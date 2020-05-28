With these easy Vegan Pizza Bites, you get all of the delicious flavors of pizza in bite-size form. These pizza snack balls are grain-free and gluten-free, made with almond flour and sun-dried tomatoes. Jump to Recipe

Pizza Bites you guys. Think of these as whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! If that sounds like fun to you, stay with me.

If you’re anything like me, then even just the slightest smell of pizza makes your mouth water! I mean, there’s a reason why I have a whole section on the blog dedicated to vegan pizza recipes.

But I found a way to have the whole world of pizza happen in your mouth without the whole process of making the crust, sauce, cheese and all. Enter this healthy pizza bite recipe. All the flavors of freshly baked pizza in a bite! Most snack bites end up being sweet (dates, nutty, chocolate etc) . These pizza bites are savory cheesy and once you eat one, you can’t stop!

These savory pizza bites are awesome for anyone who prefers savory foods to sweet – snacks included! So one day while thinking of creating a Savory Energy Ball, lo and behold: pizza came to mind.

Pop 1 or 2 as a healthy snack or the next time you’re craving pizza! These are perfect for packing into your kiddo’s lunch boxes or as a quick on-the-go snack for yourself! I could even see them being pretty awesome on top of a salad, on a bowl, or stuffed inside a wrap.

With these easy Vegan Pizza Bites, you get all of the delicious flavors of pizza in bite-size form. These pizza snack balls are grain-free and gluten-free, made with almond flour and sun-dried tomatoes. Makes 10-14 balls Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 12 mins Total Time 22 mins

Ingredients

1/2 cup sundried tomato ,dry pack, not packed in olive oil

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil , see note for oilfree

Instructions

Add the sundried tomato and almond flour to a food processor and process until the sundried tomatoes are a coarse meal.

The mixture should now be like well moistened crumbs that should hold together when you press them. If not add a bit more olive oil. If too crumbly (if using almond meal) you might need to add a tsp or so regular flour. Transfer the mix to a bowl and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and press and roll into balls. Place the balls on parchment baking sheet and bake at 300F(150 c) for 12 minutes.

After baking, let them cool completely and store in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

Notes

Oilfree: omit oil, and use a flax egg for binding. 1 tbsp flax seed meal mixed with 2.5 tbsp water.

Ingredients:

sundried tomatoes – dried and packed. Not the ones soaked in olive oil. These work both as a flavor maker but also as a binder. A bit like dates in a sweet energy bite recipe.

– dried and packed. Not the ones soaked in olive oil. These work both as a flavor maker but also as a binder. A bit like dates in a sweet energy bite recipe. almond flour makes these extra moist and takes care of the flour part in these pizza bites, making them gluten-free. They also add a base for the cheesy flavor.

makes these extra moist and takes care of the flour part in these pizza bites, making them gluten-free. They also add a base for the cheesy flavor. seasoning: all-out Italian – we add dried basil, oregano, and pepper flakes,

all-out Italian – we add dried basil, oregano, and pepper flakes, to amp up the umami, we also add some garlic powder and onion powder

we also add some garlic powder and onion powder nutritional yeast stands in for cheese

stands in for cheese these would not be pizza bites without a decent drizzle of virgin olive oil. Feel free to add some more, should your batter not come together.

Tips and Substitutions:

Add the sundried tomato and almond flour to a food processor and process until the sundried tomatoes are a coarse meal.

Add the rest of dry ingredients and pulse a few times to combine.

The mixture should now look like this – well moistened crumbs that should hold together when you press them. If not add a bit more olive oil. Transfer the mix to a bowl and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and press and roll into balls. Place the balls on parchment baking sheet and bake at 300F for 12 minutes. This helps meld the flavors and make the balls more sturdy.

After baking, let them cool completely and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

