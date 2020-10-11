This vegan chocolate zucchini bread is rich, moist, and soft and easily made in one bowl using simple wholesome ingredients. Jump to Recipe

This moist and fudgy easy vegan chocolate zucchini loaf packs in a whole zucchini but you would never know. It honestly tastes like an actual chocolate cake! All the zucchini does is add a bunch of moisture. No weird veggie taste in the background.

I already have a Vegan Zucchini Bread on the blog which is amazing and also super simple to make. If chocolate is not your thing, go for that one. If you’re team chocoholic, then my vegan chocolate zucchini bread is for you! So rich and decadent in taste which makes it an amazing dessert—perhaps even topped with my vegan carrot cake ice cream. I mean, might just as well add some more sneaky veggies for good measure, right?

But it’s also a great snack and easily portable! Perfect as a grab-and-go sweet breakfast treat! The recipe is super easy to make in one bowl. Perfect for beginners.

Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Bread This vegan chocolate zucchini bread is rich moist and soft and easily made in one bowl using simple wholesome ingredients. Ingredients 3/4 ( 147 g ) shredded zucchini from roughly 1 small zucchini

1/2 cup ( 118.29 g ) dairy-free chocolate chips - Half in batter and half for topping Instructions Shred the zucchini and place on a layer of paper towels and set aside while you prep the rest of the ingredients. In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients until well combined. Now, add in the wet ingredients except for the zucchini and chocolate chips and mix well to make a stiff batter.

Leftover chocolate zucchini bread can also be sliced and frozen, to have on hand for a quick and healthy breakfast or chocolatey snack.

By letting the zucchini shreds rest in the paper towel, then squeezing out the excess water before adding the veggie shreds to the batter, we remove some of the excess moisture. Don't skip this part or your batter might be too moist. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Bread Amount Per Serving Calories 219 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 174mg 8% Potassium 171mg 5% Carbohydrates 33g 11% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 29IU 1% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 77mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

shredded zucchini for extra moisture! I added about 1 small zucchini. Don’t worry, you will not be able to taste it! Squeeze out the zucchini for the best results.

for extra moisture! I added about 1 small zucchini. Don’t worry, you will not be able to taste it! Squeeze out the zucchini for the best results. flour – I used a mix of all-purpose and spelt but you can use just all-purpose or add whole wheat instead of spelt.

– I used a mix of all-purpose and spelt but you can use just all-purpose or add whole wheat instead of spelt. cocoa powder for that lovely color and intense chocolate flavor. Are we still adding some real chocolate? ABSOLUTELY! Dairy-free chocolate chips all the way!

for that lovely color and intense chocolate flavor. Are we still adding some real chocolate? ABSOLUTELY! Dairy-free chocolate chips all the way! As raising agents, we use a blend of baking soda and baking powder.

fine sea salt helps to intensify the chocolate flavor.

helps to intensify the chocolate flavor. To up the cozy in this chocolate zucchini bread, I like to add some vanilla extract and a blend of ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, and ground nutmeg.

and a blend of ground brown sugar adds a nice round sweetness that goes so well with the spice blend! You can use coconut sugar instead

adds a nice round sweetness that goes so well with the spice blend! You can use coconut sugar instead apple sauce is used as a vegan egg replacement.

is used as a vegan egg replacement. As a source of fat, we use a neutral-tasting oil . Use what you have on hand – avocado, sunflower, refined coconut, etc. All of those work.

. Use what you have on hand – avocado, sunflower, refined coconut, etc. All of those work. To lighten up the batter, I add some non-dairy milk. Almond, coconut, cashew, oat, hazelnut, or soy milk would be perfect.

Tips & Substitutions:

You can skip the chocolate chips if you want.

To further enhance the chocolate flavor, you could add some instant espresso or coffee powder.

Leftover chocolate zucchini bread can also be sliced and frozen, to have on hand for a quick and healthy breakfast or chocolatey snack.

By letting the zucchini shreds rest in the paper towel, then squeezing out the excess water before adding the veggie shreds to the batter, we remove some of the excess moisture. Don’t skip this part or your batter might be too liquid.

For extra easy mixing, sift together all dry ingredients before adding them to the batter.

for Glutenfree: replace 1/4 cup flour in my Glutenfree zucchini bread with 1/4 cup cocoa powder

Prep: Shred the zucchini and place it on a paper towel and set aside while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients until well combined. You could also sift this mix to get rid of any lumps in the flour before adding the wet ingredients!

Now, add in the wet ingredients except for the zucchini and chocolate chips and mix well to make a batter. The batter should be somewhat stiff. If it isn’t then add 1 to 2 tablespoons more flour and mix in.

Squeeze the zucchini in the paper towel to remove the excess moisture then add the zucchini to the batter along with half of the chocolate chips. Fold zucchini and chocolate chips into the batter.

Now, pour the batter into a prepared loaf pan (9 x 5“ ) and sprinkle remaining chocolate chips on top.

Bake the chocolate zucchini bread at 365°F for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick from the center comes out clean clean

Prep your baking pan for easy removal:

Lightly grease the pan, then line with a sheet of parchment paper, leaving some overhanging. That way, you can just lift your loaf out of the pan once cool enough to move.