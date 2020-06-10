PB & J Thumbprint Cookies are an irresistibly nutty twist on your classic Jam Thumbprints with protein-packed peanut butter in the dough! A must-try for PB&J fanatics. 7 ingredients. Super easy. Gf and Nutfree options. No added oil!.. Jump to Recipe

Peanut Butter & Jelly Fans, gather – you won’t be able to resist the nutty and jammy little gems I have in store for you. These yummy Vegan PB & J Thumbprint Cookies turn our favorite childhood sandwich into a tasty lunchbox treat. Perfectly paired with a glass of plant-based milk, these easy vegan cookies are a delight for the kid in every one of us.

If you are a regular here on Vegan Richa, you know that I’m into vegan peanut butter desserts. I made these ultimate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies, I’ve curbed my ice cream craving with these Peanut Butter Popsicles and don’t get me started on this Peanut Butter Cake.

I’ve also experimented with the peanut butter and jelly flavor combination. Remember this oatmeal bake recipe? So GOOD and pretty easy and straightforward. Just like these Thumbprint Cookies, which are my latest peanut butter foodie crush

This cookie dough comes together in minutes and once made, you just have you chill it for 15 minutes only and you’re ready to portion it out and bake your cookies.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote PB & J Thumbprint Cookies PB & J Thumbprint Cookies are an irresistibly nutty twist on your classic Jam Thumbprints with protein-packed peanut butter in the dough! A must-try for PB&J fanatics. Super easy, 7 ingredients, gluten-free option, nut-free option, no Added oil Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 11 mins Chilling 15 mins Total Time 36 mins Servings: 20 Calories: 74 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 129 g ) smooth peanut butter ( use almond butter or cashew butter for peanut free) see notes for nutfree

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) maple syrup

2 tbsp ( 29.57 ml ) warmed non dairy milk such as almond, soy, oat or coconut

1/2 tsp vanilla extract optional

3/4 to 1 cup ( 93.75 g ) flour I use a mix of 3/4 all purpose and 1/4 wheat. Use oat flour or gf blend for glutenfree

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/3 tsp salt

3-4 tbsp fruit preserves Raspberry, strawberry, cherry etc as needed Instructions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

In a bowl mix the peanut butter, warmed (to almost hot) milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract until well combined and smooth. It will take about a minute to fully come together.

Mix flour, baking soda, and salt in another bowl, then add 3/4 cup of the dry mix to the wet and make a soft sticky dough. Depending on your peanut butter and flour you might need to add a bit more flour. The dough will be soft but shouldn’t be too runny/sticky. It will get more handleable on chilling. Refrigerate the cookie dough for 15 mins. If still too sticky then add more flour.

Shape the dough into about an inch wide balls. Place the dough balls on a parchment-lined baking sheetz Make dents using a Measuring spoon or end of a spatula. Warm the preserves and mix with a spoon so they are not lumpy. fill the dents with warmed preserves or jam. (Warming the preserves makes it easy to fill the cookies cleanly).

Bake the cookies for 11 mins.

Cool completely before storing. Store on the counter for up to five days Or refrigerate for up to two weeks. Notes You could use vegan lemon curd, dulce de leche or chocolate hazelnut spread to fill the center. It would not be a pb&j cookie anymore, but still pretty dang delish.

Warming the preserves up a bit makes it easier to fill the thumbprint cookies without making a mess.

The bigger the indent, the more jam you can fit in. The cookies by themselves are mildly sweet and more is good! Now, no such thing as too much jam, right? do not overfill these or you’ll have a mess.

Nutfree: . Use wow butter or sunflower seed butter.Add 1 teaspoon lemon juice to the milk before using. Sun butter can bake up green because of reacting with baking soda and the lemon juice helps reduce that chance of reaction. They are edible even when colored.

Can these be made ahead of time?

You can make the cookie dough ahead of time and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Unbaked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Freeze without the preserves. Add preserves in the dent before baking.

Baked thumbprint cookies, with jam filling, freeze well for up to 3 months. Thaw them overnight in the refrigerator and bring them back up to room temperature, before serving.

