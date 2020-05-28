With these easy Vegan Pizza Bites, you get all of the delicious flavors of pizza in bite-size form. These pizza snack balls are grain-free and gluten-free, made with almond flour and sun-dried tomatoes. Jump to Recipe
Pizza Bites you guys. Think of these as whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! If that sounds like fun to you, stay with me.
If you’re anything like me, then even just the slightest smell of pizza makes your mouth water! I mean, there’s a reason why I have a whole section on the blog dedicated to vegan pizza recipes.
But I found a way to have the whole world of pizza happen in your mouth without the whole process of making the crust, sauce, cheese and all. Enter this healthy pizza bite recipe. All the flavors of freshly baked pizza in a bite! Most snack bites end up being sweet (dates, nutty, chocolate etc) . These pizza bites are savory cheesy and once you eat one, you can’t stop!
These savory pizza bites are awesome for anyone who prefers savory foods to sweet – snacks included! So one day while thinking of creating a Savory Energy Ball, lo and behold: pizza came to mind.
Pop 1 or 2 as a healthy snack or the next time you’re craving pizza! These are perfect for packing into your kiddo’s lunch boxes or as a quick on-the-go snack for yourself! I could even see them being pretty awesome on top of a salad, on a bowl, or stuffed inside a wrap.
Vegan Pizza Bites
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sundried tomato ,dry pack, not packed in olive oil
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp onion powder
- 2-3 tsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil , see note for oilfree
Instructions
- Add the sundried tomato and almond flour to a food processor and process until the sundried tomatoes are a coarse meal.
- Add the rest of dry ingredients and pulse a few times to combine.
- The mixture should now be like well moistened crumbs that should hold together when you press them. If not add a bit more olive oil. If too crumbly (if using almond meal) you might need to add a tsp or so regular flour. Transfer the mix to a bowl and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and press and roll into balls. Place the balls on parchment baking sheet and bake at 300F(150 c) for 12 minutes.
- After baking, let them cool completely and store in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.
Notes
- Oilfree: omit oil, and use a flax egg for binding. 1 tbsp flax seed meal mixed with 2.5 tbsp water.
- You can skip the crushed red pepper if you can't tolerate spice or make these for little ones.
- I used a small food processor as the volume of ingredients is just right for it. If you only have a big food processor, you can double the amount of ingredients to allow for easy processing.
- Instead of the basil and oregano listed, you can use 1.5 tsp Italian herbs/Italian seasoning.
Ingredients:
- sundried tomatoes – dried and packed. Not the ones soaked in olive oil. These work both as a flavor maker but also as a binder. A bit like dates in a sweet energy bite recipe.
- almond flour makes these extra moist and takes care of the flour part in these pizza bites, making them gluten-free. They also add a base for the cheesy flavor.
- seasoning: all-out Italian – we add dried basil, oregano, and pepper flakes,
- to amp up the umami, we also add some garlic powder and onion powder
- nutritional yeast stands in for cheese
- these would not be pizza bites without a decent drizzle of virgin olive oil. Feel free to add some more, should your batter not come together.
Tips and Substitutions:
- You can skip the crushed red pepper if you can’t tolerate spice or make these for little ones.
- I used a small food processor as the volume of ingredients is just right for it. If you only have a big food processor, you can double the amount of ingredients to allow for easy processing.
- Instead of the basil and oregano listed, you can use 1.5 tsp Italian herbs/Italian seasoning.
Add the sundried tomato and almond flour to a food processor and process until the sundried tomatoes are a coarse meal.
Add the rest of dry ingredients and pulse a few times to combine.
The mixture should now look like this – well moistened crumbs that should hold together when you press them. If not add a bit more olive oil. Transfer the mix to a bowl and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and press and roll into balls. Place the balls on parchment baking sheet and bake at 300F for 12 minutes. This helps meld the flavors and make the balls more sturdy.
After baking, let them cool completely and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Comments
Hema Prakash saysMay 28, 2020 at 6:03 am
Wow. This is a unique recipe. My kids love pizzas. I can’t wait any longer to try this recipe. Can I skip the oil to make it oil-free? If yes then how to make the mixture moist to shape them into balls? Do share your inputs.
Vegan Richa Support saysMay 29, 2020 at 1:34 pm
awesome!! sure omit the oil but you’ll need to add flax egg as some sort of binder.
Anjali saysMay 28, 2020 at 7:53 am
Love it! It’s so simple yet nutritional!👏
Vegan Richa Support saysMay 28, 2020 at 9:49 am
So glad you enjoyed this!
Katie saysMay 28, 2020 at 9:41 am
These look delicious! I want to try ,but I’m allergic to almonds. What flour would you recommend as a substitution?
Richa saysMay 28, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Any other nut flour or ground up nuts
Holly saysMay 28, 2020 at 11:57 am
Could I use chickpea flour instead of almond ? Excited to try these
Vegan Richa Support saysMay 29, 2020 at 1:33 pm
not in this recipe – You can use oat or another grain flour.
Elizabeth saysMay 28, 2020 at 5:47 pm
Any way to leave out oil or use substitute?
Richa saysMay 28, 2020 at 5:58 pm
Just leave it out. You might need to add another binder like flax egg (1 tbsp flax mixed with 2.5 tbsp water)
Bev saysMay 28, 2020 at 6:32 pm
You are absolutely brilliant, Richa! Some people prefer sweet treats, and others (like me!) prefer savory/salty. What better “bite” than pizza? And nutritious to boot.
You thought to put all the most delicious savory flavors together in a simple-to-make recipe! Can’t wait to see what you come up with next.
trish saysMay 28, 2020 at 6:36 pm
these look great! I’ll have to wait and get the toms as I only have canned ones 🙂 My mouth is watering just thinking about them!
Marina saysMay 28, 2020 at 6:48 pm
Love the look of these, can’t wait until the weekend to try them.
Sandra saysMay 29, 2020 at 1:25 am
Fabulous, easy and super tasty. 😊
Bobbi saysMay 29, 2020 at 4:29 am
I’m unclear as to how many make a serving. Could you please clarify? How many balls should this recipe make? It sounds wonderful. 😉
Gordan Romsey saysMay 29, 2020 at 5:27 am
I’m guessing 10 servings = 10 balls??
Richa saysMay 29, 2020 at 6:22 am
10-14 depending on the size of the balls
Shanna saysMay 29, 2020 at 12:34 pm
I’m looking forward to trying these. Two questions. Did you reconstitute the sun-dried tomatoes before chopping, and can I eliminate the oil and use something else, aquafaba, broth?
Vegan Richa Support saysMay 29, 2020 at 1:32 pm
great – sure you replace the oil with flax egg and used the tomatoes as is (sun-dried, not oil-packed or reconstituted)
Shanna saysMay 30, 2020 at 11:49 am
These are delicious. I used aquafaba in place of the oil and it worked fine. My husband is requesting to have these with pasta and sauce.
Richa saysMay 30, 2020 at 11:58 am
Great idea to serve over pasta!