hot water.

Onions and garlic form the base of this soup.

Seasonings: We are doctoring it up with some cumin, pepper, smoked paprika, chili powder, dried oregano and bay leaves. Beans can handle a LOT of seasoning, so don't hold back and add more if you feel it's lacking.

Tomatoes – I use canned tomatoes but fresh will work too.

A squeeze of lime juice right in the end brightens the whole flavor profile.

Broth – Use 2.5 cups for a thick and creamy soup but you could easily add 1/2 more if you want it a bit thinner and soupier. You can use low sodium broth or even a mix of water and broth depending on the salt level you prefer.

Recipe tips and substitutions:

When it comes to black bean soup, there is nothing better than an epic shower of toppings that you can pick and choose from. Chopped herbs like cilantro, creamy chunks of avocado, pepper flakes, scallions, a dollop of vegan cashew cream/ vegan sour cream. Maybe something crunchy like crispy fried onions, tortilla chips!

You could use water instead of broth

Make sure not to brown the garlic too much or it will turn bitter.

Once adding the spices, don't wait too long before adding the tomatoes. You don't want to burn them – especially paprika gets really bitter when it gets too much heat.

Season to taste and don’t hold back on adding more spices and salt. Nobody likes a bland soup. Most times, when you think your soup is lacking something, the solution might be as simple as adding a big pinch of salt.

How to make Vegan Black Bean Soup in your Instant Pot:

Prep: Soak the black beans if you haven’t already while you prep ingredients and start cooking.

Start the IP on saute. Add in the oil, chopped onion, minced garlic, and pinch of salt and cook until translucent. Add in all the spices and more salt and mix in. In goes the can of tomatoes. Stir and cook for a minute.

Add the drained beans and water/broth and mix really well to loosen up any stuck bits. Pressure cook the soup for 35 mins. If you did not soak your beans, dial it up 5 minutes to 40 mins total.

Quick release after 10 mins and check for consistency and pressure cook for another 10 mins if the beans are not done to your liking. Add lime juice, taste and adjust salt and flavor. Blend about 2 cups of the soup and mix it into the rest to thicken the soup up. Bring to a boil, then serve with toppings of your choice.

