This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.

Who’s up for a bowl of comforting vegan potato soup packed with veggie goodness? Warming, satisfying and soothing – that is what all fall-centric and especially potato-centric comfort food should be like.

Whether it’s cold where you live or life has brought some downs that make you crave all the comfort food. This vegan potato soup is medicine for the soul. Super easy, hugely delicious and so filling you can have it as a main course. It’s amazing fresh but it’s even better the next day. So when you make this make lots and know you have some good eating ahead. It’s a great feeling.

I like to finish mine off with some crumbled vegan coconut, tofu, or tempeh bacon and a sprinkle of chives for a pop of colour!

Print Recipe Vegan Potato Soup This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 210 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegan butter or olive oil,

1 cup Finely chopped onion

2 ribs celery diced

1/2 cup diced carrots

4 cloves garlic chopped finely

1 tsp salt Divided plus more to taste

1/4 tsp ground black pepper plus more to taste

1 bay leaf

2 tbsp all purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose flour

1.5 cup non dairy milk such as cashew milk, oat milk or soy milk or use any other unsweetened creamy non-dairy milk

2 cups vegetable broth/stock

3 medium potatoes (russet or Yukon) Peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes

1 tsp miso Use chickpea miso or omit for soyfree

green onion, smoky crispy tofu for garnish Instructions Heat oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add onions, garlic, celery and carrots with 1/2 tsp salt and sauté 5-7 mins then add bay leaf. Sautee then add flour and sauté for anohter 2 mins. Add in half the milk and mix to pick up all the flour so that there are no dry lumps

Add the rest of the milk and the rest of the ingredients, mix well, partially cover and cook for 15-20 mins. Once the potatoes and veggies are tender and cooked, mash and break some potatoes using a pastry cutter or fork.

Top the soup with vegan bacon or Smoky tofu bacon and chives or green onion. Store the soup in the fridge for upto 3 days Notes For a more cheesy potato soup, add 2 tbsp of nutritional yeast. If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.

You could also puree half of the soup to thicken it and leave the other half chunky. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Potato Soup Amount Per Serving Calories 210 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 591mg 26% Potassium 846mg 24% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 3147IU 63% Vitamin C 37mg 45% Calcium 160mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

onions, garlic and celery fried in vegan butter or olive oil – the classic base for most truly delicious potato salad recipes

diced carrots are great to add to soups, they add texture, color and flavor.

I add a generous amount of salt – 1 teaspoon. Potatoes need salt and you can even add more to taste.

bay leaves and black pepper add depth of flavor to our vegan potato soup.

potatoes already have a lot of starch so we just add a small amount of all-purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose flour to give it that thick texture.

to make this super creamy and comforting, we need to add some non-dairy milk. My favorites here are cashew milk or soy milk as they are not sweet and great for all savory recipes but any other unsweetened creamy non-dairy milk will work too

The rest of the liquid comes in the shape of flavourful vegetable broth/stock. I use about 2 – 3 cups – 600 – 720 mls

As for the potatoes, I highly recommend making this soup with buttery Yukon gold potatoes. But russets or red potatoes would also do. You want to cut them into ½ inch cubes

As for additional ways to up the umami, I find 1 tsp miso add just the right amount of savory.

Tips

For a more cheesy potato soup, add 2-3 tbsp of nutritional yeast.

A grating of fresh nutmeg would be amazing in this

Some people enjoy a touch of tartness and acidity in their potato soups. If that is you, stir in some rice vinegar to taste.

If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.

You could also puree half of the soup to thicken it and leave the other half chunky.

How to make Vegan Potato Soup:

Cook onion 1/2 tsp salt garlic, celery, carrots for 5-7 mins, Add Bay leaf and quickly fry, then add flour and sauté for 2 mins.

Now, add in half the milk and mix to mix the flour, and then the rest of the milk and ingredients and cook for 15-20 mins.

Once the veggies are tender and cooked, mash and break some potatoes.

Tips: If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.

Top with vegan bacon and chives

More topping ideas