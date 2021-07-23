Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Garlic Noodles

By 4 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

Vegan garlic noodles only take 15 minutes to make and are perfect for a busy weeknight when you need dinner on the table fast!

vegan garlic noodles served on a white plate with a golden fork

Coming at you with an easy, tasty, fast, and inexpensive pasta dish that curbs your craving for Asian takeout! These easy garlic noodles are flavor central! If you’re not a huge fan of garlic, you can adapt this recipe and use a bit less garlic and add some shallots instead. It will still be delicious with that sweet and salty sauce and those mushrooms.

If you really love garlic, you can even use a bit more. But maybe not on date night.

a plate of garlic pasta topped with grated parmesan and chopped scallions

I made this vegan garlic pasta dish using thin spaghetti but you can use whatever you want. Pad Thai noodles, Angel hair pasta or ramen noodles. To allow for the garlic sauce to really shine, it should be a thin long noodle that we can really toss and swirl around in that sweet and salty goodness.

The overall freshness of this recipe is brought by the chopped green onions. While green onions are often for garnish only, they are really essential to the flavor of this dish so don’t skip it.

a plate with vegan garlic pasta with mushrooms topped with vegan parmesan and scallions

MORE VEGAN PASTA RECIPES FROM THE BLOG:

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Garlic Noodles

Vegan garlic noodles only take 15 minutes to make and are perfect for a busy weeknight when you need dinner on the table fast!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time12 mins
Total Time22 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Chinese
Keyword: vegan garlic noodles, vegan noodle stirfry
Servings: 2
Calories: 568kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces (226.8 g) thin spaghetti

For the sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon vegan butter or oil
  • 4-5 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes
  • 1 cup (96 g) thinly sliced or chopped mushroom
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon vegan oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4-1/3 cup water, broth or pasta water
  • 2 green onions chopped reserve green parts for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons vegan parmesan plus more for garnish

Instructions

  • Cook your spaghetti according to the instructions on the package. Boil a large pot of water and once boiling, add a good helping of salt and add the spaghetti and cook until al dente.
  • Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat the butter or oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once starting to get hot, add in your garlic and cook until the garlic is starting to get golden on some edges. Stir frequently to avoid burning.
  • Then add in the turmeric and pepper flakes and mix in. Then add in soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and mushrooms and mix well.
  • Cook for 2 minutes and add in the sesame oil, green onions, and vegan parmesan and mix in.
  • Add in a 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup of the pasta water and mix in. Then mix your pasta and toss well to coat. Then take off of heat.
  • Taste and adjust salt and flavor then plate. Add some more vegan parmesan on top and some green onions and serve immediately.

Notes

  • Gluten-free: Use glutenfree pasta and tamari for glutenfree vegan garlic pasta 
  • Soyfree:  use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Add (chickpea) miso for additional umami

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Garlic Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 568 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Fat 13g20%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 485mg21%
Potassium 489mg14%
Carbohydrates 95g32%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 6g7%
Protein 18g36%
Vitamin A 194IU4%
Vitamin C 5mg6%
Calcium 58mg6%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • Pasta: I went with thin spaghetti but I guess you could play around with different types of pasta
  • lots of garlic fried in vegan butter or oil is essential
  • turmeric adds a nice golden color and pepper flakes add some heat
  • chopped mushrooms up the umami – you can use cremini, button mushrooms, Baby Bella, porcini or shiitake
  • a simple sauce made from soy sauce, vegan Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil gives these noodles the sweet and salty kick we love
  • green onions add some freshness. I recommend separating the white parts from the green parts, which are more delicate and are added as a garnish
  • vegan parmesan – some for the sauce and some more for garnish

Tips:

  • Use glutenfree pasta and tamari for Glutenfree
  • for soy-free, you could use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce
  • vegan oyster sauce is made from mushrooms and can be a bit hard to find. If you can’t find any, make your own

ingredients for vegan garlic noodles

How to make Vegan Garlic Noodles:

garlic being fried in a pan

Cook your spaghetti according to instructions on the package. Boil a large pot of water and once boiling, add a good helping of salt and add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Reserve pasta water

Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat the butter or oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once starting to get hot, add in your garlic and cook until the garlic is starting to get golden on some edges.

turmeric and pepper flakes being added to garlic in a frying pan

Then add in the turmeric and pepper flakes and mix in. Then add in soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and mushrooms and mix well.

sliced mushrooms being added to sauteed garlic in a frying pan

sauteed garlic and mushrooms in a frying pan

Cook for 2 minutes and add in the sesame oil, green onions, and vegan parmesan and mix in.

garlic, mushrooms scallions and vegan parmesan cheese in a pan

Add in a 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup of the pasta water and mix in. Then mix your pasta and toss well to coat. Then take off of the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then plate. Add some more vegan parmesan on top and some green onions and serve

pasta being added to sauteed mushrooms, garlic and scallions in a pan to make garlic pasta

vegan garlic pasta being tossed with pasta water in a sauteeing pan

I recommend you serve the pasta right away, stove to table, so to speak.

Storing leftover pasta:

You can store leftover pasta in an airtight container in the fridge for about 2 days. Reheat on the stove in a saucepan. You might want to add some water and maybe a few dashes of soy sauce while reheating on medium-low heat.

a plate with vegan garlic pasta topped with chopped green onions and grated parmesan cheese

 

 

Sharing is caring!

Share on PinterestShare on WhatsApp


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Janet says

    5 stars
    Excellent! I am wondering where the 13g of protein come from? Thank you for the tasty recipe. (I skipped all of the oil)

    Reply
LINKS POPULAR POSTS KEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite Things Buffalo Chickpea Pizza YouTube
Recipe Index Lentil Quinoa Loaf Facebook
Advertise, Work With Me Crispy Orange Cauliflower Instagram
Privacy Policy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Pinterest
Terms Of Use Sweet Potato Peanut Burgers Twitter
Copyright and Disclaimers