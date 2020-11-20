Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles (Glutenfree)

These easy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles are everything you love about snickerdoodles with a punch of pumpkin pie magic. A Glutenfree Vegan fall-tastic spin on a classic holiday cookie your whole family will love! Jump to Recipe

a plate with vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies

Prepare to “fall” in love with these marbled Vegan Snickerdoodles!

These Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles should really come with a warning label because they are so good. I mean, we are in a season that should be all about gratitude and sharing the goodies, but these are SO good they could trigger a spot of the old “food greed”. This can be easily solved by just making a huge batch and keeping some all for yourself. Baker’s privilege, right?

overhead shot of a plate with vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies on a plate

A classic snickerdoodle cookie is a type of holiday sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. This fall-centric pumpkin spice version adds a pinch of pumpkin pie spice aka. our favorite fall drug. While baking, the pumpkin pie spices will fill your whole kitchen with the most comforting cozy scent and will give you all those fall feels. The other half is chocolate which complements the cookie and the season perfectly. Don’t like pumpkin pie spice? Use just cinnamon or just vanilla and skip the cinnamon sugar coating.

overhead shot of a plate with vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies

They are Glutenfree, have amazing texture and flavor, they’re perfectly pumpkin spicy…AND they have added chocolate so they are extra awesome! I am fully bandwagon-ed up with these babies and I think you should do the same!

Print Recipe

Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles Gluten free Vegan

These easy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles are everything you love about snickerdoodles with a punch of pumpkin pie magic. A Glutenfree vegan fall-tastic spin on a classic holiday cookie your whole family will love! 
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time14 mins
Total Time34 mins
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: pumpkin spice snickerdoodles, vegan snickerdoodles
Servings: 12
Calories: 102kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup (84 g) almond flour
  • 1/2 cup (60 g) oat flour Certified gluten-free if needed
  • 1 tbsp tapioca or cornstarch
  • 1.5 baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or use chai spice or cinnamon

Wet Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1/3 cup (78.86 ml) maple syrup

Chocolate Portion

  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder

Optional Cinnamon Sugar Coating:

  • 1 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix all the dry ingreients for the cookies until well combined.
  • Add the oil and 1/4 cup of maple syrup and mix well. Add the rest of the 1 tbsp maple syrup, and mix until the dough is a sticky mixture.
  • Divide the dough into two bowls. In one of the bowls, add the cocoa powder and mix well. Add a few drops of water, and a tsp or so more of maple syrup to make a sticky dough. The dough should be soft and sticky, and not stiff. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes so that the dough is easier to handle. You'll want to refrigerate the dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.
  • In a small bowl, mix your cinnamon sugar mixture if using.
  • Take the dough mixture out of the fridge. Wet your hands take a tbsp of each of the dough and combine them to make one ball. Repeat until you have at least 9 or 10 balls. Coat one side of the ball with cinnamon sugar mixture, and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  • Press a fork to press the ball down. Press it down to a pretty thin cookie. Then bake at 350 degrees F (180c) for 13-14 minutes.
  • Remove the sheet from the oven, let the cookies cool for 2 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
  • These cookies can be stored on the counter for up to 2 weeks.

Notes

  • The  Cinnamon Sugar Coating is optional but I feel it really takes these to the next level. You can use brown sugar, or coconut sugar mixed with some cinnamon.
  • You can make your own pumpkin spice by blending 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon with 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Cardamom would be another nice addition. Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles Gluten free Vegan
Amount Per Serving
Calories 102 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Fat 5g8%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 77mg3%
Potassium 58mg2%
Carbohydrates 13g4%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 2g4%
Calcium 35mg4%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan snickerdoodle cookies

Ingredients:

  • these are perfectly soft and chewy thanks to the perfect blend of almond flour and oat flour
  •  tapioca or cornstarch is added to make them extra tender
  • while many snickerdoodles recipe rely on Cream of Tatar as a rising agent, we are using a blend of baking powder and baking soda for the same effect
  •  plenty of pumpkin pie spice adds the fall magic to these. If you don’t’ have PPS, use chai spice or cinnamon.
  • I add a small amount of neutral-tasting oil to these. You don’t want anything too strong like coconut oil to not dilute the flavors.
  • maple syrup adds sweetness to these and adds some more moisture to the batter. You could use agave instead
  • for the chocolate portion, I use cocoa powder. You could skip the chocolate but I really like the marble look of these. Just so special.

Tips & Substitutions:

  • The cinnamon-sugar coating is optional but totally recommended. You can use brown sugar, or coconut sugar mixed with some cinnamon or pumpkin spice.
  • Pumpkin Spice LOVERS – You can add extra pumpkin pie spice to the batter if you want more spice flavor.
  • You can make your own pumpkin spice by blending 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon with 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Cardamom would be another nice addition. Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months
  • You’ll want to refrigerate the cookie dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.

a plate with vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies

How to make Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles:

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients until well combined.

dry ingredients for pumpkin spice snickerdoodles being mixed in a bowl

dry mix for vegan snickerdoodles in a mixing bowl

Add the oil and 1/4 cup of maple syrup and mix well. Add the rest of the 1 tbsp maple syrup, and mix until the dough is a sticky mixture.

vegan snickerdoodle cookie batter being mixed in a white bowl
Divide the dough into two bowls. In one of the bowls, add the cocoa powder and mix well. Add a few drops of water, and a tsp or so more of maple syrup to make a sticky dough. The dough should be soft and sticky, and not stiff. Refrigerate for 15 minutes so that the dough is easier to handle.

vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookie dough in a white bowl

You’ll want to refrigerate the cookie dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.

overhead shot of two bowl with vegan snickerdoodle cookie batter and pumpkin spice sugar for dipping

In a small bowl, mix your cinnamon sugar mixture if using. Take the dough mixture out of the fridge. Wet your hands take a tbsp of each of the dough and combine them to make one ball. Repeat until you have at least 9 or 10 balls. Coat one side of the ball with cinnamon sugar mixture, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies being placed on a cookie sheet before baking
Press a fork to press the ball down. Press it down to a pretty thin cookie. Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 13-14 minutes.
Remove the sheet from the oven, let the cookies cool for 2 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

freshly baked batch of vegan chocolate pumpkin pie spice snickerdoodles

How to store Vegan Snickerdoodles?

These vegan snickerdoodles can be stored on the counter for up to 2 weeks.

a plate with vegan pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

