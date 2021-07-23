Vegan garlic noodles only take 15 minutes to make and are perfect for a busy weeknight when you need dinner on the table fast!

Coming at you with an easy, tasty, fast, and inexpensive pasta dish that curbs your craving for Asian takeout! These easy garlic noodles are flavor central! If you’re not a huge fan of garlic, you can adapt this recipe and use a bit less garlic and add some shallots instead. It will still be delicious with that sweet and salty sauce and those mushrooms.

If you really love garlic, you can even use a bit more. But maybe not on date night.

I made this vegan garlic pasta dish using thin spaghetti but you can use whatever you want. Pad Thai noodles, Angel hair pasta or ramen noodles. To allow for the garlic sauce to really shine, it should be a thin long noodle that we can really toss and swirl around in that sweet and salty goodness.

The overall freshness of this recipe is brought by the chopped green onions. While green onions are often for garnish only, they are really essential to the flavor of this dish so don’t skip it.

Ingredients:

Pasta: I went with thin spaghetti but I guess you could play around with different types of pasta

lots of garlic fried in vegan butter or oil is essential

turmeric adds a nice golden color and pepper flakes add some heat

chopped mushrooms up the umami – you can use cremini, button mushrooms, Baby Bella, porcini or shiitake

a simple sauce made from soy sauce, vegan Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil gives these noodles the sweet and salty kick we love

green onions add some freshness. I recommend separating the white parts from the green parts, which are more delicate and are added as a garnish

vegan parmesan – some for the sauce and some more for garnish

Tips:

Use glutenfree pasta and tamari for Glutenfree

for soy-free, you could use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce

vegan oyster sauce is made from mushrooms and can be a bit hard to find. If you can’t find any, make your own

How to make Vegan Garlic Noodles:

Cook your spaghetti according to instructions on the package. Boil a large pot of water and once boiling, add a good helping of salt and add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Reserve pasta water

Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat the butter or oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once starting to get hot, add in your garlic and cook until the garlic is starting to get golden on some edges.

Then add in the turmeric and pepper flakes and mix in. Then add in soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, and mushrooms and mix well.

Cook for 2 minutes and add in the sesame oil, green onions, and vegan parmesan and mix in.

Add in a 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup of the pasta water and mix in. Then mix your pasta and toss well to coat. Then take off of the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then plate. Add some more vegan parmesan on top and some green onions and serve

I recommend you serve the pasta right away, stove to table, so to speak.

Storing leftover pasta:

You can store leftover pasta in an airtight container in the fridge for about 2 days. Reheat on the stove in a saucepan. You might want to add some water and maybe a few dashes of soy sauce while reheating on medium-low heat.