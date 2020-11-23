Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Potato Soup

By Leave a Comment

This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.

overhead shot of two bowls of potato soup topped with vegan bacon and chives

Who’s up for a bowl of comforting vegan potato soup packed with veggie goodness? Warming, satisfying and soothing – that is what all fall-centric and especially potato-centric comfort food should be like.

Whether it’s cold where you live or life has brought some downs that make you crave all the comfort food. This vegan potato soup is medicine for the soul. Super easy, hugely delicious and so filling you can have it as a main course. It’s amazing fresh but it’s even better the next day. So when you make this make lots and know you have some good eating ahead. It’s a great feeling.

two bowls of chunky vegan potato soup topped with chives and vegan bacon

I like to finish mine off with some crumbled vegan coconut, tofu, or tempeh bacon and a sprinkle of chives for a pop of colour!

MORE VEGAN SOUP RECIPES FOR THE SOUL

close up of two bowls of chunky vegan dairyfree potato soup with carrots vegan bacon and chives

Vegan Potato Soup

This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chunky potato soup, dairyfree potato soup recipe, vegan potato soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 210kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegan butter or olive oil,
  • 1 cup Finely chopped onion
  • 2 ribs celery diced
  • 1/2 cup diced carrots
  • 4 cloves garlic chopped finely
  • 1 tsp salt Divided plus more to taste
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper plus more to taste
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 tbsp all purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose flour
  • 1.5 cup non dairy milk such as cashew milk, oat milk or soy milk or use any other unsweetened creamy non-dairy milk
  • 2 cups vegetable broth/stock
  • 3 medium potatoes (russet or Yukon) Peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 1 tsp miso Use chickpea miso or omit for soyfree
  • green onion, smoky crispy tofu for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat oil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add onions, garlic, celery and carrots with 1/2 tsp salt and sauté 5-7 mins then add bay leaf. Sautee then add flour and sauté for anohter 2 mins. Add in half the milk and mix to pick up all the flour so that there are no dry lumps
  • Add the rest of the milk and the rest of the ingredients, mix well, partially cover and cook for 15-20 mins. Once the potatoes and veggies are tender and cooked, mash and break some potatoes using a pastry cutter or fork.
  • Top the soup with vegan bacon or Smoky tofu bacon and chives or green onion.
    Store the soup in the fridge for upto 3 days

Notes

For a more cheesy potato soup, add 2 tbsp of nutritional yeast.
  • If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.
  • You could also puree half of the soup to thicken it and leave the other half chunky. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Potato Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 210 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 591mg26%
Potassium 846mg24%
Carbohydrates 39g13%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin A 3147IU63%
Vitamin C 37mg45%
Calcium 160mg16%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Ingredients:

  •  onions, garlic and celery fried in vegan butter or olive oil – the classic base for most truly delicious potato salad recipes
  • diced carrots are great to add to soups, they add texture, color and flavor.
  • I add a generous amount of salt – 1 teaspoon. Potatoes need salt and you can even add more to taste.
  • bay leaves and black pepper add depth of flavor to our vegan potato soup.
  • potatoes already have a lot of starch so we just add a small amount of all-purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose flour to give it that thick texture.
  • to make this super creamy and comforting, we need to add some non-dairy milk. My favorites here are cashew milk or soy milk as they are not sweet and great for all savory recipes but any other unsweetened creamy non-dairy milk will work too
  • The rest of the liquid comes in the shape of flavourful vegetable broth/stock. I use about 2  – 3 cups – 600 – 720 mls
  • As for the potatoes, I highly recommend making this soup with buttery Yukon gold potatoes. But russets or red potatoes would also do. You want to  cut them into ½ inch cubes
  • As for additional ways to up the umami, I find 1 tsp miso add just the right amount of savory.

overhead shot of ingredients used for vegan potato soup

Tips

  • For a more cheesy potato soup, add 2-3 tbsp of nutritional yeast.
  • A grating of fresh nutmeg would be amazing in this
  • Some people enjoy a touch of tartness and acidity in their potato soups. If that is you, stir in some rice vinegar to taste.
  • If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.
  • You could also puree half of the soup to thicken it and leave the other half chunky.

How to make Vegan Potato Soup:

onions, garlic and vegetables being sauteed to make vegan potato soup

Cook onion 1/2 tsp salt garlic, celery, carrots for 5-7 mins, Add Bay leaf and quickly fry, then add flour and sauté for 2 mins.

bay leaves being added to sauteed onions and veggies to make potato soup

flour being added to sauteed vegetables to make vegan potato soup

Now, add in half the milk and mix to mix the flour, and then the rest of the milk and ingredients and cook for 15-20 mins.

plant based milk being added to vegan potato soup

 

potato chunks being added to vegan potato soup

Once the veggies are tender and cooked, mash and break some potatoes.

Tips: If you prefer a smooth soup, transfer to a blender or puree in the pot with an immersion blender.

Top with vegan bacon and chives

vegetables and potato chunks being mashed into broth milk mix to make vegan potato soup recipe

More topping ideas

 

 



