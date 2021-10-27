Make the festival of lights memorable with these Vegan Diwali Dinner Menu Ideas! A collection of the best Indian main dishes and sides, all plant-based, often gluten-free!

Vegan Diwali Dinner Menu Ideas that will please everyone

Preparations for Diwali, the biggest Indian festival have officially started in my home! Known as the festival of lights, Diwali usually falls between mid-October and November and celebrations begin by lighting rows of lamps or candles in homes, temples, shops, and offices.

That’s right – Diwali is a big deal food-wise. People make and exchange savories, snacks, sweets and desserts, host get togethers with extensive spreads and connect with family and friends. Whether you are a plant-based household or are hosting a mixed crowd, I can guarantee you that these Vegan Diwali dinner menu ideas recipes will please everyone!

These delicious recipes feature Indian main dishes, as well as flavorful vegetable sides, daals/ lentil dishes, Indian flatbreads, and rice dishes, and festive desserts to end the meal Enjoy!

Start up with small servings of this tomato soup or Kachumbar salad and warm chips or Mathri. The kachumbar salad (onion, cucumber, radish salad) is a great side with the meal too. I usually don’t plan elaborate pre-meal snacks as then people fill up on those and the meal has a lot of leftovers 🙂

Choose 1-2 main dishes, 2-3 side dishes, legumes and 1 rice and 1 flatbread. Add papadums or a chutney or a Raita (with non dairy yogurt) and your spread is ready! Most of these can be made ahead! Reheat with a bit of non dairy milk if they have thickened too much. Rice is best made fresh.

Happy Diwali to all who are celebrating! Please stay safe and be cautious in these changed times.

Diwali Dinner Menu: Main Dishes

Vegan Malai Kofta (Indian dumplings in Tomato onion curry sauce) This Restaurant-Style Vegan Malai Kofta recipe is the ultimate Indian comfort food. Picture Crispy potato and chickpea dumplings in a creamy, spiced Indian gravy that will make your tastebuds sing! Soyfree. Gluenfree option. Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Tofu Amritsari Masala - Spicy Smoky Creamy Tomato Sauce Tofu Amritsari Masala. This Amritsari Sauce uses toasted cayenne and spices with a creamy tomato sauce. Add chickpeas, veggies or veggie meats for variation. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe. Can be Soyfree, Nutfree. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Tofu Curry (Vegan Tofu Makhani) The easiest, simplified and hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of everything for a fabulous silky Baked Tofu curry! Serve with rice for a delicious vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Paneer Lababdar (Tofu lababdar) Vegan Paneer Lababdar with Tofu. Use this Luscious Indian Tomato Cashew Ginger Lababdar Sauce w/ chickpeas, veggies, chickpea tofu, seitan. Glutenfree Tofu Lababdar Recipe. Nutfree Soyfree Oilfree options TRY THIS RECIPE

Madras Curry Tofu Casserole Dinner just got easier with this Madras Curry Tofu Casserole! A simple one-pot meal with baked tofu in a flavorful Indian gravy! TRY THIS RECIPE

Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Palak Tofu "Paneer" - Tofu in Spinach Sauce This Vegan Palak Tofu Paneer is the easiest and the tastiest dairy-free, gluten-free Saag Tofu. Tofu in Spinach Sauce. Can be made soy-free with chickpea tofu. Ready in 20 Minutes! TRY THIS RECIPE

Tofu in Creamy Black Pepper Tomato Sauce ( Dum Tofu Paneer Kali Mirch) Tofu in Creamy Black Pepper Tomato Sauce ( Dum Tofu Paneer Kali Mirch) is a weeknight dinner your whole family will love! This easy Indian tofu recipe treats pan-fried firm tofu pieces to a bath of deliciously aromatic and creamy Indian gravy. Serve over rice or with naan or roti. Oil-free, soy-free and nut-free options included TRY THIS RECIPE

Butter Tofu Paneer - Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe Restaurant Style Tofu Butter Masala Recipe - Easy Indian Butter Tofu "Paneer". Dairy-free Tofu Paneer Butter Masala. Tofu is marinated and baked then simmered in tomato ginger cashew sauce. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Mango Curry Tofu Tofu in creamy Mango Curry. Mangoes are abundant in India, where they are always juicy and sweet. In the United States, mangoes can be a bit tart. For desserts or curries like this one, I prefer mango pulp or puree in canned or bottled form. You can use a ripe mango, if you prefer, but be sure to puree it well before using. This is a simple recipe but the resulting dish is very alluring with its sweet and spicy sauce. It can easily be made soy-free. For variation: Use chickpeas, tempeh or vegetables. TRY THIS RECIPE

Diwali Side Dishes

Veggies:

Restaurant Style Aloo Gobi An easy healthy spin on restaurant-style aloo gobi that has all the flavor of the authentic Indian potato and cauliflower curry we love ordering at our favorite takeaway but is way lower in fat. TRY THIS RECIPE

8 Spice Veggie Stir fry - 1 Pot Vegetable Masala Subzi 8 Spice Veggie Stir fry - Vegetable Masala Subzi. Use up the veggies to make this dry Veggie Stir fry with Indian Spices. Serve with Dal or Curries or make a wrap with a dressing of choice. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegetable Balti This easy Vegetable Balti is a really delicious way to get the family to eat healthy veggies like bell pepper and cauliflower, as the Balti Spices add a fantastic Indian flavor to them. A wonderfully rich and hearty Indian Balti sauce that is packed with veggie vitamins . Glutenfree Soyfree and Nutfree. TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Indian Cabbage and Peas (Patta Gobi Subzi) Instant Pot Indian Cabbage and Peas! Patta Gobi Ki Subzi This Cabbage Curry is made in a pressure cooker. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Braised Cabbage Recipe. Stove top option in notes

TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Baingan Bharta Recipe - Spiced Mashed Eggplant Instant Pot Baingan Bharta Recipe - Spiced Mashed Eggplant. 1 Pot 30 min Serve as dip with flatbread or with curries or Dals. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak) Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry - Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Bombay Potatoes and Peas Vegan Bombay potatoes and Peas Recipe. Ready in 30 minutes. How to make Easy Potato Pea Curry. Add greens, use sweet potato for variation. Vegan Glutenfree Indian Recipe Serves 3 to 4 TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Diwani Handi Vegetables Learn how to make restaurant-style Diwani Handi Vegetables at home with this easy handi veg recipe. Mixed vegetables and cashew nuts simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy. Gluten-free & soy-free, nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Cauliflower Tikka Masala Vegan Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Instant Pot Tikka Masala Sauce. Flavorful Weekday Dinner. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree option Vegetable Tikka Masala

TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Veggie Curry Casserole Up your weeknight dinner casserole with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy! All in 1 dish! TRY THIS RECIPE

Desserts to serve after the meal

You can make both the Rabri and gulab jamuns and serve together or Rabri and Gajar Halwa !

Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season! TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Gajar Halwa - Indian Carrot Halwa Vegan Dairyfree Recipe Instant Pot Gajar Halwa / Gajrela - Vegan Carrot Halwa Recipe. Carrot Halwa is an Indian dessert, a flourless Carrot Cake Crumble/pudding that is spiced with cardamom and served during festivals. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Dairyfree Recipe.

TRY THIS RECIPE

Indian Vegan Gulab Jamun Donuts Dry Mix Learn how to make Vegan Gulab Jamun using my simple dry mix. this festive Indian sweet consists of soft cardamom-scented donut balls soaked in rose water syrup. Dairy-free and with gluten-free option! Makes 22 to 26 balls TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Rabri - Indian Milk Pudding For an easy yet impressive holiday dessert try my vegan spin on Indian rabri, a thick, creamy milk pudding. My vegan rabri recipe is made with nut milk and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Gluten-free and soy-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

I hope you found the perfect recipes for your festivities! Looking for more recipe ideas for your Diwali or any Indian-themed dinner party? Check out this Diwali recipe collection and make sure to check out more of my Diwali treats and desserts . Because it’s just not a party without burfis, halwas and Ladoos and other sweets, right?

Did I miss your family favorite? Let me know in the comment section below!