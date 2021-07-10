These refreshing vegan lemon bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut, and enjoy! Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe

Calling all lovers of lemon desserts! These lemon bars are the summer dessert you have been waiting for! Vegan Lemon Bars!!. They have a crunchy base and a rich and creamy lemon filling that you will love!

I love that this lemon bar recipe takes only minutes to assemble. The crust needs to bake in the oven for 12 minutes but the filling is no-bake. So from there, you can just let the fridge or freezer do its thing until the cashew filling hardens.

I don’t even need to whip out my food processor to make the crust, which is a really simple mix of oat flour (use gluten-free if needed), almond flour, flax meal, and maple syrup. It tastes like a traditional cookie crust. Try it -you’ll love it!

For the filling, I use nutribullet and blend it for half a minute then let it sit for 5 mins the. Blend again. I repeat this 3-4 times and it works out well for soaked cashews. If your blender doesn’t make a smooth cashew blend, use a high-speed blender as we need to blend cashews until very smooth. 4-6 hours of soaking is ideal for making cashew-based desserts. If you are pressed for time, soak the cashews for 15 minutes in hot water.

The rich and creamy blend of coconut cream with lots of lemon juice and zest makes the filling taste like lemon curd! So delish – no judgment if you grab a spoon and enjoy some straight from the blender.

Print Recipe 4.5 from 2 votes Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free) These refreshing Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars are the perfect easy summer dessert! The recipe features a simple Gluten-free crust made from oat and almond flour and a simple no-bake filling! Chill, cut and enjoy! GF soyfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 12 mins Chill time 2 hrs Total Time 2 hrs 27 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 252 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Crust: 3/4 cup ( 90 g ) oat flour plus 2 tablespoons

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) almond flour

2 tablespoons cane sugar or any granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) maple syrup

1 teaspoon flax seed meal mixed with 1 tablespoon non-dairy milk For the filling: 1 cup ( 130 g ) raw cashews soaked in hot water for at least an hour

1 cup ( 240 g ) coconut cream

1 teaspoon cornstarch , optional

1 tbsp lemon zest zest of a lemon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) lemon juice Instructions In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients for the crust and mix well.

Then add in the maple syrup and flaxseed milk mix. Press and mix to a make a dough. Press this dough into a parchment-lined 9x5 inch loaf pan and even it out. You can also use an 8x8 inch brownie pan.

Bake in a 350 Fahrenheit (180c) oven for 12-14 minutes or until the center is starting to firm up.

Meanwhile, make the filling. Blend the drained cashews, coconut cream, corn starch, lemon zest, salt, sugar, and lemon juice until very smooth. You want to blend it at least 3 or 4 times for atleast 30 seconds for the cashews to break down into smooth cream. Taste and adjust sweetness.

Pour this mixture onto the baked crust. Even it out. Then place in the fridge to set. You can also put it in the freezer for an hour so that it's easier to slice.

Remove it from the freezer and slice it into slices, and serve!

You can store it in the refrigerator for 5 days. And freeze for upto 2 months. Thaw on the counter for 15-20 mins before serving Notes C oconut cream substitute , use 1.5 cups cashews and 1/2 cup non dairy yogurt

use 1.5 cups cashews and 1/2 cup non dairy yogurt To make without oats, use regular all purpose flour or a gf blend for Glutenfree

You can buy whole cans of coconut cream or you just put a can of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge and spoon off the solid cream that gathers on top.

Make sure to buy raw unsalted cashews and that you properly soak them. If you have a high-speed blender like a Vitamix, you won't require that much soaking time as the mixer is powerful enough to break them down.

You can top the bars with coconut whip, lemon slices, and more lemon zest if you’d like. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Lemon Bars (Gluten-free) Amount Per Serving Calories 252 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 114mg 5% Potassium 190mg 5% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 18g 20% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Calcium 53mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

