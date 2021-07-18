Vegan Date Nut Cake (Eggless)

This easy vegan date nut cake is moist, fluffy, and packed with chewy dates and crunchy pecans and walnuts! So simple to make and the perfect sweet treat to bring to a potluck or bake sale. Gluten-free option.

Tired of making banana bread over and over again? Try this Vegan Date and Nut Cake instead. It’s moist yet light and fluffy and packed with dates and nuts. You could probably get away with calling this a vegan date and nut bread, or snack cake.

I love this date cake with a mix of pecans or walnuts and pistachios but you can use any nut you have in your baking pantry – or a mix of nuts and seeds. Think hazelnuts, pistachios, almonds, pumpkin seeds – anything you want! The batter is so wonderfully moist thanks to the addition of almond flour. I used AP flour for this and while I did not design this to be a gluten-free cake, you could totally change this by using a gluten-free flour mix of oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch.

This is one of those easy cake recipes you can make whenever there is a “cake emergency” – meaning your kids let you know they need to bring something to school the next day. Or you have spontaneous visitors and want to whip up something sweet and easy. As this cake travels really well, you can also bring it to any potluck or picnic. Everyone will love it so keep the recipe ready!

Print Recipe Date Nut Cake This easy vegan date nut cake is moist, fluffy, and packed with chewy dates and crunchy pecans and walnuts! So simple to make and the perfect sweet treat to bring to a potluck or bake sale. Gluten-free option. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 224 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Wet Ingredients: 1 cup ( 250 ml ) non-dairy milk such as almond, soy, coconut, or oat

2 tablespoons applesauce or non-dairy yogurt

1 teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar use 1 tablespoon more if you like your cake sweeter

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

a few drops of almond extract optional Dry Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup ( 187.5 g ) flour I used all-purpose, you can also use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 - 3/4 cup ( 156 g ) chopped nuts and seeds such as pecans walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, raw pistachios (chop them small or crush in mortar pestle)

9 large dates chopped or use 12 small dates To top: 2 tablespoons Chopped pecans

2 teaspoons sugar Instructions In a bowl, mix all the wet ingredients. Mix until well combined and the sugar is well dissolved.

In another bowl, add the flours, almond flour, nuts, baking powder, baking soda, salt and mix well.

Then add in the dates and mix in.

Transfer the dry to the wet mixture and mix until well combined.

You should get a somewhat thick, muffin-like batter. If it is too thin, you can add in 1-3 tablespoons of more flour. If it is too thick, you can add in a few teaspoons of non-dairy milk and mix in.

Line an 8 x 8-inch brownie pan or a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Transfer the batter to the pan. Even on the batter first with a spatula. Then top the batter with pecans and sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180c) for 30 minutes for the 8x8 inch brownie pan and 40 minutes or longer for a loaf fan.

Check with a toothpick from the middle. It should come out clean. Else bake 5-10 mins longer.

Storage:

You can store this cake on the counter for one day at room temperature or refrigerate it for up to 7 days.