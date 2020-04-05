These easy Vegan Coconut Caramel Energy Balls are a healthy 3 ingredient snack that you can whip up in minutes in your food processor. Samoa Cookie Bites in 5 mins! Naturally sweetened, paleo, and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love. Jump to Recipe

To make these healthy date caramel coconut balls, all you need is a food processor and 4 ingredients, one of them being salt, so it’s really more like 3 ingredients. No baking required!

They are wonderfully soft and creamy and taste a bit like salted caramel candy / samoa cookies! thanks to the combination of toasted coconut and fiber-rich dates. A healthy snack I feel good about reaching for any time. These babies are wholesome and decadent at the same time!

You can also give these away as gifts. Stick them in a jar and tie a pretty bow around it for a lovely healthy present from your kitchen.

Ingredients for making vegan energy balls:

shredded coconut , small to medium shreds and the fresher the better. The baking aisle is where you should find them. To keep these bites refined sugar-free, make sure they are unsweetened! Sometimes shredded coconut is in the natural food aisle, but you may also want to look in the bulk section of the store

, small to medium shreds and the fresher the better. The baking aisle is where you should find them. To keep these bites refined sugar-free, make sure they are unsweetened! Sometimes shredded coconut is in the natural food aisle, but you may also want to look in the bulk section of the store dates – Medjool or regular dates. Medjool dates are bigger, softer and have a more caramelly flavor than regular dates so do get them if you find them at a good price. You can also find soft dates in Indian stores that might be smaller but are usually fresh and soft.

– Medjool or regular dates. Medjool dates are bigger, softer and have a more caramelly flavor than regular dates so do get them if you find them at a good price. You can also find soft dates in Indian stores that might be smaller but are usually fresh and soft. almond butter or sun butter. Sun butter is made from sunflower seeds and safe for people with nut allergies and a great sweet lunchbox treat for nut-free classrooms.

or sun butter. Sun butter is made from sunflower seeds and safe for people with nut allergies and a great sweet lunchbox treat for nut-free classrooms. salt helps bring out the sweetness of the dates and makes these taste a bit like salted caramel candy, so don’t skip it.

Tips and Substitutions:

For a gourmet-looking treat, you could also roll the coconut balls in shredded coconut or cocoa powder before chilling. Or roll them in hemp, sesame or chia seeds.

Feel free to add a pinch of nutmeg, cinnamon, or chai spice to the mix. Vanilla paste is also a great addition. Some cardamom and finely ground fennel seeds would also work really well and add an Indian twist to these.

Add the zest of half a lemon or orange for a bit of zing.

For mess-free eating, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes before serving.

If your dough isn’t sticky enough, add a couple more dates and pulse until it feels nice and sticky.

How to make Vegan Coconut Caramel Bites :

Toast the coconut over a skillet until golden, keep stirring after the first minute. Let the coconut cool for 10 mins.

Add the coconut to food processor and process to make smaller shreds.

Add the dates and process until dates are evenly distributed over the coconuts.

Add the salt and the almond butter and process again until the mixture forms fat, crumbs that stick together easily.

If the mixture is not sticking together easily, add some more almond butter or if it is too crumbly then add a tsp of oat flour or regular flour.

Pulse a couple of times to combine, then shape into balls.

How long do homemade vegan energy balls last?

You can store these for up to a week in the refrigerator and a month in the freezer

