Vegan Coconut Caramel Energy Balls (Coconut Caramel Bites)

These easy Vegan Coconut Caramel Energy Balls are a healthy 3 ingredient snack that you can whip up in minutes in your food processor. Samoa  Cookie Bites in 5 mins! Naturally sweetened, paleo, and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love. Jump to Recipe

a plate with easy vegan date coconut energy balls

These vegan coconut caramel balls (aka bliss balls) are a nice healthy sweet treat to have around the house for whenever you feel like a little pick-me-up. They are so easy to make and can last a while in the fridge.

To make these healthy date caramel coconut balls, all you need is a food processor and 4 ingredients, one of them being salt, so it’s really more like 3 ingredients. No baking required!

They are wonderfully soft and creamy and taste a bit like salted caramel candy / samoa cookies! thanks to the combination of toasted coconut and fiber-rich dates. A healthy snack I feel good about reaching for any time. These babies are wholesome and decadent at the same time!

side view of a plate with vegan coconut caramel date energy balls

You can also give these away as gifts. Stick them in a jar and tie a pretty bow around it for a lovely healthy present from your kitchen.

Ingredients for making vegan energy balls:

  • shredded coconut, small to medium shreds and the fresher the better. The baking aisle is where you should find them. To keep these bites refined sugar-free, make sure they are unsweetened! Sometimes shredded coconut is in the natural food aisle, but you may also want to look in the bulk section of the store
  • dates – Medjool or regular dates. Medjool dates are bigger, softer and have a more caramelly flavor than regular dates so do get them if you find them at a good price. You can also find soft dates in Indian stores that might be smaller but are usually fresh and soft.
  • almond butter or sun butter. Sun butter is made from sunflower seeds and safe for people with nut allergies and a great sweet lunchbox treat for nut-free classrooms.
  • salt helps bring out the sweetness of the dates and makes these taste a bit like salted caramel candy, so don’t skip it.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan date coconut balls

Tips and Substitutions:

  • For a gourmet-looking treat, you could also roll the coconut balls in shredded coconut or cocoa powder before chilling. Or roll them in hemp, sesame or chia seeds.
  • Feel free to add a pinch of nutmeg, cinnamon, or chai spice to the mix.  Vanilla paste is also a great addition. Some cardamom and finely ground fennel seeds would also work really well and add an Indian twist to these.
  • Add the zest of half a lemon or orange for a bit of zing.
  • For mess-free eating, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes before serving.
  •  If your dough isn’t sticky enough, add a couple more dates and pulse until it feels nice and sticky.

How to make Vegan Coconut Caramel Bites :

unsweetened coconut being toasted in a pan

Toast the coconut over a skillet until golden, keep stirring after the first minute. Let the coconut cool for 10 mins.

overhead shot of a food processor filled with toasted coconut

Add the coconut to food processor and process to make smaller shreds.

dates being added to toasted coconut in a food processor to make vegan coconut balls

Add the dates and process until dates are evenly distributed over the coconuts.

shredded coconut and dates in the container of a food processor

Add the salt and the almond butter and process again until the mixture forms fat, crumbs that stick together easily.

almond butter being added to date and coconut mixture in a food processor to make energy balls

If the mixture is not sticking together easily, add some more almond butter or if it is too crumbly then add a tsp of oat flour or regular flour.

coconut dates and almond butter being blended in a food processor to make vegan energy balls

Pulse a couple of times to combine, then shape into balls.

overhead shot of a plate of vegan coconut balls

How long do homemade vegan energy balls last?

You can store these for up to a week in the refrigerator and a month in the freezer

More vegan snacks from the blog:

Print Recipe

Vegan Coconut Caramel Bites

These easy Coconut Caramel Energy Balls are a healthy 3 ingredient snack that you can whip up in minutes in your food processor. Naturally sweetened, paleo, vegan and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time3 mins
Total Time18 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: Vegan
Keyword: coconut bliss balls, vegan coconut balls, vegan energy bites
Servings: 14
Calories: 88.93kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups (120 g) coconut shreds , small to medium shred, unsweetened and fresher the better
  • 1 heaping cup of dates 11-12
  • 1/4 cup (65 g) almond butter or sun butter
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

  • Toast the coconut over a skillet until golden, keep stirring after the first minute.- Let the coconut cool for 10 mins.
  • Add the coconut to food processor and process to make smaller shreds, then add the dates and process until dates are evenly distributed over the coconuts- Add the salt and the almond butter and process again until the mixture forms fat, crumbs that sticks together easily.
  • If the mixture is not sticking together easily, add some more almond butter or if it is too crumbly then add a tsp of oat flour or regular flour.
  • Pulse a couple of times to combine. then shape into balls.
  • Store them for up to a week in the refrigerator and a month in the freezer.

Notes

  • For a gourmet-looking treat, you could also roll the coconut balls in shredded coconut or cocoa powder before chilling. Or roll them in hemp, sesame or chia seeds. 
  • Feel free to add a pinch of nutmeg, cinnamon, or chai spice to the mix.  Vanilla paste is also a great addition. Some cardamom and finely ground fennel seeds would also work really well and add an Indian twist to these.
  • For mess-free eating, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes before serving.
  •  If your dough isn’t sticky enough, add a couple more dates and pulse until it feels nice and sticky.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Coconut Caramel Bites
Amount Per Serving (1 ball)
Calories 88.93 Calories from Fat 75
% Daily Value*
Fat 8.36g13%
Saturated Fat 5.4g34%
Sodium 45.22mg2%
Potassium 86.13mg2%
Carbohydrates 3.37g1%
Fiber 1.98g8%
Sugar 1.18g1%
Protein 1.57g3%
Vitamin C 0.14mg0%
Calcium 17.86mg2%
Iron 0.46mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Yay! These are PERFECT snacks for my vegan keto diet!!! I will make these today, to stave off any carb cravings!

