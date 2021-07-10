Vegan Richa

Vegan Lemon Bars GF

By 13 Comments

These refreshing vegan lemon bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut, and enjoy! Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe

freshly cut vegan lemon bars topped with lemon slices

Calling all lovers of lemon desserts! These lemon bars are the summer dessert you have been waiting for! Vegan Lemon Bars!!. They have a crunchy base and a rich and creamy lemon filling that you will love!

I love that this lemon bar recipe takes only minutes to assemble. The crust needs to bake in the oven for 12 minutes but the filling is no-bake. So from there, you can just let the fridge or freezer do its thing until the cashew filling hardens.

I don’t even need to whip out my food processor to make the crust, which is a really simple mix of oat flour  (use gluten-free if needed), almond flour, flax meal, and maple syrup.  It tastes like a traditional cookie crust. Try it -you’ll love it!

vegan lemon bars with glutenfree crust on a wooden chopping board

For the filling, I use nutribullet and blend it for half a minute then let it sit for 5 mins the. Blend again. I repeat this 3-4 times and it works out well for soaked cashews. If your blender doesn’t make a smooth cashew blend,  use a high-speed blender as we need to blend cashews until very smooth.  4-6 hours of soaking is ideal for making cashew-based desserts. If you are pressed for time, soak the cashews for 15  minutes in hot water.

The rich and creamy blend of coconut cream with lots of lemon juice and zest makes the filling taste like lemon curd! So delish – no judgment if you grab a spoon and enjoy some straight from the blender.

vegan lemon bars on a wooden chopping board topped with lemon slices

MORE Desserts FROM THE BLOG

4.5 from 2 votes

Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free)

These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time12 mins
Chill time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 27 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: vegan lemon bars, vegan lemon cheesecake
Servings: 8
Calories: 252kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 3/4 cup (90 g) oat flour plus 2 tablespoons
  • 1/2 cup (60 g) almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons cane sugar or any granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon flax seed meal mixed with 1 tablespoon non-dairy milk

For the filling:

  • 1 cup (130 g) raw cashews soaked in hot water for at least an hour
  • 1 cup (240 g) coconut cream
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch , optional
  • 1 tbsp lemon zest zest of a lemon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup (50 g) sugar
  • 1/2 cup (120 ml) lemon juice

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients for the crust and mix well.
  • Then add in the maple syrup and flaxseed milk mix. Press and mix to a make a dough. Press this dough into a parchment-lined 9x5 inch loaf pan and even it out. You can also use an 8x8 inch brownie pan.
  • Bake in a 350 Fahrenheit (180c) oven for 12-14 minutes or until the center is starting to firm up.
  • Meanwhile, make the filling. Blend the drained cashews, coconut cream, corn starch, lemon zest, salt, sugar, and lemon juice until very smooth. You want to blend it at least 3 or 4 times for atleast 30 seconds for the cashews to break down into smooth cream. Taste and adjust sweetness.
  • Pour this mixture onto the baked crust. Even it out. Then place in the fridge to set. You can also put it in the freezer for an hour so that it's easier to slice.
  • Remove it from the freezer and slice it into slices, and serve!
  • You can store it in the refrigerator for 5 days. And freeze for upto 2 months. Thaw on the counter for 15-20 mins before serving

Notes

  • Coconut cream substitute , use 1.5 cups cashews and 1/2 cup non dairy yogurt 
  • To make without oats, use regular all purpose flour or a gf blend for Glutenfree 
  • You can buy whole cans of coconut cream or you just put a can of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge and spoon off the solid cream that gathers on top.
  • Make sure to buy raw unsalted cashews and that you properly soak them. If you have a high-speed blender like a Vitamix, you won't require that much soaking time as the mixer is powerful enough to break them down.
  • You can top the bars with coconut whip, lemon slices, and more lemon zest if you’d like.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 252 Calories from Fat 108
% Daily Value*
Fat 12g18%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 114mg5%
Potassium 190mg5%
Carbohydrates 32g11%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 18g20%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 1IU0%
Vitamin C 7mg8%
Calcium 53mg5%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • crust:  a mix of oat flour and almond flour sweetened with cane sugar and maple syrup.
  • Homemade flax egg made from flax meal and non-dairy milk helps hold the crust together
  • filling: a vegan cheesecake like base made of cashews,  coconut cream, sugar, and cornstarch
  • flavor: we use both lemon zest and lemon juice to make these lemon bars taste really lemony

Tips:

  • You can buy whole cans of coconut cream or you just put a can of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge and spoon off the solid cream that gathers on top.
  • For individual vegan lemon bars make these in mini muffin pans.
  • Make sure to buy raw unsalted cashews and that you properly soak them. If you have a high-speed blender like a Vitamix, you won’t require that much soaking time as the mixer is powerful enough to break them down.
  • You can top the bars with coconut whip, lemon slices, and more lemon zest if you’d like.

ingredients for vegan lemon bars on a marble counter

How to make Vegan Lemon Bars:

dry ingredients for lemon bars in a small bowl

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients for the crust and mix well.

lemon bars crust being mixed in a bowl

Then add in the maple syrup and flaxseed egg. Press and mix to form a dough.

vegan cookie crust made from oatmeal and almond flour being mixed in a bowl

Press this dough into a parchment-lined 9×5 inch loaf pan and even it out. You can also use an 8 x8 inch brownie pan.

vegan cookie crust pressed in a pyrex loaf pan

Bake in a 350 Fahrenheit (180c) oven for 12-14 minutes or until the center is starting to firm up.

vegan lemon filling in a blender

Meanwhile, make the filling. Blend the drained cashews, coconut cream, corn starch, lemon zest, salt, sugar, and lemon juice until very smooth. You want to blend it at least 3 or 4 times for the cashews to break down into a smooth cream. Taste and adjust sweetness.

vegan lemon cream filling being poured in a pyrex loaf pan to make lemon bars

Pour this mixture onto the baked crust. Even it out. Then place in the fridge to set. You can also put it in the freezer for at least an hour so that it’s easier to slice.

vegan lemon bars topped with fresh lemon slices

Once it’s somewhat frozen, remove the bars from the freezer and slice into square slices and serve!

Storing vegan cheesecakes

You can store it in the refrigerator for 5 days.

vegan lemon bars on a wooden chopping board

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

