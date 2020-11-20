These easy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles are everything you love about snickerdoodles with a punch of pumpkin pie magic. A Glutenfree Vegan fall-tastic spin on a classic holiday cookie your whole family will love! Jump to Recipe

Prepare to “fall” in love with these marbled Vegan Snickerdoodles!

These Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles should really come with a warning label because they are so good. I mean, we are in a season that should be all about gratitude and sharing the goodies, but these are SO good they could trigger a spot of the old “food greed”. This can be easily solved by just making a huge batch and keeping some all for yourself. Baker’s privilege, right?

A classic snickerdoodle cookie is a type of holiday sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. This fall-centric pumpkin spice version adds a pinch of pumpkin pie spice aka. our favorite fall drug. While baking, the pumpkin pie spices will fill your whole kitchen with the most comforting cozy scent and will give you all those fall feels. The other half is chocolate which complements the cookie and the season perfectly. Don’t like pumpkin pie spice? Use just cinnamon or just vanilla and skip the cinnamon sugar coating.

More cookie Recipes from the blog

They are Glutenfree, have amazing texture and flavor, they’re perfectly pumpkin spicy…AND they have added chocolate so they are extra awesome! I am fully bandwagon-ed up with these babies and I think you should do the same!

Print Recipe Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles Gluten free Vegan These easy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles are everything you love about snickerdoodles with a punch of pumpkin pie magic. A Glutenfree vegan fall-tastic spin on a classic holiday cookie your whole family will love! Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 14 mins Total Time 34 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 102 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Ingredients: 3/4 cup ( 84 g ) almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour Certified gluten-free if needed

1 tbsp tapioca or cornstarch

1.5 baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or use chai spice or cinnamon Wet Ingredients: 1 tbsp oil

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) maple syrup Chocolate Portion 1 tbsp cocoa powder Optional Cinnamon Sugar Coating: 1 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon Instructions In a bowl, mix all the dry ingreients for the cookies until well combined.

Add the oil and 1/4 cup of maple syrup and mix well. Add the rest of the 1 tbsp maple syrup, and mix until the dough is a sticky mixture.

Divide the dough into two bowls. In one of the bowls, add the cocoa powder and mix well. Add a few drops of water, and a tsp or so more of maple syrup to make a sticky dough. The dough should be soft and sticky, and not stiff. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes so that the dough is easier to handle. You'll want to refrigerate the dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.

In a small bowl, mix your cinnamon sugar mixture if using.

Take the dough mixture out of the fridge. Wet your hands take a tbsp of each of the dough and combine them to make one ball. Repeat until you have at least 9 or 10 balls. Coat one side of the ball with cinnamon sugar mixture, and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Press a fork to press the ball down. Press it down to a pretty thin cookie. Then bake at 350 degrees F (180c) for 13-14 minutes.

Remove the sheet from the oven, let the cookies cool for 2 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

These cookies can be stored on the counter for up to 2 weeks. Notes The Cinnamon Sugar Coating is optional but I feel it really takes these to the next level. You can use brown sugar, or coconut sugar mixed with some cinnamon.

You can make your own pumpkin spice by blending 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon with 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Cardamom would be another nice addition. Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles Gluten free Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 102 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 77mg 3% Potassium 58mg 2% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 2g 4% Calcium 35mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

these are perfectly soft and chewy thanks to the perfect blend of almond flour and oat flour

tapioca or cornstarch is added to make them extra tender

while many snickerdoodles recipe rely on Cream of Tatar as a rising agent, we are using a blend of baking powder and baking soda for the same effect

plenty of pumpkin pie spice adds the fall magic to these. If you don’t’ have PPS, use chai spice or cinnamon.

I add a small amount of neutral-tasting oil to these. You don’t want anything too strong like coconut oil to not dilute the flavors.

maple syrup adds sweetness to these and adds some more moisture to the batter. You could use agave instead

for the chocolate portion, I use cocoa powder. You could skip the chocolate but I really like the marble look of these. Just so special.

Tips & Substitutions:

The cinnamon-sugar coating is optional but totally recommended. You can use brown sugar, or coconut sugar mixed with some cinnamon or pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin Spice LOVERS – You can add extra pumpkin pie spice to the batter if you want more spice flavor.

You can make your own pumpkin spice by blending 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon with 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Cardamom would be another nice addition. Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months

by blending 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon with 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. Cardamom would be another nice addition. Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months You’ll want to refrigerate the cookie dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.

How to make Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Snickerdoodles:

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients until well combined.

Add the oil and 1/4 cup of maple syrup and mix well. Add the rest of the 1 tbsp maple syrup, and mix until the dough is a sticky mixture.



Divide the dough into two bowls. In one of the bowls, add the cocoa powder and mix well. Add a few drops of water, and a tsp or so more of maple syrup to make a sticky dough. The dough should be soft and sticky, and not stiff. Refrigerate for 15 minutes so that the dough is easier to handle.

You’ll want to refrigerate the cookie dough for at least 20-30 minutes if the dough is too sticky.

In a small bowl, mix your cinnamon sugar mixture if using. Take the dough mixture out of the fridge. Wet your hands take a tbsp of each of the dough and combine them to make one ball. Repeat until you have at least 9 or 10 balls. Coat one side of the ball with cinnamon sugar mixture, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.



Press a fork to press the ball down. Press it down to a pretty thin cookie. Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 13-14 minutes.

Remove the sheet from the oven, let the cookies cool for 2 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.

How to store Vegan Snickerdoodles?

These vegan snickerdoodles can be stored on the counter for up to 2 weeks.